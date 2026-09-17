Press Release

Amundi and ICG complete equity partnership

Paris and London, 17 September 2026 - Amundi announces it has acquired a 9.9% economic stake in ICG1, representing a total investment of approximately €620 million, pursuant to the long-term strategic and equity partnership announced by Amundi and ICG in November 2025. Starting from Q3 2026, Amundi's assets under management, net flows and financial results will reflect the contribution related to its 9.9% economic interest in ICG.

This is an important milestone in the partnership between the two groups, which further strengthens Amundi's position in private markets.

As part of the partnership, Amundi and ICG have entered into a 10-year agreement under which Amundi acts as the exclusive global2 distributor in the wealth channel for ICG's evergreen and certain other products. ICG is in turn Amundi's exclusive provider for those products to Amundi's distribution business.

The partnership includes the joint development of new products specifically targeted at wealth investors. The first of these products, focused on private equity secondaries, is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

Valérie Baudson, Chief Executive Officer of Amundi, commented: "Our partnership with ICG marks a significant step in the development of Amundi's private markets offering. Leveraging ICG's leading capabilities and Amundi's global reach and strong understanding of individual clients' needs, we will continue to broaden access to private market solutions for wealth investors globally. This partnership creates a strong platform for innovation with the ambition to develop new products tailored to investors' evolving needs, while generating profitable, long-term growth for the benefit of all stakeholders."

Benoît Durteste, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of ICG, added: "We are delighted that Amundi has now acquired a 9.9% economic stake in ICG in line with the long-term strategic partnership announced in November 2025. Our teams are working closely on a number of products that are appropriate to the wealth market, and we are looking forward to launching the first of these in the coming weeks: an evergreen fund giving access to our LP Secondaries investment strategy. This is just the first step in realising the commercial benefits of our partnership that combines ICG's leading investment capabilities and Amundi's expertise in the wealth and pensions market, and we are already seeing a number of opportunities to deepen our collaboration over the longer-term."

For further information please contact:

Amundi



Press contacts: Investor contacts:



Natacha Andermahr

+33 1 76 37 86 05

natacha.andermahr@amundi.com



Cyril Meilland, CFA

+33 1 76 32 62 67

cyril.meilland@amundi.com Corentin Henry

+33 1 76 32 26 96

corentin.henry@amundi.com Thomas Lapeyre

+33 1 76 33 70 54

thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com Annabelle Wiriath

+33 1 76 32 43 92

annabelle.wiriath@amundi.com

ICG



Press contacts: Investor contacts:



Fiona Laffan

+44 20 3545 1510

fiona.laffan@icgam.com



Chris Hunt

+44 20 3545 2020

chris.hunt@icgam.com Caterina Neri

+44 20 3545 1822

caterina.neri@icgam.com

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players3, offers over 200 million investors a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in listed and private assets. Developed for a range of distributors (banks, wealth managers, financial advisors…) as well as for institutional investors and corporates, this offering is enhanced by services and technology tools covering the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages close to €2.6 trillion of assets4-

Its six international investment hubs5, its financial and extra-financial research capabilities and its long-standing commitment to responsible investment make Amundi a leading player in the international asset management landscape.

Thanks to its strong local presence, particularly in Europe and Asia, Amundi offers its clients the expertise and advice of 5,400 professionals across 34 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and for society

www.amundi.com

About ICG

ICG (LSE: ICG) is a global alternative asset manager with $126bn6 in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients' capital across Structured Capital; Private Equity Secondaries; Private Debt; Credit; and Real Assets. Our exceptional people originate differentiated opportunities, invest responsibly, and deliver long-term value. We partner with management teams, founders, and business owners in a creative and solutions-focused approach, supporting them with our expertise and flexible capital. For more information visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

This document: (i) is not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security or financial instrument; (ii) is not to be relied upon in evaluating the merits of investing in any securities; and (iii) is provided solely as reference material for background purposes. Amundi does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this document and accepts no responsibility for any loss arising for any action taken or not taken by anyone using the information contained herein. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon current assumptions, remain subject to risk and uncertainties and may depend on events outside Amundi's control.

1 Including 4.9% voting rights

2 Excluding the United States, Australia, and New Zealand

3 Source: IPE "Top 500 Asset Managers" published in June 2026, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2025

4 Amundi data as at 30/06/2026

5 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (via our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)

6 As at 30 June 2026.