BOLLORE SE: First-Half 2026 results

Revenue: 1,644 million euros, +8% at constant scope and exchange rates.

Adjusted operating income (EBITA ,1) (2,): 104 million euros, compared with 123 million euros in the first half of 2025.

Net income: 133 million euros, compared with 242 million euros in the first half of 2025.

Net income, Group share: 132 million euros.

Value of the portfolio of listed securities as at June 30, 2026: 9,232 million euros. As at September 14, 2026, the value stood at 7,943 million euros, reflecting the sharp decline in UMG's stock price.

Net cash position: 1,447 million euros as at June 30, 2026, compared with 5,619 million euros as at December 31, 2025, following the payment by Bolloré SE of dividends (4,215 million euros in exceptional dividend and 169 million euros representing the balance of the ordinary dividend).

Exceptional interim dividends from Compagnie de l'Odet (2.5 billion euros) and the companies that control it.

First-half 2026 results

Bolloré's Board of Directors met on September 16, 2026 to approve the financial statements for the first half of 2026.

Revenue amounted to 1,644 million euros, an increase of 8% at constant scope and exchange rates:

Bolloré Energy: 1,467 million euros, +9% amid a general trend of rising prices linked to the conflict in the Middle East, despite a decline in volumes sold (-10%);



Industry: 156 million euros, +1%, marking a slight increase on the first half of 2025, driven by growth in Films activities (higher volumes in dielectric and packaging films) and Systems activities, despite a decline in Blue activities;





Other: 21 million euros, -6%, reflecting a decline in real estate revenue, and a decrease of 34 million euros on a reported basis, primarily attributable to the exit of Ovrsea from the scope of consolidation in December 2025 following its merger with Fusalpes.





On a reported basis, revenue increased by 6%, after a negative scope effect of -31 million euros (primarily related to the exit of Ovrsea from the scope of consolidation) and a positive foreign exchange effect of +1 million euros.

Adjusted operating income (EBITA ,3,) was €104 million, down -15 % on the first half of 2025.

Bolloré Energy 4: 47 million euros, up 77% against a backdrop of high prices, driven by positive stock effects and strong performance of distribution in France and Germany;





Communications 5 : 181 million euros, down, primarily due to lower contributions from Groupe Canal+ (-19 million euros) and UMG (-5 million euros);





: 181 million euros, down, primarily due to lower contributions from Groupe Canal+ (-19 million euros) and UMG (-5 million euros); Industry (4) : -42 million euros, a reduction in losses of 10 million euros compared with the first half of 2025, with Blue Solutions focusing on research into new-generation batteries;





: -42 million euros, a reduction in losses of 10 million euros compared with the first half of 2025, with Blue Solutions focusing on research into new-generation batteries; Other: -82 million euros, an increase in personnel costs and a decrease in real estate revenue, resulting from the significant asset disposals carried out in recent years.?





Net financial income was 64 million euros, compared with 95 million euros in the first half of 2025, due to lower interest rates and a fall in the dividends received from the Socfin Group.

The net income from equity-accounted non-operating companies remained broadly stable at -1 million euros. Since the end of 2024, this item has no longer included the share of net income from Socfin Group.

After taking into account -12 million euros in taxes (compared with -10 million euros in the first half of 2025), consolidated net income came to 133 million euros, compared with 242 million euros in the first half of 2025.

Net income Group share amounted to 132 million euros, compared with 240 million euros in the first half of 2025.



Shareholders' equity totaled 20,803 million euros, compared with 24,427 million euros as at December 31, 2025, down -3,624 million euros, primarily due to dividends paid (4,387 million euros, including 4,215 million euros in exceptional dividends) despite an increase in the net change in the fair value of securities held (driven mainly by the increase in Compagnie de l'Odet's share price) and the sale of Bolloré SE treasury shares.

Group shareholders' equity came to 20,596 million euros, compared with 24,211 million euros as at December 31, 2025.

