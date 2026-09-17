EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Public and Private Nuclear Companies Meet Institutional Investors at the StoneX Nuclear Innovation Summit, September 23-24



17.09.2026 / 00:11 CET/CEST

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Presentations, Two Panels and One-on-One Meetings in Knoxville, Tennessee, Then a Day Inside Oak Ridge National Laboratory Uranium Enrichment, Small Modular Reactors, Microreactors, Fast Reactors, Molten Salt Reactors, Fusion and Waste Disposal NEW YORK, NY - September 16, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. is the Marketing Partner for the Nuclear Innovation Summit, a B2i Digital Featured Conference hosted by StoneX in Knoxville and Oak Ridge, Tennessee, on September 23 and 24, 2026. B2i Digital highlights the summit and the participating companies to a media network with a monthly audience of 330 million and a community of 1.7 million investors. Day 1, September 23, at the Marriott Knoxville Downtown brings company presentations, fireside chats, pre-scheduled investor meetings and a cocktail reception. Two panels anchor the day. From Prototype to Profitability covers the commercialization of nuclear, and Chains & Cycles takes on the gaps in the nuclear fuel cycle. Day 2, September 24, is Oak Ridge National Laboratory: presentations and Q&A with department heads at 8:30 AM, then lab tours, with buses back at the hotel or Knoxville Airport by 1:00 PM. Representatives of the Department of Energy's Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) voucher program will be on site. "I've been to my fair share of investor conferences, but none of them ended with a bus ride to a national lab. Day 1 is management teams, 2 panels and your 1x1s in Knoxville. Day 2 you're inside Oak Ridge National Laboratory, where a lot of this science started in 1943. StoneX created a unique experience with this event," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. Event details and company profiles: https://b2idigital.com/stonex-nuclear-innovation-summit Institutional investors can request registration: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_143257/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=INVESTOR Confirmed participants as of September 16, 2026 (subject to change): Centrus Energy Corp.

Deep Fission, Inc.

Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc.

Deployable Energy

First American Nuclear

Kyoto Fusioneering Ltd.

NuCube Energy

NuScale Power Corporation

ONE Nuclear Energy

Radiant Nuclear

Scaled Atomics

StarCore Nuclear

Terra Innovatum Global N.V.

Terrestrial Energy Inc.

Urenco About StoneX StoneX is a global financial services firm founded in 1924 and headquartered in New York City, serving institutional, commercial and self-directed clients around the world. For more information, visit https://www.stonex.com . About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Its media network spans 800+ news, broadcast, and trade outlets with a 330 million+ combined monthly audience, plus 1.7 million+ followers, 70,000 opt-in email subscribers, and a rolodex of 235,000+ capital markets contacts. That reach gets clients seen; its conferences put them in the room with investors. The Capital Markets Matchmaker? takes every story From Marketing to Meetings?. B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City. Discover more Featured Companies, Featured Experts, and upcoming Featured Conferences at b2idigital.com. B2i Digital Contact Information David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

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https://www.threads.net/@davidshapironyc Disclosure & Disclaimer B2i Digital, Inc. is the Marketing Partner of the Nuclear Innovation Summit. B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of StoneX Group Inc. or StoneX Financial Inc. and is not authorized to represent or act on behalf of either of them in any capacity. StoneX has not reviewed or approved the content contained herein or on the b2idigital.com website. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.





17.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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