DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 11-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 September 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 10 September 2026 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 100,000 50,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7900 GBP2.3950 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7300 GBP2.3500 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7619 GBP2.3745 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 628,073,467 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,418 2.7600 XDUB 08:22:07 00030991738TRDU0 1,474 2.7600 XDUB 08:22:07 00030991737TRDU0 1,376 2.7700 XDUB 08:32:24 00030991762TRDU0 1,359 2.7750 XDUB 08:38:10 00030991777TRDU0 1,399 2.7700 XDUB 08:48:41 00030991794TRDU0 1,387 2.7700 XDUB 09:04:36 00030991823TRDU0 1,307 2.7700 XDUB 09:04:36 00030991821TRDU0 1,309 2.7750 XDUB 09:04:36 00030991822TRDU0 1,375 2.7750 XDUB 09:04:36 00030991820TRDU0 443 2.7650 XDUB 09:35:42 00030991890TRDU0 1,095 2.7650 XDUB 09:35:42 00030991889TRDU0 1,392 2.7600 XDUB 09:38:04 00030991895TRDU0 1,374 2.7550 XDUB 09:50:44 00030991952TRDU0 420 2.7600 XDUB 10:03:55 00030992001TRDU0 980 2.7600 XDUB 10:03:55 00030992000TRDU0 1,496 2.7550 XDUB 10:09:01 00030992006TRDU0 1,329 2.7550 XDUB 10:28:28 00030992021TRDU0 1,315 2.7550 XDUB 10:28:28 00030992020TRDU0 275 2.7550 XDUB 10:42:24 00030992105TRDU0 301 2.7550 XDUB 10:42:24 00030992104TRDU0 1,000 2.7550 XDUB 10:42:24 00030992103TRDU0 1,304 2.7550 XDUB 10:58:01 00030992140TRDU0 1,581 2.7550 XDUB 10:58:01 00030992139TRDU0 1,317 2.7600 XDUB 11:21:35 00030992169TRDU0 1,303 2.7600 XDUB 11:21:35 00030992168TRDU0 1,467 2.7600 XDUB 11:36:49 00030992243TRDU0 1,311 2.7550 XDUB 11:42:46 00030992256TRDU0 169 2.7500 XDUB 11:42:47 00030992268TRDU0 1,568 2.7550 XDUB 12:00:13 00030992310TRDU0 1,384 2.7600 XDUB 12:12:36 00030992336TRDU0 1,414 2.7600 XDUB 12:23:13 00030992350TRDU0 1,343 2.7600 XDUB 12:34:02 00030992358TRDU0 1,301 2.7550 XDUB 12:35:30 00030992359TRDU0 1,348 2.7500 XDUB 12:50:26 00030992393TRDU0 1,386 2.7450 XDUB 13:00:06 00030992402TRDU0 1,388 2.7500 XDUB 13:12:11 00030992434TRDU0 1,398 2.7450 XDUB 13:21:27 00030992466TRDU0 1,315 2.7400 XDUB 13:30:03 00030992519TRDU0 1,308 2.7400 XDUB 13:30:03 00030992518TRDU0 1,395 2.7350 XDUB 13:33:16 00030992542TRDU0 1,437 2.7300 XDUB 13:41:24 00030992598TRDU0 1,557 2.7400 XDUB 13:58:06 00030992660TRDU0 1,407 2.7400 XDUB 14:06:11 00030992698TRDU0 1,430 2.7350 XDUB 14:09:34 00030992700TRDU0 1,479 2.7350 XDUB 14:20:27 00030992750TRDU0 2,624 2.7350 XDUB 14:31:24 00030992811TRDU0 1,358 2.7350 XDUB 14:31:24 00030992810TRDU0 1,309 2.7350 XDUB 14:31:24 00030992809TRDU0 1,317 2.7450 XDUB 14:43:25 00030992842TRDU0 1,338 2.7400 XDUB 14:46:20 00030992849TRDU0 697 2.7400 XDUB 14:46:20 00030992848TRDU0 628 2.7400 XDUB 