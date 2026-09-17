Marvion Inc. Reports Strong First-Half 2026 Financial Performance with 21% Revenue Growth, 62% Gross Profit Growth and Significant Improvement in Operating Cash Flow

HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvion Inc. (OTCQB: MVNC) ("Marvion" or the "Company"), a Nevada-based holding company operating through its wholly owned subsidiaries in Hong Kong and the British Virgin Islands, today announced financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026, demonstrating continued revenue expansion, substantially improved gross profitability and stronger operating cash generation.

Strong First-Half Financial Performance

According to the Company's recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Marvion generated $1.86 million in revenue during the first six months of 2026, representing a 21% increase compared with $1.53 million during the same period in 2025.

The Company generated $1.02 million in gross profit, compared with $627,909 in the prior-year period, representing an increase of approximately 62%. Income from operations increased to $286,524, compared with $85,430 in the first six months of 2025.

Marvion also reported net income of $174,891 for the six-month period, compared with $114,778 in the comparable period of 2025.

Diversifying Revenue Across Multiple Business Lines

For the first six months of 2026, the Company generated $893,398 from logistics services, $688,374 from warehousing services, $173,257 from newly developed procurement activities, and $102,142 from financial consulting services.

The addition of procurement revenue represents an important step in the Company's strategy to broaden its supply-chain service offering and increase the number of revenue channels available to the business.

The Company began generating revenue from its new trading/procurement business in April 2026.

Second Quarter Demonstrates Improving Operating Leverage

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, Marvion reported revenue of $1.05 million, an 18% increase from $889,768 in the second quarter of 2025.

Gross profit increased to $544,812, compared with $305,890 in the prior-year quarter, representing an increase of approximately 78%.

Income from operations increased to $166,558, compared with $23,190 during the second quarter of 2025. The Company also remained profitable, reporting net income of $97,282 for the quarter.

Operating Cash Flow Shows Significant Improvement

Marvion generated $512,412 of net cash from operating activities during the first six months of 2026, compared with $122,894 during the same period in 2025. This represents an increase of approximately 317% year over year.

Management believes the improvement in operating cash flow is an important indicator of progress toward building a more sustainable operating model as the Company continues to improve profitability, expand its customer base and increase utilization of its logistics and warehousing capabilities.

Building a More Diversified Supply-Chain Platform

Marvion's business continues to evolve beyond its traditional logistics and warehousing operations.

The Company operates through wholly owned subsidiaries including United Warehouse Management Corp., KSK Logistics Limited and Propose Enterprise Limited. Its business activities include logistics, warehousing, procurement and financial consulting services, all of which currently generate revenue in Hong Kong.

Management believes the combination of warehousing infrastructure, transportation capabilities and additional supply-chain services provides a foundation for expanding the Company's addressable market while increasing the value of its existing operating infrastructure.

Management Commentary

Chan Sze Yu, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Marvion Inc., said:

"The first half of 2026 represents another important step in Marvion's development. We are encouraged not only by the continued growth in revenue, but more importantly by the substantial improvement in gross profit, operating income and operating cash flow.

Our objective is to build Marvion into a more diversified and scalable supply-chain services company. The launch of our procurement business represents an important extension of our existing logistics and warehousing capabilities and demonstrates our ability to identify additional opportunities within our existing customer and infrastructure network.

We remain focused on disciplined growth, improving operating efficiency and strengthening our financial position. We believe that continued development of our logistics, warehousing and procurement businesses can provide additional opportunities for long-term growth.

At the same time, management recognizes that access to capital remains important to our continued expansion. We will continue evaluating financing alternatives while maintaining a focus on shareholder value and the long-term development of the Company."

Focus on the Next Stage of Growth

1. Expand logistics and last-mile delivery services

The Company intends to further develop its logistics capabilities and leverage its existing transportation infrastructure to serve additional B2B customers.

2. Increase utilization of warehouse infrastructure

Marvion will continue to pursue opportunities to increase warehouse occupancy and develop additional storage-related revenue streams.

3. Expand procurement and trading activities

The newly established procurement business provides an additional revenue channel and allows the Company to participate in a broader range of supply-chain activities.

4. Improve operating margins

Management intends to continue monitoring direct operating costs and improving operational efficiency as the Company expands.

5. Strengthen operating cash flow

Management intends to continue working toward generating stronger and more consistent cash flow from operations.

6. Strengthen the Company's capital structure

Management continues to evaluate financing alternatives and shareholder support to provide the capital necessary to support ongoing operations and future business development.

Acknowledging the Company's Financial Position

Management believes transparency is important for investors.

As disclosed in the Company's Form 10-Q, Marvion had cash and cash equivalents of $669,547 as of June 30, 2026, and a working capital deficit of approximately $3.89 million.

The Company has also disclosed a going-concern uncertainty and stated that continued financial support from shareholders, external financing and fundraising activities remain important to meeting its obligations and supporting future operations.

Management is actively evaluating financing alternatives while continuing to focus on improving profitability and operating cash flow.

Marvion's Investment Proposition

Marvion believes its current development can be viewed through three fundamental areas:

Growing Revenue Base - First-half 2026 revenue increased 21% year over year, supported by logistics, warehousing and the newly added procurement business.

Improving Profitability - First-half gross profit increased approximately 62%, while operating income increased from $85,430 to $286,524.

Improving Cash Generation - Operating cash flow increased from $122,894 to $512,412, representing approximately 317% year-over-year growth.

Together, these developments demonstrate the Company's ongoing transition toward a broader and more diversified operating model.

About Marvion Inc.

Marvion Inc. (OTCQB: MVNC) is a Nevada-based holding company with operations conducted through wholly owned subsidiaries in Hong Kong and the British Virgin Islands.

The Company provides logistics, warehousing, procurement and related supply-chain and financial consulting services to B2B customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, Marvion seeks to develop an integrated platform providing customers with logistics, storage and distribution solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws. These statements include, among other things, statements concerning the Company's future business strategy, expansion opportunities, anticipated operating improvements, financing plans, potential growth and future business performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks include, among others, the Company's ability to obtain additional financing, maintain sufficient liquidity, expand its customer base, successfully develop new business lines, manage operating costs, maintain and expand its logistics and warehousing operations, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors should carefully review the Company's filings with the SEC and OTC Markets, including the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Marvion Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.unitedksk.com

SOURCE Marvion Inc.