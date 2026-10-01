Subaru of America: Subaru Loves Pets Initiative Helps Thousands of Shelter Animals in Partnership With the ASPCA

Subaru of America is the largest corporate donor to the ASPCA, working with its retailers to provide grants, host adoption events, and more

Automaker and its retailers commit nearly $3.2 million in grants to local partner shelters this year, distributed by the ASPCA

Subaru-commissioned survey underscores importance of pets' influence on travel decisions

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that through the Subaru Loves Pets initiative the automaker and its participating retailers will provide nearly $3.2 million this year in direct financial assistance to local animal shelters nationwide through grants* administered by the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). As the largest corporate donor to the ASPCA, Subaru supports this annual campaign which aims to improve the lives of shelter animals across the country through adoption, rescue, transport, and access to health services.



According to the ASPCA, approximately 5.8 million animals entered shelters in the U.S. in 2025. Many of these animals live day after day without the love of a family or a home. Subaru believes that all pets deserve loving homes, which is why we are the largest corporate donor to the ASPCA.

By the end of October, more than $75 million will have been donated to local and national animal welfare organizations since Subaru Loves Pets began, reinforcing Subaru and its retailers' longstanding commitment to helping animals in need. Subaru will also celebrate National Make A Dog's Day on October 22, a holiday created by Subaru to celebrate pets while supporting the adoption of older dogs and dogs with disabilities, affectionately known as "Underdogs."

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc.: "When a shelter pet finds a loving home, they become part of our families and the way we live, travel and spend our time. The goal of Subaru Loves Pets is to ensure that more animals have the chance to be part of those moments. Together with the ASPCA and our retailer network, we're supporting shelters across the country and encouraging people to adopt, foster, and help make a lasting difference for those animals in need."



Throughout October, Subaru retailers nationwide will host in-person adoption, microchipping, or other pet-focused events to help ensure that animals in need can find loving homes. In addition to providing over $3.2 million in direct financial assistance to local animal shelters, Subaru is offering several ways for its community to make a difference. First, Subaru will donate $1 to the ASPCA for new subscribers who sign up for Subie Texts, up to a maximum of $25,000, by texting PETS to 78243. Subaru will also donate $30 to the ASPCA for each purchase of select Genuine Subaru Pet-Friendly Accessories made through Subaru Parts Online, up to a total of $10,000. Additionally, Subaru will donate $1 to the ASPCA for each Animals Badge of Ownership ordered, up to a total of $5,000.

New research shows just how deeply pets shape everyday life - especially when it comes to travel. In a survey of 2,000 pet owners conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Subaru, 73% of respondents said they are more likely to take a road trip than fly, specifically so they can bring their pet along. Nearly half (45%) said they have turned down travel opportunities that could not accommodate their pet. The findings underscore why the Subaru Loves Pets initiative remains focused on helping more shelter animals find the families and everyday moments they deserve.



This year, Subaru celebrates the seventh annual National Make a Dog's Day on October 22nd, encouraging all people to consider adopting, fostering, or otherwise supporting a shelter pet or a cherished "Underdog," an older dog, or a dog with disabilities. To amplify the Subaru Loves Pets and National Make A Dog's Day initiatives, the automaker has an integrated ad campaign celebrating the original pack of "Underdogs" and sharing an inspiring message in the 15-second spot titled, "The First Thing You Notice."

Matt Bershadker, President and CEO, ASPCA: "Every animal deserves the chance to find a safe, loving home, and exceptional partners like Subaru help make that possible. For years, Subaru has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to animals in need, working alongside the ASPCA to provide shelters and rescues across the country with critical resources to help more animals find loving homes. We're incredibly grateful for their partnership and the meaningful difference they continue to make for animals and communities nationwide."

According to the ASPCA, approximately 5.8 million dogs and cats entered shelters and rescues in 2025, illustrating the urgent need to support shelter animals and the organizations that care for them. Throughout October, Subaru is offering several ways for its community to make a difference. First, Subaru will donate $1 to the ASPCA for new subscribers who sign up for Subie Texts, up to a maximum of $25,000, by texting PETS to 78243.** Subaru will also donate $30 to the ASPCA for each purchase of select Genuine Subaru Pet-Friendly Accessories made through Subaru Parts Online, up to a total of $10,000.*** Additionally, Subaru will donate $1 to the ASPCA for each Animals Badge of Ownership ordered, up to a total of $5,000.****

To learn more about the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, visit www.subaru.com/pets and follow SubaruLovesPets and MakeADogsDay.

* Disclaimer: The ASPCA will administer funding to the partner through a grant on behalf of the retailer prior to October, so the shelter can use the funding throughout the month of October in honor of Subaru Loves Pets.

** For each new subscriber who completes enrollment in Subie Texts through the PETS campaign between 12:01 AM EDT on October 1, 2026 and 11:59 PM EDT on October 31, 2026, Subaru will donate $1 to the ASPCA, up to a maximum total donation of $25,000. One enrollment allowed per telephone number. Existing SMS subscribers are not eligible to generate additional donations. By enrolling in Subaru's promotional text messaging program, you authorize Subaru (and others acting on its behalf) to send recurring marketing messages to the mobile number used to enroll, which may be sent using automated technology (including an autodialer or other automated system for selecting or dialing telephone numbers). Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply HELP for help and STOP to cancel. Message frequency varies. Message and data rates may apply. You further agree to the SMS Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

*** Maximum donation of $10,000. Donations apply to orders placed from 12:01 AM EDT Thursday, October 1, 2026 through 11:59 PM EDT Saturday, October 31, 2026 through participating retailers' Subaru Parts Online websites powered by SimplePart.

****Maximum donation of $5,000. Donations apply to orders placed from 12:01 AM EDT Thursday, October 1, 2026 through 11:59 PM EDT Saturday, October 31, 2026 through https://subarugear.com/category/badge-of-ownership.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $357 million to causes that Subaru and its customers care about, and Subaru employees have logged more than 130,000 volunteer hours. Through these actions and more, Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com.

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About the ASPCA

The ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) believes every animal deserves to live free from suffering. For 160 years, we've been on the frontlines to save, transform and protect millions of lives in the fight against animal cruelty. As the nation's first and leading animal welfare organization, we assist animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal relocation and placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary communities through research, training and resources. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than 2 million supporters nationwide, our commitment to eliminating animal cruelty is unwavering. For more information, visit aspca.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

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Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Adam Leiter

Subaru of America, Inc.

(856) 488-8668

aleiter@subaru.com



Through the 2026 Subaru Loves Pets initiative, an effort dedicated to improving the lives of as many shelter pets as possible, Subaru of America, Inc. and its participating retailers will provide over $3.2 million in direct financial assistance to local animal shelters nationwide through grants administered by the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) to help cover costs associated with preparing animals for adoption, veterinary expenses, and more.

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Contact Info:

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SOURCE: Subaru of America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/subaru-loves-petsr-initiative-helps-thousands-of-shelter-animals-in-partnership-with-the-1230060