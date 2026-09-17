Akkodis Germany: Giles Guidicelli appointed Group SVP of Akkodis Germany and Austria

Under its new leadership, Akkodis Germany and Austria is accelerating its development as a leading digital engineering partner, with a strong customer focus and a clear commitment to technological excellence.

[Sindelfingen, September 17, 2026] Akkodis, a global leader in digital engineering consulting and part of the Adecco Group, has appointed Giles Guidicelli to lead Akkodis in Germany and Austria. Effective September 1, 2026, he has assumed overall responsibility for the business in Germany and Austria in his role as Group SVP Akkodis Germany.

Since joining the management team on May 1, 2026, Guidicelli has worked closely alongside fellow Managing Director Thomas Klukas to prepare the leadership transition, gaining an in-depth understanding of the business while strengthening relationships with customers and partners. By entrusting him with overall responsibility, Akkodis is combining a seamless leadership transition with fresh momentum for the continued development of its business in Germany and Austria.

A seasoned technology and engineering executive, Guidicelli brings more than 25 years of leadership experience and has held senior management positions at companies including Capgemini Engineering prior to joining Akkodis.

A clear focus on customers and technological excellence

Under Guidicelli's leadership, Akkodis Germany and Austria will build on its existing strengths and align even more closely with the technological challenges facing its customers. To achieve this, the company combines its engineering and industry expertise with capabilities in AI, data, cloud, edge and software engineering, supported by globally scalable delivery structures. The goal is to accelerate the conversion of technological innovation into practical solutions and industrial applications.

"Germany has tremendous engineering and innovation capabilities. The challenge now is to combine this strength with the speed of digital technologies and artificial intelligence. For Akkodis, this means applying our expertise where we can create the greatest value for our customers and take responsibility for delivering results. We have strong capabilities, experienced teams and an international network to build on," said Giles Guidicelli, Group SVP of Akkodis Germany.

Guidicelli now aims to translate this ambition into concrete priorities and further align the business with the evolving needs of customers and the market.

Continuity in leadership

The foundations for this next stage of development have been built over recent months. Under the interim leadership of Thomas Klukas, Akkodis in Germany and Austria has continued to advance its development, realign the organization and lay important groundwork for the future. Since Guidicelli joined the company in May, the leadership transition has been prepared jointly, ensuring continuity in leadership.

Following the completion of the transition, Thomas Klukas will move into the global role of Group SVP Strategic Execution within the Akkodis Group. In this position, he will bring his extensive experience to the international organization while remaining closely connected to the business in Germany and Austria.

Media contacts

Meldina Kurti

Director Communications Germany, Akkodis

M. +49 15174631537

E. presse@akkodis.com

Maria Sole Quaglio

External Communications Manager Germany, Akkodis

M. +49 15174631929

E. presse@akkodis.com

About Akkodis

Akkodis is a global digital engineering consulting company that enables organizations to innovate and accelerate by applying technology to redefine how processes and products are developed, powered and optimized. With deep expertise across AI, data, cloud, edge and software engineering, we offer best-in-class technology consultancy. Through our strong, scalable delivery models and specialized talent, we provide end-to-end solutions, from strategy and consulting through implementation. Our commitment to Akkodis Intelligence helps businesses connect the exponential power of technology with the irreplaceable strengths of human thinking and collaboration. Part of the Adecco Group and headquartered in Switzerland, Akkodis brings together 40,000 engineers and digital experts in over 30 countries, with services that span Consulting, Solutions and Academy. With deep experience across the world's major industries, Akkodis empowers businesses to solve complex challenges and achieve sustainable impact. akkodis.com | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). www.adeccogroup.com