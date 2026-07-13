Banqup Group SA: Banqup Group secures continued support from its senior lenders through additional funding

La Hulpe, Belgium - July 13, 2026, 07:00 CEST - INSIDE INFORMATION - Banqup Group SA, (Euronext:

BANQ) (Banqup, Company) announces that it has entered into an incremental facility notice under its

existing Senior Facilities Agreement dated 7 March 2022 (as amended) with funds affiliated with Francisco

Partners, one of its existing senior secured lenders, for an additional committed term facility of EUR 4.0

million (the Incremental Facility).

Facility A under the Senior Facilities Agreement now stands at EUR 4,000,000, and the Incremental Facility

provides the Company with additional financial flexibility to support the Group's liquidity position pending

completion of the strategic review process announced by the Company.



The Company's Board of Directors has also approved the possibility of further incremental facilities of up to EUR

10,000,000 in aggregate, including the amount described above. Any such further facilities would remain subject

to the approval of Francisco Partners and the conditions of the Senior Facilities Agreement, and would provide

the Company with a potential additional source of funding as it continues to work towards a strategic

transaction.



In connection with the Incremental Facility, the Company and its senior lenders have agreed certain

amendments to the Senior Facilities Agreement, including an increase in the applicable PIK interest rate on

Facility A and the CAF facility from 8.00% to 10.50% per annum, an original issue discount fee of 3.00% on

amounts drawn under the Incremental Facility, and the introduction of a prepayment premium of 5.00% on

amounts prepaid or repaid under Facility A and/or the CAF facility.