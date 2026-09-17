

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tropical Smoothie Cafe has unveiled a major brand transformation centred on its 'Eat Some Good!' philosophy, introducing a new visual identity and redesigned guest experience across its cafes and digital platforms.



The company said the refreshed brand aims to present 'tropical' as a feeling rather than simply a place, with updated colours, photography, illustrations, motion and a new 'Palm T' icon.



The Atlanta-based fast-casual chain has surpassed $1.6 billion in system sales as of July 2026, while its loyalty programme has grown to 13 million members, up 25 percent in one year. The company opened its 1,700th cafe in April and expects to exceed 1,800 locations by the end of the year.



Developed with branding agency JKR, the transformation will support Tropical Smoothie Cafe's expansion across 44 states, including non-traditional locations such as airports and military bases. The company also plans to expand internationally.



A redesigned website and app will roll out over the coming months, allowing customers to browse menus, customise orders, access loyalty benefits and complete purchases through a more unified experience.



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