Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 17-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 September 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 16 September 2026 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 110,000 40,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7700 GBP2.3800 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7300 GBP2.3350 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7564 GBP2.3643 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,473,467 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,833 2.7300 XDUB 08:17:36 00031001150TRDU0 20 2.7300 XDUB 08:33:27 00031001187TRDU0 1,340 2.7550 XDUB 08:44:06 00031001193TRDU0 2,755 2.7550 XDUB 08:44:06 00031001192TRDU0 1,409 2.7550 XDUB 08:44:06 00031001191TRDU0 2,702 2.7550 XDUB 09:16:06 00031001251TRDU0 4,419 2.7550 XDUB 09:16:06 00031001250TRDU0 1,531 2.7400 XDUB 09:40:45 00031001295TRDU0 1,559 2.7350 XDUB 09:40:46 00031001296TRDU0 1,578 2.7400 XDUB 10:03:11 00031001324TRDU0 1,630 2.7400 XDUB 10:13:05 00031001357TRDU0 1,549 2.7400 XDUB 10:23:41 00031001384TRDU0 1,344 2.7400 XDUB 10:33:56 00031001394TRDU0 2,826 2.7500 XDUB 10:57:43 00031001439TRDU0 2,708 2.7500 XDUB 10:57:43 00031001438TRDU0 1,532 2.7450 XDUB 10:57:52 00031001440TRDU0 1,589 2.7500 XDUB 11:25:45 00031001486TRDU0 1,658 2.7500 XDUB 11:29:41 00031001494TRDU0 1,385 2.7500 XDUB 11:56:53 00031001519TRDU0 1,402 2.7550 XDUB 12:07:03 00031001534TRDU0 1,370 2.7550 XDUB 12:17:07 00031001558TRDU0 1,395 2.7650 XDUB 12:35:38 00031001577TRDU0 1,533 2.7650 XDUB 12:36:35 00031001578TRDU0 936 2.7600 XDUB 12:42:14 00031001589TRDU0 1,454 2.7600 XDUB 12:44:54 00031001593TRDU0 1,536 2.7600 XDUB 13:04:03 00031001636TRDU0 1,392 2.7600 XDUB 13:04:03 00031001635TRDU0 1,573 2.7600 XDUB 13:20:34 00031001652TRDU0 1,503 2.7500 XDUB 13:27:32 00031001655TRDU0 1,419 2.7500 XDUB 13:27:32 00031001654TRDU0 1,419 2.7500 XDUB 13:35:31 00031001666TRDU0 4,164 2.7650 XDUB 14:08:37 00031001959TRDU0 1,956 2.7700 XDUB 14:31:36 00031002048TRDU0 1,956 2.7700 XDUB 14:31:36 00031002047TRDU0 2,868 2.7700 XDUB 14:37:33 00031002089TRDU0 2,860 2.7700 XDUB 14:37:33 00031002088TRDU0 1,390 2.7700 XDUB 14:37:33 00031002087TRDU0 1,397 2.7650 XDUB 15:02:50 00031002315TRDU0 1,392 2.7650 XDUB 15:02:50 00031002314TRDU0 3,103 2.7650 XDUB 15:13:23 00031002402TRDU0 981 2.7650 XDUB 15:13:23 00031002401TRDU0 1,439 2.7550 XDUB 15:21:19 00031002447TRDU0 1,532 2.7550 XDUB 15:21:19 00031002446TRDU0 1,439 2.7600 XDUB 15:36:10 00031002504TRDU0 3,047 2.7600 XDUB 15:36:10 00031002503TRDU0 1,585 2.7600 XDUB 15:36:10 00031002502TRDU0 1,496 2.7600 XDUB 15:36:10 00031002501TRDU0 1,398 2.7600 XDUB 15:50:40 00031002904TRDU0 1,619 2.7600 XDUB 15:53:47 00031002923TRDU0 1,058 2.7600 XDUB 15:57:16 00031002943TRDU0 454 2.7600 XDUB 15:57:16 00031002942TRDU0 2,233 2.7650 XDUB 16:01:37 00031002975TRDU0 1,055 2.7650 XDUB 16:01:37 00031002974TRDU0 1,055 2.7650 XDUB 16:01:37 00031002973TRDU0 1,409 2.7650 XDUB 16:01:37 00031002972TRDU0 853 2.7650 XDUB 16:01:37 00031002971TRDU0 773 2.7650 XDUB 16:01:37 00031002976TRDU0 2,715 2.7650 XDUB 16:11:32 00031003064TRDU0 1,605 2.7650 XDUB 16:11:32 00031003063TRDU0 1,636 2.7550 XDUB 16:15:06 00031003096TRDU0 1,498 2.7450 XDUB 16:23:38 00031003187TRDU0 1,931 2.7450 XDUB 16:23:38 00031003186TRDU0 1,421 2.7450 XDUB 16:23:38 00031003185TRDU0 1,383 2.7450 XDUB 16:23:38 00031003184TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,602 2.3400 XLON 08:32:10 00031001185TRDU0 1,623 2.3350 XLON 08:32:10 00031001186TRDU0 1,570 2.3600 XLON 09:16:06 00031001252TRDU0 1,702 2.3550 XLON 09:39:15 00031001293TRDU0 1,532 2.3450 XLON 10:07:47 00031001328TRDU0 964 2.3600 XLON 10:38:12 00031001409TRDU0 621 2.3600 XLON 10:38:12 00031001408TRDU0 595 2.3600 XLON 11:06:23 00031001455TRDU0 611 2.3600 XLON 11:06:23 00031001454TRDU0 1,576 2.3650 XLON 11:29:14 00031001492TRDU0 146 2.3600 XLON 12:01:55 00031001530TRDU0 1,485 2.3600 XLON 12:01:55 00031001529TRDU0 1,339 2.3700 XLON 12:39:50 00031001583TRDU0 405 2.3700 XLON 12:39:50 00031001582TRDU0 1,468 2.3650 XLON 13:04:03 00031001638TRDU0 1,684 2.3650 XLON 13:04:03 00031001637TRDU0 1,666 2.3700 XLON 13:55:19 00031001792TRDU0 1,518 2.3700 XLON 14:20:39 00031002032TRDU0 1,688 2.3800 XLON 14:34:58 00031002071TRDU0 541 2.3700 XLON 14:39:36 00031002100TRDU0 3,491 2.3700 XLON 14:39:36 00031002099TRDU0 1,505 2.3700 XLON 15:19:46 00031002432TRDU0

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September 17, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

1,582 2.3700 XLON 15:33:42 00031002487TRDU0 1,481 2.3700 XLON 15:47:42 00031002885TRDU0 96 2.3750 XLON 15:59:29 00031002949TRDU0 1,624 2.3750 XLON 15:59:29 00031002948TRDU0 4,324 2.3750 XLON 16:01:36 00031002970TRDU0 1,561 2.3550 XLON 16:23:38 00031003188TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 443497 EQS News ID: 2400498 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 17, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)