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WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
15.09.26 | 08:01
2,690 Euro
-1,10 % -0,030
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6802,75509:44
Dow Jones News
15.09.2026 08:33 Uhr
248 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
15 September 2026 
  
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
  
The Company announces that on 14 September 2026 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
  
                  Euronext London Stock 
                  Dublin  Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares     100,000  50,000 
purchased 
Highest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.7350  GBP2.3450 
share)                       
Lowest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.6900  GBP2.3050 
share)                       
Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7181  GBP2.3297 
(per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,773,467 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,329      2.7250        XDUB     08:23:42      00030995308TRDU0 
1,579      2.7250        XDUB     08:27:46      00030995348TRDU0 
1,314      2.7300        XDUB     08:31:03      00030995356TRDU0 
403       2.7300        XDUB     08:44:00      00030995420TRDU0 
1,316      2.7300        XDUB     08:50:24      00030995464TRDU0 
2,147      2.7300        XDUB     08:50:24      00030995463TRDU0 
3,074      2.7300        XDUB     08:50:24      00030995462TRDU0 
1,426      2.7300        XDUB     09:15:45      00030995708TRDU0 
785       2.7300        XDUB     09:32:53      00030995865TRDU0 
563       2.7300        XDUB     09:32:53      00030995864TRDU0 
500       2.7300        XDUB     09:41:00      00030995931TRDU0 
839       2.7300        XDUB     09:41:00      00030995930TRDU0 
301       2.7300        XDUB     09:49:21      00030995979TRDU0 
1,085      2.7300        XDUB     09:49:21      00030995978TRDU0 
640       2.7200        XDUB     10:17:02      00030996080TRDU0 
719       2.7200        XDUB     10:17:02      00030996081TRDU0 
2,714      2.7200        XDUB     10:17:02      00030996079TRDU0 
101       2.7200        XDUB     10:25:23      00030996124TRDU0 
249       2.7250        XDUB     10:32:13      00030996155TRDU0 
249       2.7250        XDUB     10:39:23      00030996199TRDU0 
296       2.7250        XDUB     10:43:05      00030996219TRDU0 
157       2.7250        XDUB     10:43:17      00030996220TRDU0 
1,597      2.7300        XDUB     11:04:54      00030996259TRDU0 
1,597      2.7300        XDUB     11:04:54      00030996260TRDU0 
425       2.7300        XDUB     11:04:54      00030996262TRDU0 
1,597      2.7300        XDUB     11:04:54      00030996261TRDU0 
63        2.7300        XDUB     11:25:45      00030996369TRDU0 
219       2.7300        XDUB     11:33:58      00030996388TRDU0 
79        2.7300        XDUB     11:33:58      00030996389TRDU0 
1,440      2.7350        XDUB     12:27:24      00030996559TRDU0 
1,505      2.7350        XDUB     12:27:24      00030996558TRDU0 
9,737      2.7350        XDUB     12:27:24      00030996557TRDU0 
1,344      2.7300        XDUB     12:53:07      00030996600TRDU0 
1,314      2.7300        XDUB     12:53:07      00030996599TRDU0 
1,378      2.7250        XDUB     12:53:07      00030996602TRDU0 
1,303      2.7250        XDUB     12:53:07      00030996601TRDU0 
134       2.7200        XDUB     13:30:01      00030996666TRDU0 
360       2.7200        XDUB     13:35:19      00030996677TRDU0 
2,612      2.7200        XDUB     13:35:46      00030996678TRDU0 
1,311      2.7200        XDUB     13:49:05      00030996699TRDU0 
1,302      2.7200        XDUB     13:49:05      00030996698TRDU0 
1,353      2.7200        XDUB     13:49:05      00030996697TRDU0 
1,346      2.7150        XDUB     13:56:59      00030996708TRDU0 
289       2.7150        XDUB     14:10:30      00030996737TRDU0 
963       2.7150        XDUB     14:10:30      00030996736TRDU0 
179       2.7150        XDUB     14:10:30      00030996735TRDU0 
1,588      2.7150        XDUB     14:17:48      00030996759TRDU0 
1,368      2.7150        XDUB     14:26:44      00030996768TRDU0 
