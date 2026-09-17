VIRTUALWARE SA: Virtualware and Partner GlobePoint Sign Agreement with Korean Education Group to introduce VIROO across its education ecosystem

Bilbao, September 17, 2026.- Virtualware (EPA: ALVIR), a European pioneer in 3D-driven industrial software, together with its South Korean partner GlobePoint and Korean Education Group (KEG), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce VIROO across KEG's education ecosystem, including vocational education, digital academies, IT and game development training, industry-oriented learning programs, and higher education initiatives.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation to support KEG's ambitious "Vision 2030: A Time of New Possibilities" strategy through immersive and real-time 3D technologies, leveraging Virtualware's flagship software platform, VIROO. The objective is to accelerate digital education transformation, expand learning opportunities, and support knowledge exchange and international collaboration across KEG's network of academies, subsidiaries, and strategic partners. This strategy aims to grow KEG's revenues from KRW 200 billion (€130 million) to KRW 500 billion (€325 million).

"This agreement marks an important step in expanding VIROO's presence in South Korea and reinforcing our commitment to the region's education sector. Together with GlobePoint, we look forward to supporting KEG's Vision 2030 and helping drive educational innovation and leadership through immersive and real-time 3D technologies," said David Moreno, Chief Business Development Officer of Virtualware.

KEG is one of South Korea's leading private education groups, with nearly two decades of experience delivering education and workforce development programs across a diverse range of disciplines. The organization serves more than 1.8 million students through a nationwide network of 64 campuses, and 8 specialized academy brands, including SBS Academy Computer Art, SBS Academy Game School, Korea IT Academy, Korea Culinary Art Academy, All That Beauty Academy, Korea Flight Attendant Academy, Korea Entertainment Academy, and Korea Pet Academy. In addition, the group is supported by four subsidiaries focused on marketing, digital platforms, IT services, and business acceleration.

- Our Vision 2030 roadmap is designed to strengthen KEG's leadership position, expand into new business areas, and deliver greater value to students and partners. This collaboration with Virtualware and GlobePoint reflects our commitment to innovation and to exploring new approaches that can shape the future of education in South Korea and Asia," said Kim Young-woo, CEO of Korean Education Group.

GlobePoint's role in this collaboration extends beyond market representation. With extensive experience supporting educational institutions, digital learning initiatives, and technology adoption projects in South Korea and Asia, GlobePoint will provide local expertise, market insight, and strategic guidance to help maximize the impact of VIROO across KEG's ecosystem and support the achievement of its Vision 2030 objectives.

"Through this collaboration, we aim to combine KEG's educational expertise, GlobePoint's deep understanding of the Korean education market, and Virtualware's edtech capabilities to support KEG's growth strategy and drive meaningful innovation across its education ecosystem," said Raymond Cho, CEO of GlobePoint.

The signing ceremony took place during Edtech Korea, Korea's representative Edtech exhibition and one of Asia's leading education technology events.

Founded in 2004, Virtualware is one of the leading companies in enterprise software based on immersive and real-time 3D technologies for industrial and educational environments.

The company serves global organizations and institutions such as GE Vernova, NextStar Energy, Volvo, ADIF, Bosch, Fill Machine Engineering, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, NATO, Ohio University, Lethbridge Polytechnic and the University of El Salvador.

Virtualware is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, with subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States and Sweden.