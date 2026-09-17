

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French conglomerate Bollore Group (BOP.SG, BOL.PA) reported lower profit in its first half of fiscal 2026, while EBITDA, a key earnings metric, was same as last year, despite growth in revenues.



In the first half, consolidated net income came to 133 million euros, compared with 242 million euros a year ago. Net income Group share amounted to 132 million euros, compared with 240 million euros last year.



Adjusted operating income or EBITA declined to 104 million euros from prior year's 123 million euros.



EBITDA remained at prior year's 138 million euros.



Revenue grew 6 percent to 1.644 billion euros from last year's 1.547 billion euros. On a constant scope and exchange rates basis, revenue increased by 8 percent.



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