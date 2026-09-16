

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a flat start, Swiss stocks edged higher and stayed positive right through the trading session to settle on a firm note on Wednesday.



A sharp drop in oil prices and lower bond yields helped lift sentiment. Investors awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 59.79 points or 0.43% at 13,868.66.



VAT Group climbed nearly 3%. ABB ended 2.1% up. Sonova and Sika moved up 1.85% and 1.7%, respectively.



Swiss Life Holding, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Givaudan, Amrize, Holcim, Roche Holding, Galderma Group, SGS and Zurich Insurance gained 0.4%-1.05%.



Partners Group, Straumann Holding, Swiss Re and Kuehne + Nagel shed 0.4%-1%.



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