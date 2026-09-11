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WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
11.09.26 | 08:04
2,780 Euro
+1,65 % +0,045
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7652,83508:58
Dow Jones News
11.09.2026 08:33 Uhr
276 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
11 September 2026 
  
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
  
The Company announces that on 10 September 2026 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
  
                  Euronext London Stock 
                  Dublin  Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares     100,000  50,000 
purchased 
Highest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.7900  GBP2.3950 
share)                       
Lowest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.7300  GBP2.3500 
share)                       
Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7619  GBP2.3745 
(per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 628,073,467 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,418      2.7600        XDUB     08:22:07      00030991738TRDU0 
1,474      2.7600        XDUB     08:22:07      00030991737TRDU0 
1,376      2.7700        XDUB     08:32:24      00030991762TRDU0 
1,359      2.7750        XDUB     08:38:10      00030991777TRDU0 
1,399      2.7700        XDUB     08:48:41      00030991794TRDU0 
1,387      2.7700        XDUB     09:04:36      00030991823TRDU0 
1,307      2.7700        XDUB     09:04:36      00030991821TRDU0 
1,309      2.7750        XDUB     09:04:36      00030991822TRDU0 
1,375      2.7750        XDUB     09:04:36      00030991820TRDU0 
443       2.7650        XDUB     09:35:42      00030991890TRDU0 
1,095      2.7650        XDUB     09:35:42      00030991889TRDU0 
1,392      2.7600        XDUB     09:38:04      00030991895TRDU0 
1,374      2.7550        XDUB     09:50:44      00030991952TRDU0 
420       2.7600        XDUB     10:03:55      00030992001TRDU0 
980       2.7600        XDUB     10:03:55      00030992000TRDU0 
1,496      2.7550        XDUB     10:09:01      00030992006TRDU0 
1,329      2.7550        XDUB     10:28:28      00030992021TRDU0 
1,315      2.7550        XDUB     10:28:28      00030992020TRDU0 
275       2.7550        XDUB     10:42:24      00030992105TRDU0 
301       2.7550        XDUB     10:42:24      00030992104TRDU0 
1,000      2.7550        XDUB     10:42:24      00030992103TRDU0 
1,304      2.7550        XDUB     10:58:01      00030992140TRDU0 
1,581      2.7550        XDUB     10:58:01      00030992139TRDU0 
1,317      2.7600        XDUB     11:21:35      00030992169TRDU0 
1,303      2.7600        XDUB     11:21:35      00030992168TRDU0 
1,467      2.7600        XDUB     11:36:49      00030992243TRDU0 
1,311      2.7550        XDUB     11:42:46      00030992256TRDU0 
169       2.7500        XDUB     11:42:47      00030992268TRDU0 
1,568      2.7550        XDUB     12:00:13      00030992310TRDU0 
1,384      2.7600        XDUB     12:12:36      00030992336TRDU0 
1,414      2.7600        XDUB     12:23:13      00030992350TRDU0 
1,343      2.7600        XDUB     12:34:02      00030992358TRDU0 
1,301      2.7550        XDUB     12:35:30      00030992359TRDU0 
1,348      2.7500        XDUB     12:50:26      00030992393TRDU0 
1,386      2.7450        XDUB     13:00:06      00030992402TRDU0 
1,388      2.7500        XDUB     13:12:11      00030992434TRDU0 
1,398      2.7450        XDUB     13:21:27      00030992466TRDU0 
1,315      2.7400        XDUB     13:30:03      00030992519TRDU0 
1,308      2.7400        XDUB     13:30:03      00030992518TRDU0 
1,395      2.7350        XDUB     13:33:16      00030992542TRDU0 
1,437      2.7300        XDUB     13:41:24      00030992598TRDU0 
1,557      2.7400        XDUB     13:58:06      00030992660TRDU0 
1,407      2.7400        XDUB     14:06:11      00030992698TRDU0 
1,430      2.7350        XDUB     14:09:34      00030992700TRDU0 
1,479      2.7350        XDUB     14:20:27      00030992750TRDU0 
2,624      2.7350        XDUB     14:31:24      00030992811TRDU0 
1,358      2.7350        XDUB     14:31:24      00030992810TRDU0 
1,309      2.7350        XDUB     14:31:24      00030992809TRDU0 
1,317      2.7450        XDUB     14:43:25      00030992842TRDU0 
