

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next Plc (NXT.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 566.1 million pounds for the 26 weeks ending August 1, 2026, compared with 509.0 million pounds in the prior-year period. Earnings per share increased to 358.5 pence from 317.7 pence, a year ago. NEXT Group profit before tax was 569 million pounds, up 10.5%. NEXT Group post-tax earnings per share was 370.4 pence compared to 330.2 pence.



For the 26 weeks to 1 August 2026, statutory revenue reached 3.45 billion pounds versus 3.14 billion pounds, in the corresponding period last year. Total Group sales were 3.54 billion pounds, an increase of 9.0%. Full price sales were up 7.7%, while total sales including markdown was up 8.9%.



The Group has increased profit guidance for the full year by 12 million pounds to 1.255 billion pounds. The Group said the increase is the result of a small upgrade in sales expectations and some additional cost savings, mainly in warehousing.



At last close on LSE, Next Plc shares were trading at 14,615.00 pence, up 0.38%.



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