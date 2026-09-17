Ireland-based heating technology manufacturer Trane has released an updated version of its Axiom vertical-stack water-source heat pumps for hotels, apartments, dormitories and other multistory buildings. The principal addition is an optional factory-installed energy-recovery ventilator (ERV) that preconditions incoming outdoor air. Trane said the ERV can reduce heating and cooling demand while improving indoor air quality. Energy-recovery ventilation transfers heat between outgoing conditioned air and incoming fresh air, reducing the load placed on the heat pump. The company has also introduced ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
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