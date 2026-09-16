Lead, South Dakota--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) is pleased to announce the publication of its 2025 Sustainability Report. The report highlights Dakota Gold's approach to health and safety, environmental stewardship, community engagement and corporate governance as the company advances its projects in the Homestake District of South Dakota. It also provides stakeholders with an update on the company's 2025 performance, ongoing initiatives and approach to responsible project development.

Jack Henris, CEO, President and Director of Dakota Gold, commented, "At Dakota Gold, being responsible from the start means making decisions today with the full life of the project in mind. As we advance Richmond Hill toward development, safety, environmental protection, reclamation and closure are being incorporated into our planning and engineering from the beginning. Just as important, we are building a company that is rooted in South Dakota and actively engaged in the communities where our employees live and work. Our 2025 Sustainability Report reflects that approach and our commitment to creating lasting value for the Black Hills and South Dakota for generations to come."

The full report is available at www.dakotagoldcorp.com.

Photo: Dakota Gold's 2025 Sustainability Report.

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About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold is a responsible exploration and development company advancing the Richmond Hill Gold Project toward production as soon as 2029, while continuing to define and expand the high-grade underground gold resource potential at the Maitland Gold Project. Both projects are located on private land within the historic Homestake District of South Dakota, one of the most prolific gold mining regions in the United States.

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