225       2.7150        XDUB     14:31:23      00030996772TRDU0 
1,351      2.7150        XDUB     14:33:06      00030996789TRDU0 
1,300      2.7150        XDUB     14:33:06      00030996788TRDU0 
847       2.7150        XDUB     14:33:06      00030996787TRDU0 
1,314      2.7150        XDUB     14:33:06      00030996786TRDU0 
504       2.7150        XDUB     14:33:06      00030996790TRDU0 
1,343      2.7150        XDUB     14:48:11      00030996865TRDU0 
1,500      2.7150        XDUB     14:51:32      00030996871TRDU0 
1,533      2.7100        XDUB     14:55:26      00030996886TRDU0 
1,343      2.7100        XDUB     14:55:26      00030996885TRDU0 
1,355      2.7100        XDUB     14:55:26      00030996884TRDU0 
1,424      2.7050        XDUB     14:58:43      00030996910TRDU0 
1,311      2.7200        XDUB     15:13:04      00030996969TRDU0 
2,900      2.7200        XDUB     15:13:04      00030996968TRDU0 
1,523      2.7200        XDUB     15:17:13      00030996992TRDU0 
1,473      2.7100        XDUB     15:27:28      00030997080TRDU0 
1,452      2.7100        XDUB     15:27:28      00030997079TRDU0 
1,566      2.6950        XDUB     15:35:02      00030997151TRDU0 
1,436      2.7000        XDUB     15:39:24      00030997264TRDU0 
1,493      2.7000        XDUB     15:46:38      00030997303TRDU0 
1,390      2.7000        XDUB     15:46:38      00030997302TRDU0 
2,890      2.6900        XDUB     15:55:50      00030997341TRDU0 
341       2.6950        XDUB     16:11:36      00030997458TRDU0 
2,651      2.6950        XDUB     16:11:36      00030997457TRDU0 
1,423      2.6950        XDUB     16:11:36      00030997456TRDU0 
1,301      2.6950        XDUB     16:11:38      00030997460TRDU0 
961       2.6950        XDUB     16:11:38      00030997459TRDU0 
1,313      2.6950        XDUB     16:23:32      00030997502TRDU0 
2,348      2.6950        XDUB     16:25:46      00030997511TRDU0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,233      2.3400        XLON     08:28:20      00030995349TRDU0 
3,331      2.3400        XLON     08:31:03      00030995355TRDU0 
1,258      2.3400        XLON     09:15:45      00030995707TRDU0 
1,217      2.3400        XLON     09:25:12      00030995821TRDU0 
1,374      2.3400        XLON     09:40:50      00030995927TRDU0 
1,264      2.3400        XLON     09:58:56      00030996014TRDU0 
2,413      2.3350        XLON     10:04:04      00030996033TRDU0 
2,694      2.3400        XLON     11:20:19      00030996344TRDU0 
1,361      2.3450        XLON     11:33:54      00030996387TRDU0 
1,341      2.3450        XLON     11:54:30      00030996500TRDU0 
1,187      2.3450        XLON     12:15:11      00030996531TRDU0 
1,186      2.3450        XLON     12:33:02      00030996563TRDU0 
3,840      2.3400        XLON     12:37:06      00030996574TRDU0 
1,276      2.3300        XLON     13:43:18      00030996692TRDU0 
1,257      2.3250        XLON     13:56:59      00030996709TRDU0 
1,222      2.3250        XLON     14:46:37      00030996861TRDU0 
4,872      2.3250        XLON     14:46:37      00030996860TRDU0 
2,304      2.3200        XLON     14:55:26      00030996883TRDU0 
6        2.3200        XLON     14:55:27      00030996887TRDU0 
4,947      2.3300        XLON     15:13:04      00030996967TRDU0 
1,228      2.3100        XLON     15:39:24      00030997263TRDU0 
436       2.3150        XLON     15:54:15      00030997333TRDU0 
690       2.3150        XLON     15:54:15      00030997332TRDU0 
205       2.3150        XLON     15:54:15      00030997331TRDU0 
1,247      2.3050        XLON     15:55:50      00030997340TRDU0 
68        2.3150        XLON     16:09:27      00030997449TRDU0 
537       2.3150        XLON     16:09:27      00030997448TRDU0 
1,186      2.3100        XLON     16:11:34      00030997455TRDU0 
1,174      2.3100        XLON     16:11:34      00030997454TRDU0 
1,207      2.3100        XLON     16:11:34      00030997453TRDU0 
2,439      2.3100        XLON     16:25:11      00030997508TRDU0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 443241 
EQS News ID:  2399072 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2399072&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
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