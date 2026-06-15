Banqup Group SA: Banqup Group Announces Strategic Simplification Plan and Launch of Process to Explore Strategic Alternatives

La Hulpe, Belgium - 15 June 2026, 7:00 a.m. CET - INSIDE INFORMATION - Banqup Group SA (Euronext Brussels: BANQ) ("Banqup" or the "Company") today announces that, following an extensive review, the Board has approved a strategic simplification plan to reorganize the Group into distinct, autonomous business units to enhance operational focus and transparency. Lazard is mandated to explore all strategic options, including the sale of individual business units or the Group as a whole in order to maximize stakeholder value.

Strategic review and conclusions

Over the past eight months, the Board commissioned Lazard to conduct a strategic review of the Company's strategic positioning, capital structure and long-term value creation opportunities. The review confirmed the strength of Banqup's core businesses and highlighted the significant growth opportunity arising from the ongoing rollout of mandatory electronic invoicing and digital tax reporting across Europe. Banqup is active across key European markets and is particularly well positioned to benefit from the implementation of mandatory e-invoicing in France beginning in September 2026, followed by Germany and Spain in 2027.

At the same time, the review also concluded that the Company's current fully integrated structure whereby activities with distinct characteristics (such as maturity profiles, growth trajectories, profitability characteristics and funding requirements) does not allow the Company to reflect its intrinsic value. As the various businesses operate at different stages of product maturity and across varying phases of their respective life cycles, it is challenging for the market to evaluate the standalone value and strategic potential of each of these business activities.

The Board has therefore decided to simplify and split its operating model into distinct, operationally and financially autonomous business units, with e-invoicing/e-reporting as its dominant, independent, cash-generating and profitable unit, with substantial ARR and a capex level that is well controlled and declining. This reorganization will be implemented in a phased manner to increase strategic focus, improve accountability and support more tailored capital allocation, while preserving operational continuity.

Exploration of strategical alternatives

As part of the conclusions of its strategic review, the Board has mandated Lazard to identify and engage with potential buyers for one or more of the Company's business units and/or the Group as a whole, and/or identify finance providers. A structured process is expected to commence in the near term.

The Board will carefully assess any proposals that may emerge from this process and will only support a transaction that it determines to be in the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders and that appropriately reflects the value of the underlying business units.

There can be no certainty that the process will result in any transaction, nor as to the timing, structure or terms of any potential outcome. The Company does not intend to provide further updates unless and until disclosure is required under applicable law or regulation.

Management

Koen De Brabander continues as interim CEO and will oversee the implementation of the reorganization and the process while continuing to oversee the financial department of the Group. In parallel, the Company has strengthened the leadership team to guide the separate business units.

Banqup remains operationally focused on delivering the strategic priorities outlined at its FY 2025 results, including capitalising on the e-invoicing opportunity in France. Full year financial guidance remains on track.

Financial Calendar:

25 August 2026: Publication of the H1 2026 results (webcast)

13 November 2026: Publication of the Q3 2026 Business Update

Contact

Vincent Nagels

Investor Relations

Banqup Group

Investor.relations@banqup.com

About Banqup Group

Banqup Group delivers integrated cloud-based SaaS solutions to streamline business transactions across the

entire lifecycle, from e-invoicing and e-payments to tax reporting. Banqup, our solution for businesses, unifies

purchase-to-pay, order-to-cash, e-invoicing compliance, and e-payments into one secure platform, removing the

complexity of juggling disconnected tools. eFaktura World, our solution for governments, is a comprehensive

digital platform designed for tax administrations to implement e-invoicing and streamline both B2G and B2B tax

reporting flows. To learn more about Banqup Group and our solutions, please visit our website: Banqup Group

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, opinions, and other forward-looking statements in relation to the expected future performance of Banqup Group and the markets in which it is active. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events. By nature, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that appear justified at the time at which they are made but may not turn out to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may, therefore, differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Banqup Group does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise and disclaims any liability in respect hereto. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.