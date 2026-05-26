Marvion Inc. Reports Continued Revenue Growth, Improved Profitability and Strengthening Operating Cash Flow for First Quarter 2026

HONG KONG, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvion Inc. (OTCQB: MVNC) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, highlighting continued revenue growth, improved profitability and strengthening operating cash flow as the Company continues executing its long-term logistics and warehousing expansion strategy.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company reported revenue of approximately US$803,742, representing an increase of approximately 25.4% compared to approximately US$641,023 for the same period in 2025. Net income attributable to the Company increased significantly to approximately US$77,609, compared to approximately US$6,977 in the prior-year period. Operating cash flow also improved substantially during the quarter.

Management believes the results reflect continued operational progress following the Company's strategic repositioning into logistics, warehousing and supply chain support services.

During the quarter, the Company continued strengthening its warehousing and logistics operations in Hong Kong while further enhancing customer relationships and operational efficiency across its service network.

"We are encouraged by the continued improvement in our operational performance and financial results," said management of Marvion Inc. "The Company remains focused on disciplined growth, operational efficiency and strengthening recurring revenue streams as we continue building a scalable logistics and warehousing platform."

Management further noted that certain obligations reflected on the Company's balance sheet relate primarily to performance-based acquisition consideration associated with previously completed acquisitions and milestone achievements. The Company is currently evaluating appropriate long-term capital structure initiatives in connection with these obligations as part of its broader corporate development strategy.

The Company believes that the continued growth of regional supply chain demand, cross-border commerce and logistics infrastructure requirements may create long-term opportunities for operational expansion and recurring revenue growth.

Marvion Inc. intends to continue providing shareholders with updates regarding operational developments, strategic initiatives and business expansion activities as they progress.

About Marvion Inc.

Marvion Inc. (OTCQB: MVNC) is a Nevada-incorporated holding company with principal offices in Hong Kong, focused on providing logistics, warehousing, fulfillment, and integrated supply chain services through its subsidiaries. The Company's diversified operations enable it to serve a broad range of client needs, and its business model is centered on both organic growth and strategic resource deployment. Marvion's common stock is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker MVNC.

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SOURCE Marvion Inc.