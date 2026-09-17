Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Heimlicher Börsenstar 2026?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
CH

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
17.09.26 | 08:06
2,710 Euro
+0,37 % +0,010
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6752,74510:30
Dow Jones News
17.09.2026 08:33 Uhr
236 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
17 September 2026 
  
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
  
The Company announces that on 16 September 2026 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
  
                  Euronext London Stock 
                  Dublin  Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares     110,000  40,000 
purchased 
Highest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.7700  GBP2.3800 
share)                       
Lowest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.7300  GBP2.3350 
share)                       
Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7564  GBP2.3643 
(per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,473,467 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary Appendix Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,833      2.7300        XDUB     08:17:36      00031001150TRDU0 
20        2.7300        XDUB     08:33:27      00031001187TRDU0 
1,340      2.7550        XDUB     08:44:06      00031001193TRDU0 
2,755      2.7550        XDUB     08:44:06      00031001192TRDU0 
1,409      2.7550        XDUB     08:44:06      00031001191TRDU0 
2,702      2.7550        XDUB     09:16:06      00031001251TRDU0 
4,419      2.7550        XDUB     09:16:06      00031001250TRDU0 
1,531      2.7400        XDUB     09:40:45      00031001295TRDU0 
1,559      2.7350        XDUB     09:40:46      00031001296TRDU0 
1,578      2.7400        XDUB     10:03:11      00031001324TRDU0 
1,630      2.7400        XDUB     10:13:05      00031001357TRDU0 
1,549      2.7400        XDUB     10:23:41      00031001384TRDU0 
1,344      2.7400        XDUB     10:33:56      00031001394TRDU0 
2,826      2.7500        XDUB     10:57:43      00031001439TRDU0 
2,708      2.7500        XDUB     10:57:43      00031001438TRDU0 
1,532      2.7450        XDUB     10:57:52      00031001440TRDU0 
1,589      2.7500        XDUB     11:25:45      00031001486TRDU0 
1,658      2.7500        XDUB     11:29:41      00031001494TRDU0 
1,385      2.7500        XDUB     11:56:53      00031001519TRDU0 
1,402      2.7550        XDUB     12:07:03      00031001534TRDU0 
1,370      2.7550        XDUB     12:17:07      00031001558TRDU0 
1,395      2.7650        XDUB     12:35:38      00031001577TRDU0 
1,533      2.7650        XDUB     12:36:35      00031001578TRDU0 
936       2.7600        XDUB     12:42:14      00031001589TRDU0 
1,454      2.7600        XDUB     12:44:54      00031001593TRDU0 
1,536      2.7600        XDUB     13:04:03      00031001636TRDU0 
1,392      2.7600        XDUB     13:04:03      00031001635TRDU0 
1,573      2.7600        XDUB     13:20:34      00031001652TRDU0 
1,503      2.7500        XDUB     13:27:32      00031001655TRDU0 
1,419      2.7500        XDUB     13:27:32      00031001654TRDU0 
1,419      2.7500        XDUB     13:35:31      00031001666TRDU0 
4,164      2.7650        XDUB     14:08:37      00031001959TRDU0 
1,956      2.7700        XDUB     14:31:36      00031002048TRDU0 
1,956      2.7700        XDUB     14:31:36      00031002047TRDU0 
2,868      2.7700        XDUB     14:37:33      00031002089TRDU0 
2,860      2.7700        XDUB     14:37:33      00031002088TRDU0 
1,390      2.7700        XDUB     14:37:33      00031002087TRDU0 
1,397      2.7650        XDUB     15:02:50      00031002315TRDU0 
1,392      2.7650        XDUB     15:02:50      00031002314TRDU0 
3,103      2.7650        XDUB     15:13:23      00031002402TRDU0 
981       2.7650        XDUB     15:13:23      00031002401TRDU0 
1,439      2.7550        XDUB     15:21:19      00031002447TRDU0 
1,532      2.7550        XDUB     15:21:19      00031002446TRDU0 
1,439      2.7600        XDUB     15:36:10      00031002504TRDU0 
3,047      2.7600        XDUB     15:36:10      00031002503TRDU0 
1,585      2.7600        XDUB     15:36:10      00031002502TRDU0 
1,496      2.7600        XDUB     15:36:10      00031002501TRDU0 
1,398      2.7600        XDUB     15:50:40      00031002904TRDU0 
1,619      2.7600        XDUB     15:53:47      00031002923TRDU0 
1,058      2.7600        XDUB     15:57:16      00031002943TRDU0 
454       2.7600        XDUB     15:57:16      00031002942TRDU0 
2,233      2.7650        XDUB     16:01:37      00031002975TRDU0 
1,055      2.7650        XDUB     16:01:37      00031002974TRDU0 
1,055      2.7650        XDUB     16:01:37      00031002973TRDU0 
1,409      2.7650        XDUB     16:01:37      00031002972TRDU0 
853       2.7650        XDUB     16:01:37      00031002971TRDU0 
773       2.7650        XDUB     16:01:37      00031002976TRDU0 
2,715      2.7650        XDUB     16:11:32      00031003064TRDU0 
1,605      2.7650        XDUB     16:11:32      00031003063TRDU0 
1,636      2.7550        XDUB     16:15:06      00031003096TRDU0 
1,498      2.7450        XDUB     16:23:38      00031003187TRDU0 
1,931      2.7450        XDUB     16:23:38      00031003186TRDU0 
1,421      2.7450        XDUB     16:23:38      00031003185TRDU0 
1,383      2.7450        XDUB     16:23:38      00031003184TRDU0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,602      2.3400        XLON     08:32:10      00031001185TRDU0 
1,623      2.3350        XLON     08:32:10      00031001186TRDU0 
1,570      2.3600        XLON     09:16:06      00031001252TRDU0 
1,702      2.3550        XLON     09:39:15      00031001293TRDU0 
1,532      2.3450        XLON     10:07:47      00031001328TRDU0 
964       2.3600        XLON     10:38:12      00031001409TRDU0 
621       2.3600        XLON     10:38:12      00031001408TRDU0 
595       2.3600        XLON     11:06:23      00031001455TRDU0 
611       2.3600        XLON     11:06:23      00031001454TRDU0 
1,576      2.3650        XLON     11:29:14      00031001492TRDU0 
146       2.3600        XLON     12:01:55      00031001530TRDU0 
1,485      2.3600        XLON     12:01:55      00031001529TRDU0 
1,339      2.3700        XLON     12:39:50      00031001583TRDU0 
405       2.3700        XLON     12:39:50      00031001582TRDU0 
1,468      2.3650        XLON     13:04:03      00031001638TRDU0 
1,684      2.3650        XLON     13:04:03      00031001637TRDU0 
1,666      2.3700        XLON     13:55:19      00031001792TRDU0 
1,518      2.3700        XLON     14:20:39      00031002032TRDU0 
1,688      2.3800        XLON     14:34:58      00031002071TRDU0 
541       2.3700        XLON     14:39:36      00031002100TRDU0 
3,491      2.3700        XLON     14:39:36      00031002099TRDU0 
1,505      2.3700        XLON     15:19:46      00031002432TRDU0
1,582      2.3700        XLON     15:33:42      00031002487TRDU0 
1,481      2.3700        XLON     15:47:42      00031002885TRDU0 
96        2.3750        XLON     15:59:29      00031002949TRDU0 
1,624      2.3750        XLON     15:59:29      00031002948TRDU0 
4,324      2.3750        XLON     16:01:36      00031002970TRDU0 
1,561      2.3550        XLON     16:23:38      00031003188TRDU0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 443497 
EQS News ID:  2400498 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2400498&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.