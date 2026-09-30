Subaru of America: Electric Car Will Accompany Similarly Powered Boat on Historic Trip to Camden

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Originally published by TAPinto Camden

By Janel "Jaycee" Miller

Firefly, Upstream Alliance's solar-electric boat powered by four-dozen lithium-ion phosphate batteries and the first such boat approved by the U.S. Coast Guard using that type of battery, is about to get an electric-powered shadow.

A loaner Subaru Solterra will accompany Firefly in late summer from Camden, Maine, to Camden, New Jersey, Ronnie Vestnaver, Upstream Alliance's director of regional programs and partnerships, told TAPinto Camden.



The Subaru Solterra and Upstream Alliance boat Firefly are visible in this photo. The two will soon embark on a historic trip to Camden, an Upstream Alliance representative said.Photo Credit: Janel "Jaycee"

"(Upstream Alliance) was looking for a support car to have along the way, and we just thought it would be a unique fit to also provide them with one of our electric vehicles," Erica McLeod, Subaru of America's Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, said.

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The Subaru Solterra seen here will help Upstream Alliance staff members on the organization's forthcoming trip from Camden, Maine, to Camden, Maine, an Upstream Alliance representative said. Photo Credit: Janel "Jaycee" Miller

Find more stories and multimedia from Subaru of America at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Subaru of America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/electric-car-will-accompany-similarly-powered-boat-on-historic-trip-to-camden-1229022