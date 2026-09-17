Banqup Group SA: Banqup accelerates growth in France through partner-led e-invoicing adoption

LA HULPE, BELGIUM - 17 September 2026, 7:00 a.m. CEST - Banqup Group SA (Euronext: BANQ) (Banqup, Company), a European fintech provider that simplifies financial flows through an innovative secured platform for e-invoicing, e-payment, e-reporting and e-trust solutions with built-in compliance at its core, today announced an operational and growth update on its footprint in the French market, timed with the 81st Congress of the Expert-Comptable Media Association (ECMA). Following years of regulatory delays across France, the official launch of the national e-invoicing mandate has triggered a significant growth in the number of users, proving the long-term strategic value of Banqup's partner-led expansion model.

Partner-led blueprint delivers unprecedented scale

Banqup serves as the core technology provider behind jefacture.com, the accredited platform (Plateforme Agréée / PA) created by ECMA-the digital arm established by the French National Board of Chartered Accountants (CNOEC).

Rather than building costly direct sales networks, Banqup leveraged ECMA's trusted distribution channel to embed its financial operating platform directly into the accounting ecosystem. Today, this channel strategy accounts for:

Almost 175,000 registered business clients, actively using the platform.

Nearly 4,900 chartered accounting firms, directing their client networks onto jefacture.com.

This partner-led Go-To-Market (GTM) playbook serves as the primary template Banqup is replicating across other key European growth markets facing mandatory e-invoicing transitions. Also, the onboarded network is an opportunity for upsell towards other products such as the payment module.

Management Commentary

"We have consistently communicated to our shareholders that the French market represented a major growth driver for Banqup," said Koen De Brabander, CEO of Banqup Group "While regulatory postponements delayed the initial timeline, the current adoption metrics prove that our patience and strategic execution is paying off. jefacture.com is now operating as a primary engine of automated financial workflows in France, validating our technology stack and our ability to monetize complex compliance shifts."

Contact

David Geleyn

Head of Investor Relations - Banqup Group

investor.relations@banqup.com

media@banqup.com

About ECMA & jefacture.com

Being a non-profit organisation created by the French National Council of the Order of Chartered Accountants, ECMA provides digital solutions simplifying and securing daily business of chartered accountants. ECMA supports French chartered accountants and their clients to their constant digital transformation. Among these solutions, jefacture.com is the e-invoicing platform designed by chartered accountants for their clients. jefacture.com is used on a daily basis by thousands of accounting firms and SMEs.

About Banqup Group

Banqup Group (Euronext Brussels: BANQ) architects the trust infrastructure needed to thrive in a digital-first economy. As a specialized European fintech provider and licensed payment institution, Banqup revolutionizes buying and selling for businesses and governments worldwide by digitalising financial supply chain processes within a secure, tax-compliant business network.

Moving beyond traditional software, Banqup operates a unified, open network platform that links business actors, accounting networks, banks, ERP systems, and tax authorities. Built around four interconnected pillars-e-invoicing, e-payments, e-reporting, and e-trust-Banqup enables digitisation of end-to-end order-to-cash and procure-to-pay workflows in full compliance with different regulatory frameworks.

Headquartered in Belgium with a history of pioneering digital transformation since 2001, Banqup is powering growth through effortless financial flows.

To learn more, visit www.banqup.com

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, opinions, and other forward-looking statements in relation to the expected future performance of Banqup Group and the markets in which it is active. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events. By nature, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that appear justified at the time at which they are made but may not turn out to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may, therefore, differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Banqup Group does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise and disclaims any liability in respect hereto. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.