14:46:20 00030992847TRDU0 1,396 2.7400 XDUB 14:46:20 00030992846TRDU0 1,365 2.7500 XDUB 14:59:16 00030992865TRDU0 672 2.7750 XDUB 15:05:50 00030992870TRDU0 1,506 2.7750 XDUB 15:05:50 00030992871TRDU0 4,135 2.7750 XDUB 15:08:01 00030992884TRDU0 1,024 2.7900 XDUB 15:24:50 00030992917TRDU0 514 2.7900 XDUB 15:24:50 00030992916TRDU0 1,544 2.7900 XDUB 15:27:32 00030992923TRDU0 2,851 2.7850 XDUB 15:31:15 00030992940TRDU0 1,403 2.7850 XDUB 15:41:41 00030992951TRDU0 1,309 2.7800 XDUB 15:41:42 00030992953TRDU0 1,357 2.7800 XDUB 15:41:42 00030992952TRDU0 1,312 2.7750 XDUB 15:45:48 00030992963TRDU0 1,470 2.7850 XDUB 15:58:16 00030992968TRDU0 1,531 2.7850 XDUB 16:02:31 00030992971TRDU0 319 2.7800 XDUB 16:07:05 00030992974TRDU0 455 2.7850 XDUB 16:18:38 00030993003TRDU0 2,601 2.7850 XDUB 16:18:38 00030993002TRDU0 2,011 2.7850 XDUB 16:18:38 00030993001TRDU0 813 2.7850 XDUB 16:18:38 00030993000TRDU0 2,011 2.7850 XDUB 16:18:38 00030992999TRDU0 813 2.7850 XDUB 16:18:38 00030992998TRDU0 2,183 2.7850 XDUB 16:25:58 00030993009TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,265 2.3750 XLON 08:24:32 00030991741TRDU0 1,160 2.3700 XLON 08:26:27 00030991743TRDU0 1,304 2.3850 XLON 08:48:30 00030991793TRDU0 1,226 2.3850 XLON 09:02:30 00030991817TRDU0 1,147 2.3750 XLON 09:12:36 00030991859TRDU0 1,236 2.3750 XLON 09:38:04 00030991894TRDU0 1,311 2.3750 XLON 09:46:50 00030991938TRDU0 1,331 2.3700 XLON 10:04:43 00030992003TRDU0 1,119 2.3700 XLON 10:26:18 00030992011TRDU0 1,318 2.3700 XLON 10:40:10 00030992102TRDU0 3,780 2.3700 XLON 11:42:46 00030992258TRDU0 2,202 2.3700 XLON 11:42:46 00030992257TRDU0 1,126 2.3750 XLON 12:30:35 00030992353TRDU0 1,324 2.3650 XLON 12:49:20 00030992388TRDU0 1,218 2.3550 XLON 13:02:02 00030992406TRDU0 2,355 2.3600 XLON 13:15:11 00030992444TRDU0 1,093 2.3600 XLON 13:20:00 00030992456TRDU0 1,119 2.3500 XLON 14:16:05 00030992740TRDU0 1,160 2.3500 XLON 14:16:05 00030992739TRDU0 2,579 2.3550 XLON 14:21:36 00030992751TRDU0 1,158 2.3550 XLON 14:31:24 00030992808TRDU0 1,224 2.3600 XLON 14:55:01 00030992863TRDU0 1,161 2.3650 XLON 15:01:30 00030992866TRDU0 1,267 2.3950 XLON 15:08:01 00030992882TRDU0 3,235 2.3850 XLON 15:08:01 00030992883TRDU0 1,323 2.3950 XLON 15:31:02 00030992938TRDU0 557 2.3900 XLON 15:43:11 00030992955TRDU0 331 2.3900 XLON 15:43:11 00030992957TRDU0 334 2.3900 XLON 15:43:11 00030992956TRDU0 1,194 2.3850 XLON 15:43:11 00030992958TRDU0 2,285 2.3900 XLON 16:00:35 00030992970TRDU0 2,347 2.3950 XLON 16:08:25 00030992979TRDU0 1,185 2.3950 XLON 16:16:46 00030992983TRDU0 1,291 2.3950 XLON 16:18:38 00030992997TRDU0 402 2.3900 XLON 16:22:47 00030993005TRDU0 333 2.3900 XLON 16:26:37 00030993010TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 442969 EQS News ID: 2397662 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 11, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)