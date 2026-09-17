Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) ("Agereh" or the "Company") today announced the following changes to its board of directors and management.

James Plumptre has resigned as a director of the Company, effective immediately on September 16, 2026.

Rosemin Amlani has resigned as a director of the Company, effective immediately on September 16, 2026.

Ken Brizel has resigned as a director, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company, effective September 18, 2026.

Joanna Hampton has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective September 18, 2026.

The Company thanks each of the departing directors and officers for their contributions and service and wishes them well in their future endeavours. The Company will provide further updates regarding the composition of its board of directors and management team as appropriate.

About Agereh Technologies Inc.

Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) is a Canadian-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology company delivering AI-enabled platforms and sensor solutions to address critical challenges in the transportation industry. By combining accurate data collection, predictive intelligence, and data-driven decision-making for transportation and infrastructure applications, Agereh continues to expand its portfolio with solutions designed to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and enable the next generation of intelligent transportation systems.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AGEREH TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding changes to the Company's board of directors and management, the change of the Company's corporate address, and the Company's business, assets or investments, as well as other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

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