

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennar Corp. (LEN) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $283.876 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $590.967 million, or $2.29 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 8.7% to $8.046 billion from $8.810 billion last year.



Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $283.876 Mln. vs. $590.967 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.19 vs. $2.29 last year. -Revenue: $8.046 Bln vs. $8.810 Bln last year.



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