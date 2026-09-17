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WKN: 897879 | ISIN: CA1363751027 | Ticker-Symbol: CY2
Tradegate
17.09.26 | 07:30
104,30 Euro
+0,10 % +0,10
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Kanada 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,25105,0007:42
104,25105,0007:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY104,30+0,10 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.