As at June 30, 2026, the Bolloré Group had a net cash position of 1,447 million euros, compared with 5,619 million euros at the end of 2025. The fall of -4,172 million euros includes the payment of the exceptional dividend in June 2026.

At end-June 2026, the Bolloré Group had 3.6 billion euros in cash and cash and confirmed credit lines.

Main transactions

Bolloré SE

Since the beginning of 2026, Bolloré SE has sold 10 million Vivendi SE shares (representing 1% of the share capital) at a unit price of 2.2 euros, for a total of 22 million euros.

On July 6, 2026, Vivendi canceled 17.7 million shares. Following this cancellation, the Bolloré Group's stake stands at 29.2%.

Compagnie de l'Odet

Since the beginning of 2026, Compagnie de l'Odet has acquired 89 million Bolloré SE shares at a unit price of 4.57 euros (representing 3.2% of the share capital), for a total amount of 409 million euros, including 15 million shares held by subsidiaries of Bolloré SE, for 81 million euros, as part of the simplification of the Group's structure.

In 2026, Compagnie de l'Odet acquired 15.7 million shares in Canal+ (1.58% of the share capital), at an average unit price of 2.53 pounds sterling, corresponding to a total amount of 40 million pounds sterling (equivalent to 46 million euros), completing the shares acquired in 2025. In total, Compagnie de l'Odet holds nearly 48 million shares representing 4.8% of the share capital, for an amount of 107 million pounds sterling (equivalent to 127 million euros).

Compagnie de l'Étoile des Mers

Compagnie de l'Étoile des Mers, a 51% subsidiary of Bolloré Participations SE and in which Compagnie de l'Odet holds 49%, acquired a stake in Havas N.V.. Compagnie de l'Étoile des Mers holds 22.6% of Havas N.V. for an investment of 347 million euros, representing a unit price of 15.5 euros. In addition, Bolloré SE still owns 30.44% of Havas N.V. directly and Compagnie de l'Odet 0.6%.

Vivendi spin-off

On April 22, 2025, following proceedings by the Luxembourg company CIAM Fund, the Paris Court of Appeal overturned a decision by the AMF on November 13, 2024, insofar as it had found that Bolloré SE did not control Vivendi SE within the meaning of article L. 233-3 of the French Commercial Code.

On July 18, 2025, pursuant to the Court of Appeal's ruling of April 22, 2025, the AMF ruled that a public tender offer to delist the shares of Vivendi SE had to be filed within a period of six months. The offer would not close until the Court of Cassation had handed down its ruling on the appeals against the Paris Court of Appeal's decision of April 22, 2025. On July 28, 2025, Bolloré SE decided to appeal to the Paris Court of Appeal against the AMF's decision of July 18; the annulment of that decision was confirmed by the same court on April 9, 2026, as a result of the reversal of the April 22, 2025 judgment, as described below.

On November 28, 2025, the Court of Cassation overturned the ruling of April 22, 2025 to the extent it had ruled that Vivendi SE was controlled by Bolloré SE within the meaning of Article L. 233-3, I, 3° of the French Commercial Code on the grounds that the Court of Appeal had violated this provision and referred the case to the Paris Court of Appeal otherwise constituted. The hearing for oral arguments took place on May 22, 2026.

On July 8, 2026, the Paris Court of Appeal, sitting as an extended bench, dismissed all of CIAM Fund's claims. The Court held that Vivendi SE could not be regarded as being controlled by Bolloré SE within the meaning of subsections 3° and 4° of Article L.233-3 I of the French Commercial Code, and that the existence of control through concerted action, within the meaning of Article L.233-3 III, was likewise not established. CIAM Fund was ordered to pay a total of €350,000 under Article 700 of the French Code of Civil Procedure, including €200,000 to Bolloré SE.

CIAM Fund has decided to lodge an appeal before the Cour de Cassation against the ruling by the Paris Court of Appeal dated July 8, 2026.

