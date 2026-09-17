Enables people and machines to work safely together while optimizing maintenance and operations

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its MELSEC iQ-R Series safety programmable controller has obtained an EU type examination certificate from TÜV Rheinland, a world-leading independent certification body. The certificate confirms conformity with the EU Machinery Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2023/1230). This is the first certification of its kind for Mitsubishi Electric's factory automation (FA) business, establishing Mitsubishi Electric as one of the world's first companies to receive this certification. It is also the first EU type examination certificate to be audited by TÜV Rheinland Japan Ltd.

The concept of safety of machinery is gaining acceptance worldwide. Based on the fundamental assumptions that "people make mistakes" and "machines fail," it seeks to ensure the safety of manufacturing sites through design and control technologies. In Europe, the EU Machinery Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2023/1230) will become mandatory on January 20, 2027, replacing the current EU Machinery Directive (Directive 2006/42/EC). As the legal framework governing the safety of machinery and other related products placed on the European market, the EU Machinery Regulation requires manufacturers of machinery and components to ensure conformity with its requirements. In addition to existing requirements for physical functional safety, the EU regulation has introduced new mandatory cybersecurity requirements concerning software, network connectivity, and remote access.

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Contacts:

Customer Inquiries

Industrial Controller Marketing Dept.

Factory Automation Systems Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/fa/contact-us/

Media Inquiries

Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2332

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/