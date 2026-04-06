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WKN: A40BNH | ISIN: US0978242057 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
06.04.2026 14:18 Uhr
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Marvion Inc. Delivers Breakout Year with 100%+ Revenue Growth and Return to Profitability, Positioned for Accelerated Expansion

HONG KONG, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvion Inc. (OTCQB: MVNC) (the "Company") today announced its audited FY2025 financial results, marking a breakout year with strong revenue growth, a return to profitability, and the establishment of recurring income streams.

Breakout Financial Performance

Marvion reported revenue of US$3.47 million, representing a 100%+ year-over-year increase, alongside net income of US$345,083, reversing a prior-year loss and signaling a clear inflection point in the Company's growth trajectory.

This milestone positions Marvion among a growing class of emerging logistics platforms transitioning into scalable and profitable operations.

Entering a Scalable Growth Phase

Driven by increasing demand for logistics and warehousing solutions, Marvion is now entering into a scalable expansion phase, supported by:

  • Growing enterprise customer demands
  • Strengthened operational capabilities
  • Expanding service offerings across logistics and supply chain

High-Visibility Recurring Revenue Model

A key highlight of 2025 is the successful rollout of a long-term solar energy income stream, generating stable quarterly revenue through 2033.

This recurring component introduces predictability and valuation support, enhancing Marvion's long-term financial profile.

Strategic Positioning for Growth and Capital Markets

With improving fundamentals, Marvion is actively:

  • Exploring strategic partnerships and acquisitions
  • Expanding its logistics footprint
  • Strengthening its capital structure

The Company believes these initiatives could unlock significant shareholder value and improve its positioning in the public markets.

Management Commentary

"Our 2025 results represent a transformational milestone," said CEO of Marvion Inc.
"We are no longer in a restructuring phase - we are now in a growth phase."

"We believe Marvion is significantly undervalued relative to its growth trajectory, and we are focusing on closing that gap through execution and market engagement."

Outlook and Catalysts

Looking forward, key potential catalysts include:

  • Revenue scale-up in logistics operations
  • Expansion of recurring income streams
  • Strategic investments or acquisitions
  • Increase investor awareness and market visibility

Marvion is entering 2026 with strong momentum and a clear path towards sustained growth.

About Marvion Inc.

Marvion Inc. (OTCQB: MVNC) is a Nevada-incorporated holding company with principal offices in Hong Kong, focused on providing logistics, warehousing, fulfillment, and integrated supply chain services through its subsidiaries. The Company's diversified operations enable it to serve a broad range of client needs, and its business model is centered on both organic growth and strategic resource deployment. Marvion's common stock is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker MVNC.

For more information, please contact:
Marvion Inc.
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.unitedksk.com

SOURCE Marvion Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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