DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 15-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 September 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 14 September 2026 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 100,000 50,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7350 GBP2.3450 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6900 GBP2.3050 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7181 GBP2.3297 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,773,467 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,329 2.7250 XDUB 08:23:42 00030995308TRDU0 1,579 2.7250 XDUB 08:27:46 00030995348TRDU0 1,314 2.7300 XDUB 08:31:03 00030995356TRDU0 403 2.7300 XDUB 08:44:00 00030995420TRDU0 1,316 2.7300 XDUB 08:50:24 00030995464TRDU0 2,147 2.7300 XDUB 08:50:24 00030995463TRDU0 3,074 2.7300 XDUB 08:50:24 00030995462TRDU0 1,426 2.7300 XDUB 09:15:45 00030995708TRDU0 785 2.7300 XDUB 09:32:53 00030995865TRDU0 563 2.7300 XDUB 09:32:53 00030995864TRDU0 500 2.7300 XDUB 09:41:00 00030995931TRDU0 839 2.7300 XDUB 09:41:00 00030995930TRDU0 301 2.7300 XDUB 09:49:21 00030995979TRDU0 1,085 2.7300 XDUB 09:49:21 00030995978TRDU0 640 2.7200 XDUB 10:17:02 00030996080TRDU0 719 2.7200 XDUB 10:17:02 00030996081TRDU0 2,714 2.7200 XDUB 10:17:02 00030996079TRDU0 101 2.7200 XDUB 10:25:23 00030996124TRDU0 249 2.7250 XDUB 10:32:13 00030996155TRDU0 249 2.7250 XDUB 10:39:23 00030996199TRDU0 296 2.7250 XDUB 10:43:05 00030996219TRDU0 157 2.7250 XDUB 10:43:17 00030996220TRDU0 1,597 2.7300 XDUB 11:04:54 00030996259TRDU0 1,597 2.7300 XDUB 11:04:54 00030996260TRDU0 425 2.7300 XDUB 11:04:54 00030996262TRDU0 1,597 2.7300 XDUB 11:04:54 00030996261TRDU0 63 2.7300 XDUB 11:25:45 00030996369TRDU0 219 2.7300 XDUB 11:33:58 00030996388TRDU0 79 2.7300 XDUB 11:33:58 00030996389TRDU0 1,440 2.7350 XDUB 12:27:24 00030996559TRDU0 1,505 2.7350 XDUB 12:27:24 00030996558TRDU0 9,737 2.7350 XDUB 12:27:24 00030996557TRDU0 1,344 2.7300 XDUB 12:53:07 00030996600TRDU0 1,314 2.7300 XDUB 12:53:07 00030996599TRDU0 1,378 2.7250 XDUB 12:53:07 00030996602TRDU0 1,303 2.7250 XDUB 12:53:07 00030996601TRDU0 134 2.7200 XDUB 13:30:01 00030996666TRDU0 360 2.7200 XDUB 13:35:19 00030996677TRDU0 2,612 2.7200 XDUB 13:35:46 00030996678TRDU0 1,311 2.7200 XDUB 13:49:05 00030996699TRDU0 1,302 2.7200 XDUB 13:49:05 00030996698TRDU0 1,353 2.7200 XDUB 13:49:05 00030996697TRDU0 1,346 2.7150 XDUB 13:56:59 00030996708TRDU0 289 2.7150 XDUB 14:10:30 00030996737TRDU0 963 2.7150 XDUB 14:10:30 00030996736TRDU0 179 2.7150 XDUB 14:10:30 00030996735TRDU0 1,588 2.7150 XDUB 14:17:48 00030996759TRDU0 1,368 2.7150 XDUB 14:26:44 00030996768TRDU0 225 2.7150 XDUB 14:31:23 00030996772TRDU0 1,351 2.7150 XDUB 14:33:06 00030996789TRDU0 1,300 2.7150 XDUB 