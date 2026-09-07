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WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
07.09.26 | 08:05
2,880 Euro
+1,41 % +0,040
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8252,89009:57
Dow Jones News
07.09.2026 08:33 Uhr
234 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
7 September 2026 
  
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
  
The Company announces that on 4 September 2026 it purchased a total of 96,445 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
  
                  Euronext London Stock 
                  Dublin  Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares     70,000  26,445 
purchased 
Highest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.8850  GBP2.4700 
share) 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.8350  GBP2.4250 
share) 
Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.8569  GBP2.4491 
(per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 628,653,016 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of Shares  Price per Share (EUR)   Trading venue  Time of transaction   Transaction Reference Number 
1,184        2.8400          XDUB       08:04:02        00030982125TRDU0 
1,185        2.8350          XDUB       08:04:02        00030982126TRDU0 
1,254        2.8700          XDUB       08:13:40        00030982161TRDU0 
1,437        2.8800          XDUB       08:32:42        00030982272TRDU0 
1,332        2.8750          XDUB       08:37:19        00030982274TRDU0 
1,238        2.8750          XDUB       08:37:19        00030982275TRDU0 
1,324        2.8650          XDUB       08:50:58        00030982291TRDU0 
1,236        2.8500          XDUB       09:14:18        00030982389TRDU0 
845         2.8400          XDUB       09:19:42        00030982412TRDU0 
1,309        2.8400          XDUB       09:24:50        00030982415TRDU0 
1,258        2.8350          XDUB       09:52:18        00030982455TRDU0 
1,268        2.8350          XDUB       09:52:18        00030982456TRDU0 
35         2.8350          XDUB       10:02:35        00030982460TRDU0 
1,200        2.8350          XDUB       10:02:48        00030982461TRDU0 
3,386        2.8450          XDUB       10:11:14        00030982467TRDU0 
1,270        2.8500          XDUB       10:42:38        00030982524TRDU0 
1,228        2.8450          XDUB       10:49:53        00030982531TRDU0 
1,274        2.8450          XDUB       11:16:08        00030982552TRDU0 
1,217        2.8400          XDUB       11:30:54        00030982571TRDU0 
527         2.8500          XDUB       11:47:51        00030982582TRDU0 
835         2.8500          XDUB       11:47:51        00030982583TRDU0 
950         2.8450          XDUB       12:01:44        00030982605TRDU0 
224         2.8450          XDUB       12:01:44        00030982606TRDU0 
1,258        2.8500          XDUB       12:16:30        00030982619TRDU0 
1,318        2.8500          XDUB       12:30:05        00030982654TRDU0 
1,283        2.8500          XDUB       12:44:50        00030982660TRDU0 
1,303        2.8500          XDUB       12:58:47        00030982673TRDU0 
1,231        2.8550          XDUB       13:12:18        00030982684TRDU0 
494         2.8550          XDUB       13:25:07        00030982702TRDU0 
737         2.8550          XDUB       13:25:07        00030982703TRDU0 
1,221        2.8500          XDUB       13:30:02        00030982713TRDU0 
1,167        2.8450          XDUB       13:30:02        00030982718TRDU0 
1,178        2.8450          XDUB       13:30:02        00030982719TRDU0 
1,291        2.8400          XDUB       14:01:53        00030982864TRDU0 
16         2.8450          XDUB       14:13:42        00030982904TRDU0 
34         2.8450          XDUB       14:13:42        00030982905TRDU0 
1,384        2.8450          XDUB       14:14:07        00030982911TRDU0 
1,393        2.8450          XDUB       14:21:21        00030982937TRDU0 
64         2.8450          XDUB       14:31:33        00030982957TRDU0 
2,616        2.8450          XDUB       14:31:33        00030982958TRDU0 
1,331        2.8550          XDUB       14:44:16        00030983005TRDU0 
2,579        2.8600          XDUB       14:45:41        00030983008TRDU0 
1,263        2.8550          XDUB       14:58:57        00030983058TRDU0 
1,274        2.8550          XDUB       14:58:57        00030983059TRDU0 
1,198        2.8600          XDUB       15:16:32        00030983103TRDU0 
1,354        2.8600          XDUB       15:16:32        00030983104TRDU0 
1,175        2.8650          XDUB       15:27:11        00030983141TRDU0 
1,344        2.8750          XDUB       15:32:55        00030983148TRDU0 
1,320        2.8750          XDUB       15:39:40        00030983161TRDU0 
503         2.8800          XDUB       15:46:05        00030983193TRDU0 
674         2.8800          XDUB       15:46:05        00030983194TRDU0 
2,363        2.8700          XDUB       15:50:55        00030983203TRDU0 
2,467        2.8800          XDUB       16:00:05        00030983232TRDU0 
1,178        2.8850          XDUB       16:13:30        00030983264TRDU0 
1,188        2.8850          XDUB       16:17:26        00030983272TRDU0 
2,436        2.8850          XDUB       16:25:43        00030983304TRDU0 
1,349        2.8850          XDUB       16:25:43        00030983305TRDU0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares  Price per Share (GBP)   Trading venue  Time of transaction   Transaction Reference Number 
121         2.4350          XLON       08:04:02        00030982127TRDU0 
777         2.4400          XLON       08:08:41        00030982130TRDU0 
312         2.4400          XLON       08:10:00        00030982131TRDU0 
8          2.4400          XLON       08:10:00        00030982132TRDU0 
1,028        2.4400          XLON       08:10:00        00030982133TRDU0 
1,139        2.4650          XLON       08:50:58        00030982289TRDU0 
1,151        2.4650          XLON       08:50:58        00030982290TRDU0 
1,095        2.4450          XLON       09:14:18        00030982388TRDU0 
1,042        2.4250          XLON       09:31:03        00030982424TRDU0 
1,051        2.4400          XLON       10:18:54        00030982494TRDU0 
1,078        2.4500          XLON       10:44:59        00030982528TRDU0 
1,069        2.4400          XLON       11:25:28        00030982556TRDU0 
1,139        2.4450          XLON       11:48:46        00030982586TRDU0 
1,168        2.4500          XLON       12:16:21        00030982617TRDU0 
479         2.4500          XLON       12:40:25        00030982656TRDU0 
699         2.4500          XLON       12:40:25        00030982657TRDU0 
1,162        2.4500          XLON       13:03:55        00030982682TRDU0 
1,164        2.4500          XLON       13:26:01        00030982704TRDU0
791         2.4400          XLON       13:30:07        00030982724TRDU0 
192         2.4400          XLON       13:30:07        00030982725TRDU0 
1,092        2.4400          XLON       14:01:53        00030982863TRDU0 
1,123        2.4500          XLON       14:20:31        00030982936TRDU0 
1,014        2.4500          XLON       14:33:12        00030982962TRDU0 
541         2.4500          XLON       14:40:03        00030982986TRDU0 
533         2.4500          XLON       14:40:03        00030982987TRDU0 
1,064        2.4550          XLON       14:47:12        00030983010TRDU0 
1,042        2.4500          XLON       14:49:51        00030983023TRDU0 
1,007        2.4550          XLON       15:08:02        00030983093TRDU0 
239         2.4600          XLON       15:21:35        00030983128TRDU0 
1,064        2.4600          XLON       15:21:36        00030983129TRDU0 
1,061        2.4700          XLON       15:30:57        00030983145TRDU0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 442276 
EQS News ID:  2394602 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2394602&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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