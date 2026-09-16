

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - People who often choose to read a book for pleasure have better mental well-being, according to a new editorial published in the journal Psychological Medicine.



The researchers from the University of Cambridge and The Queen's Reading Room did not conduct a new study. Instead, they brought together findings from surveys, brain scans and studies that followed people for many years.



One survey of more than 4,000 adults looked at how people used reading to relax. About 38 percent said reading was their preferred way to unwind. Around 35 percent said they turned to books for comfort. This was higher than the 31 percent who chose a glass of wine and the 10 percent who preferred a hot bath.



Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds of readers said books helped them understand other people's feelings. Among non-readers, fewer than half said the same. About half of the readers also said books helped them become more open to ideas and beliefs that were different from their own.



In another survey of people who took part in reading groups, nearly three-quarters said reading improved their overall well-being. More than 40 percent said they felt more connected to other people.



Some studies have also looked at reading and brain health in older adults. One study followed 801 people aged 65 and above for four and a half years. It found that activities such as reading newspapers, magazines and books were linked to a 33 percent lower risk of Alzheimer's disease.



Another study followed 469 people aged 75 and above for about five years. It found that people who read had a 35 percent lower risk of dementia.



Other research suggests that reading may help protect thinking skills as people get older. A study of nearly 2,000 adults aged 64 and above followed them for 14 years. It found that people who read often had a slower decline in thinking skills, regardless of their education level.



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