

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar rose to more than 1-1/2-month highs of 1.1456 against the euro and 1.3369 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1469 and 1.3382, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the greenback edged up to 0.8261 and 156.28 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.8254 and 156.04, respectively.



The greenback advanced to a 1-week high of 1.3998 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3989.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback edged up to 0.7086 and 0.5710 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.7088 and 0.5719, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.13 against the euro, 1.32 against the pound, 0.84 against the franc, 161.00 against the yen, 1.40 against the loonie, 0.69 against the aussie and 0.55 against the kiwi.



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