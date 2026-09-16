Subaru to Evaluate onsemi's Embedded Power Platform for Future EVs

Strategic technology engagement will explore the potential of advanced power integration for future electrified-vehicle architectures

Summary

Subaru has entered into a strategic technology engagement with onsemi on its Embedded Power Platform (EPP), marking an important milestone in the evaluation of next-generation power architectures for future electrified vehicles. Through early access to engineering samples, simulation models and technical expertise, Subaru will assess how a more integrated approach to power system design would improve efficiency, simplify development and support future vehicle architectures.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- onsemi today announced a strategic technology engagement with Subaru Corporation to evaluate its Embedded Power Platform (EPP). The engagement will give Subaru early access to EPP technology and engineering expertise as the company explores next-generation power architectures for future electrified vehicles.

Power electronics are playing an increasingly important role in vehicle performance, efficiency and design flexibility as automakers expand their electrified vehicle portfolios. The engagement enables Subaru to explore how advances in power semiconductor integration can support broader system-level optimization, including new approaches to power system architecture, efficiency and vehicle design flexibility, while providing onsemi with practical customer insights to support the continued development of EPP.

"Advancing our electrification strategy requires us to continually assess technologies that can improve vehicle performance, efficiency and system integration," said Tamotsu Inui, Managing Executive Officer Chief General Manager of Engineering Div, Chief General Manager of Technical Research Center, Subaru. "Our early engagement with onsemi gives us an opportunity to evaluate EPP's integrated approach to power system design while drawing on onsemi's modeling, simulation and engineering expertise. We are encouraged by the platform's potential and look forward to continuing our technical engagement as we develop future electrified-vehicle architectures."

"The transition to electrification is driving increasingly sophisticated vehicle architectures and placing growing pressure on automakers to improve efficiency, simplify development and accelerate innovation. That is creating an opportunity to rethink power systems from the ground up," said Dinesh Ramanathan, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, onsemi. "Subaru's engagement brings valuable customer insight to EPP's continued evolution, using the platform in advanced customer systems and exploring how its integrated power architecture would support the next generation of electrified vehicles."

Potential Benefits for Future Electrified Vehicles

EPP is a breakthrough power platform that enables more power in less space by embedding multiple semiconductor devices directly into a silicon-based wafer-level package. By transforming the package from a passive housing into an active contributor to electrical and thermal performance, EPP enables a new class of highly integrated power systems designed for the growing demands of vehicle electrification.

For future electrified vehicles, EPP has the potential to support smaller, lighter and more efficient traction inverter systems while reducing development complexity and accelerating time to market. Because the platform can scale across multiple power levels using a common architecture, automakers can reduce engineering effort, minimize requalification costs and accelerate development cycles. The result is a faster path from concept to production, with lower development costs and greater flexibility across future vehicle programs.

These potential advantages are what make early technical collaboration so important. Building on a longstanding relationship between Subaru and onsemi, the collaboration reflects the companies' shared commitment to advancing technologies that will shape the next generation of vehicle electrification and helping bring those technologies to realization. The initial phase focuses on early engineering evaluation and technical learning as the companies explore advances in power-semiconductor integration that can translate into scalable system-level solutions that meet the performance, efficiency and thermal demands of next-generation mobility.

More Information:

onsemi Charts Path to Power the Next Decade of Innovation

Shift in AI Power Architecture Expands onsemi's Opportunity

Extending onsemi's Automotive Growth Engine to Physical AI

onsemi's Financial Transformation Gives Way to a New Era of Growth

Video: onsemi Built to Break the Constraint

Video: Simbe + onsemi: Autonomous Robotics Through Advanced Imaging

Video: Siemens KACO and onsemi: Powering the Energy Infrastructure Behind AI

onsemi Investor Day 2026

About Embedded Power Platform:

onsemi Introduces the Embedded Power Platform, a Breakthrough Architecture for the AI Era

Subaru to Evaluate onsemi's Embedded Power Platform for Future EVs

Media Assets: Embedded Power Platform

About Embedded Power Platform

Subaru and onsemi: Strengthening Vehicle Safety and Efficiency

Video: Embedded Power Platform Transforms Power System Design

Video: Expert Insights on the Embedded Power Platform

Video: Go Inside: EPP at Innovation Center Fab

Technical Documentation: Embedded Power Platform





About onsemi

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) delivers intelligent power and sensing technologies that enable electrification, energy efficiency, safety, and automation across automotive, industrial, and AI data center end-markets. With a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, onsemi helps customers solve complex challenges to achieve higher efficiency, improved performance and lower system cost, while supporting a safer, cleaner, and more energy efficient world. The company is part of the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.onsemi.com.

onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the Company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

Contacts

Krystal Heaton

Director, Head of Public Relations

onsemi

(480) 242-6943

Krystal.Heaton@onsemi.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bd1c33b-421b-4a96-9f28-6fa17f103744

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68ea0cf7-f8e9-4540-9ce1-23cae9c8d9e5