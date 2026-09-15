Subaru of America: Subaru's Indiana Factory Has Bald Eagles, Coyotes, And Snapping Turtles Living On The Property

BY CHARLES KROME
Originally published by Jalopnik
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Whether it's the Crosstrek, Forester, or the 2026 Outback that's fit for Bigfoot, there's a lot to like about Subaru's Wilderness models. But it turns out that the automaker's focus on the wilderness extends beyond its vehicles to the plants where they're built. In 2003, the company's U.S. manufacturing facility - Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) - became the first auto plant in the country to be certified as a Backyard Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation.
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SOURCE: Subaru of America
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/subarus-indiana-factory-has-bald-eagles-coyotes-and-snapping-turtles-living-on-the-prope-1221188