14:33:06 00030996788TRDU0 847 2.7150 XDUB 14:33:06 00030996787TRDU0 1,314 2.7150 XDUB 14:33:06 00030996786TRDU0 504 2.7150 XDUB 14:33:06 00030996790TRDU0 1,343 2.7150 XDUB 14:48:11 00030996865TRDU0 1,500 2.7150 XDUB 14:51:32 00030996871TRDU0 1,533 2.7100 XDUB 14:55:26 00030996886TRDU0 1,343 2.7100 XDUB 14:55:26 00030996885TRDU0 1,355 2.7100 XDUB 14:55:26 00030996884TRDU0 1,424 2.7050 XDUB 14:58:43 00030996910TRDU0 1,311 2.7200 XDUB 15:13:04 00030996969TRDU0 2,900 2.7200 XDUB 15:13:04 00030996968TRDU0 1,523 2.7200 XDUB 15:17:13 00030996992TRDU0 1,473 2.7100 XDUB 15:27:28 00030997080TRDU0 1,452 2.7100 XDUB 15:27:28 00030997079TRDU0 1,566 2.6950 XDUB 15:35:02 00030997151TRDU0 1,436 2.7000 XDUB 15:39:24 00030997264TRDU0 1,493 2.7000 XDUB 15:46:38 00030997303TRDU0 1,390 2.7000 XDUB 15:46:38 00030997302TRDU0 2,890 2.6900 XDUB 15:55:50 00030997341TRDU0 341 2.6950 XDUB 16:11:36 00030997458TRDU0 2,651 2.6950 XDUB 16:11:36 00030997457TRDU0 1,423 2.6950 XDUB 16:11:36 00030997456TRDU0 1,301 2.6950 XDUB 16:11:38 00030997460TRDU0 961 2.6950 XDUB 16:11:38 00030997459TRDU0 1,313 2.6950 XDUB 16:23:32 00030997502TRDU0 2,348 2.6950 XDUB 16:25:46 00030997511TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,233 2.3400 XLON 08:28:20 00030995349TRDU0 3,331 2.3400 XLON 08:31:03 00030995355TRDU0 1,258 2.3400 XLON 09:15:45 00030995707TRDU0 1,217 2.3400 XLON 09:25:12 00030995821TRDU0 1,374 2.3400 XLON 09:40:50 00030995927TRDU0 1,264 2.3400 XLON 09:58:56 00030996014TRDU0 2,413 2.3350 XLON 10:04:04 00030996033TRDU0 2,694 2.3400 XLON 11:20:19 00030996344TRDU0 1,361 2.3450 XLON 11:33:54 00030996387TRDU0 1,341 2.3450 XLON 11:54:30 00030996500TRDU0 1,187 2.3450 XLON 12:15:11 00030996531TRDU0 1,186 2.3450 XLON 12:33:02 00030996563TRDU0 3,840 2.3400 XLON 12:37:06 00030996574TRDU0 1,276 2.3300 XLON 13:43:18 00030996692TRDU0 1,257 2.3250 XLON 13:56:59 00030996709TRDU0 1,222 2.3250 XLON 14:46:37 00030996861TRDU0 4,872 2.3250 XLON 14:46:37 00030996860TRDU0 2,304 2.3200 XLON 14:55:26 00030996883TRDU0 6 2.3200 XLON 14:55:27 00030996887TRDU0 4,947 2.3300 XLON 15:13:04 00030996967TRDU0 1,228 2.3100 XLON 15:39:24 00030997263TRDU0 436 2.3150 XLON 15:54:15 00030997333TRDU0 690 2.3150 XLON 15:54:15 00030997332TRDU0 205 2.3150 XLON 15:54:15 00030997331TRDU0 1,247 2.3050 XLON 15:55:50 00030997340TRDU0 68 2.3150 XLON 16:09:27 00030997449TRDU0 537 2.3150 XLON 16:09:27 00030997448TRDU0 1,186 2.3100 XLON 16:11:34 00030997455TRDU0 1,174 2.3100 XLON 16:11:34 00030997454TRDU0 1,207 2.3100 XLON 16:11:34 00030997453TRDU0 2,439 2.3100 XLON 16:25:11 00030997508TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 443241 EQS News ID: 2399072 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 15, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)