Bluebus/Blue Solutions

On September 8, Bolloré SE announced a project to discontinue the production of electric buses, which may affect 74 positions. In a French market that has been less dynamic than expected, marked by intense competition and significant pricing pressure, Bluebus is not large enough to compete with other players in the sector. After years of actively searching for solutions and despite the efforts made to adapt its business model, the company has determined that the necessary conditions are no longer present. An offer has been made by a European industrial company to acquire certain assets, reducing the number of potential job losses.

Bolloré SE also announced a strategic refocusing of Blue Solutions on fourth-generation battery development, which may affect 41 positions

Exceptional interim dividends

Following the distribution by Bolloré SE in June 2026 of an exceptional dividend of €4.2 billion, and in accordance with the announcement made in its press release dated March 17, 2026, Compagnie de l'Odet's Board of Directors has decided today to pay an exceptional interim dividend of €2.5 billion, which will be paid on September 29, 2026. The companies that directly and indirectly control Compagnie de l'Odet (Sofibol, Financière V and Omnium Bolloré) also decided today to pay exceptional interim dividends corresponding to the majority of the amount of the interim dividend received.

As a result of the distribution of these exceptional interim dividends, Bolloré SE and its subsidiaries will receive a total amount of approximately €2 billion. These subsidiaries include Compagnie du Cambodge, Financière Moncey and Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois. These three companies will meet on September 18 and be called upon to decide respectively the payment of exceptional interim dividends of €13 per Compagnie du Cambodge share (€789 million), €14 per Financière Moncey share (€261 million) and €650 per Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois share (€173 million). In case of favourable decisions, the payment of these interim payments by these three companies should take place in the first half of October 2026. New announcements will be made regarding the decisions that are taken on 18 September 2026.

Consolidated key figures

(in millions of euros) H1 2026 H1 2025 Change Revenue 1,644 1,547 6% EBITDA (1) 138 138 Depreciation and provisions (34) (15) Adjusted operating income (EBITA (1), 104 123 (15%) Amortization resulting from PPAs and other items not included in EBITA(1) (22) 21 EBIT 82 144 o/w equity- accounted operating companies 160 224 Financial income 64 95 Share of the net income of equity-accounted non-operating companies (1) (1) Taxes (12) (10) Income from discontinued or held for sale activities - 14 Net income 133 242 €(108)m Net income, Group share 132 240 Minority interests 1 1 (in millions of euros) 06/30/2026 12/31/2025 Change Shareholders' equity 20,803 24,427 (3,624) Of which Group share 20,596 24,211 (3,615) Net debt / (Net Cash) (1,447) (5,619) (4,172) Gearing (2) n.a. n.a.

(1)See glossary.

(2)Gearing: ratio of net debt to equity.



Change in revenue by activity

(in millions of euros) H1 2026 H1 2025 Reported Organic growth growth Bolloré Energy 1,467 1,337 10% 9% Industry 156 156 0% 1% Other (Agricultural assets, Holding and others) 21 55 (61%) (6%) Total 1,644 1,547 6% 8%

Change in revenue by quarter

(in millions of euros) Q1 Q2 2026 2025 organic 2025 2026 2025 organic 2025



Bolloré Energy 731 678 675 736 663 661 Industry 74 77 78 82 78 78 Other (Agricultural assets, Holding and others) 10 12 29 11 11 26 Total 815 766 782 829 751 765

Adjusted operating income (EBITA)

(in millions of euros) H1 2026 H1 2025 Reported growth Bolloré Energy (1) 47 27 77% Communications 181 203 (11%) UMG (2) 112 117 Canal+ (2) 24 44 Louis Hachette Group (2) 6 6 Havas (2) 26 23 Vivendi (2) 12 13 Industry (1) (42) (52) 20% Other (Agricultural assets, Holding and others) (82) (55) (50%) EBITA 104 123 (15%)

(1)Before Group costs.

(2)Operating companies accounted for using the equity method.

A detailed presentation of the income is available on www.bollore.com.

The limited review procedures for the 2026 interim consolidated financial statements have been performed, and the certification report will be issued after verification of the interim management report.

Portfolio of listed securities