1,338      2.7400        XDUB     14:46:20      00030992849TRDU0 
697       2.7400        XDUB     14:46:20      00030992848TRDU0 
628       2.7400        XDUB     14:46:20      00030992847TRDU0 
1,396      2.7400        XDUB     14:46:20      00030992846TRDU0 
1,365      2.7500        XDUB     14:59:16      00030992865TRDU0 
672       2.7750        XDUB     15:05:50      00030992870TRDU0 
1,506      2.7750        XDUB     15:05:50      00030992871TRDU0 
4,135      2.7750        XDUB     15:08:01      00030992884TRDU0 
1,024      2.7900        XDUB     15:24:50      00030992917TRDU0 
514       2.7900        XDUB     15:24:50      00030992916TRDU0 
1,544      2.7900        XDUB     15:27:32      00030992923TRDU0 
2,851      2.7850        XDUB     15:31:15      00030992940TRDU0 
1,403      2.7850        XDUB     15:41:41      00030992951TRDU0 
1,309      2.7800        XDUB     15:41:42      00030992953TRDU0 
1,357      2.7800        XDUB     15:41:42      00030992952TRDU0 
1,312      2.7750        XDUB     15:45:48      00030992963TRDU0 
1,470      2.7850        XDUB     15:58:16      00030992968TRDU0 
1,531      2.7850        XDUB     16:02:31      00030992971TRDU0 
319       2.7800        XDUB     16:07:05      00030992974TRDU0 
455       2.7850        XDUB     16:18:38      00030993003TRDU0 
2,601      2.7850        XDUB     16:18:38      00030993002TRDU0 
2,011      2.7850        XDUB     16:18:38      00030993001TRDU0 
813       2.7850        XDUB     16:18:38      00030993000TRDU0 
2,011      2.7850        XDUB     16:18:38      00030992999TRDU0 
813       2.7850        XDUB     16:18:38      00030992998TRDU0 
2,183      2.7850        XDUB     16:25:58      00030993009TRDU0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,265      2.3750        XLON     08:24:32      00030991741TRDU0 
1,160      2.3700        XLON     08:26:27      00030991743TRDU0 
1,304      2.3850        XLON     08:48:30      00030991793TRDU0 
1,226      2.3850        XLON     09:02:30      00030991817TRDU0 
1,147      2.3750        XLON     09:12:36      00030991859TRDU0 
1,236      2.3750        XLON     09:38:04      00030991894TRDU0 
1,311      2.3750        XLON     09:46:50      00030991938TRDU0 
1,331      2.3700        XLON     10:04:43      00030992003TRDU0 
1,119      2.3700        XLON     10:26:18      00030992011TRDU0 
1,318      2.3700        XLON     10:40:10      00030992102TRDU0 
3,780      2.3700        XLON     11:42:46      00030992258TRDU0
2,202      2.3700        XLON     11:42:46      00030992257TRDU0 
1,126      2.3750        XLON     12:30:35      00030992353TRDU0 
1,324      2.3650        XLON     12:49:20      00030992388TRDU0 
1,218      2.3550        XLON     13:02:02      00030992406TRDU0 
2,355      2.3600        XLON     13:15:11      00030992444TRDU0 
1,093      2.3600        XLON     13:20:00      00030992456TRDU0 
1,119      2.3500        XLON     14:16:05      00030992740TRDU0 
1,160      2.3500        XLON     14:16:05      00030992739TRDU0 
2,579      2.3550        XLON     14:21:36      00030992751TRDU0 
1,158      2.3550        XLON     14:31:24      00030992808TRDU0 
1,224      2.3600        XLON     14:55:01      00030992863TRDU0 
1,161      2.3650        XLON     15:01:30      00030992866TRDU0 
1,267      2.3950        XLON     15:08:01      00030992882TRDU0 
3,235      2.3850        XLON     15:08:01      00030992883TRDU0 
1,323      2.3950        XLON     15:31:02      00030992938TRDU0 
557       2.3900        XLON     15:43:11      00030992955TRDU0 
331       2.3900        XLON     15:43:11      00030992957TRDU0 
334       2.3900        XLON     15:43:11      00030992956TRDU0 
1,194      2.3850        XLON     15:43:11      00030992958TRDU0 
2,285      2.3900        XLON     16:00:35      00030992970TRDU0 
2,347      2.3950        XLON     16:08:25      00030992979TRDU0 
1,185      2.3950        XLON     16:16:46      00030992983TRDU0 
1,291      2.3950        XLON     16:18:38      00030992997TRDU0 
402       2.3900        XLON     16:22:47      00030993005TRDU0 
333       2.3900        XLON     16:26:37      00030993010TRDU0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 442969 
EQS News ID:  2397662 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2397662&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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