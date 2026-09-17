Eldorado will house an IQM Spark at their Campinas headquarters and will also access IQM's 54-qubit cloud-based system, pairing on-premises hardware with larger-scale capability via the cloud.

This will enable innovation and growth to scale with their quantum knowledge development.

This is the first quantum computer purchase by a private research institute in Brazil, which will enable researchers, engineers, universities, and industry partners to advance research and build capability locally.

IQM and Eldorado aim to accelerate quantum adoption across Brazil and South America by building expertise locally and opening the system to Eldorado's network of universities, startups and industry partners.

IQM Quantum Computers (Nasdaq: IQMX), a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, today announced a purchase agreement with the Eldorado Research Institute to deploy its first quantum computer in South America, marking IQM's entry into the region.

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IQM to deliver its first quantum computer in South America to Brazil's Eldorado Research Institute

The IQM Spark quantum computer will be installed at Eldorado's Campinas headquarters, about 100km northwest of São Paulo, in the first quarter of 2027, giving researchers, engineers, universities and industry partners direct access to quantum computers.

The agreement also includes remote access to IQM's 54-qubit cloud-based system in Europe, allowing Brazilian teams to develop applications on hardware they own and then move to larger-scale quantum workloads when a problem requires it.

"Brazil has the talent, the research base and the ambition to build a real quantum ecosystem. What's been missing is direct access to real quantum computers. Eldorado owning this system means Brazilian researchers, engineers and industry partners can start building real capability today, not waiting years to catch up," said Jan Goetz, CEO and Co-founder of IQM Quantum Computers. "This is our first step into South America, and we're approaching it the same way we have everywhere else: with a partner who wants to grow with their own infrastructure and shape how it's used."

"Quantum computing has the potential to transform how we address some of the most complex technological and industrial challenges. By bringing this infrastructure to Eldorado, combined with access to more advanced quantum computing capabilities, we are not only investing in technology, we are investing in people, knowledge and an ecosystem that will prepare Brazil to actively participate in the quantum future," said José Bertuzzo, Superintendent of the Eldorado Research Institute.

Eldorado's Campinas headquarters sits alongside the Unicamp campus in Brazil's largest technology cluster, giving the system immediate reach into a network of universities, startups and industry partners across sectors including automotive, energy, oil and gas, fintech, agribusiness and healthcare.

The quantum computer will enable Eldorado and its partners to explore quantum algorithms, build expertise in quantum hardware and software, and investigate hybrid architectures combining high-performance computing, quantum computing and artificial intelligence. The deployment is part of Eldorado's strategy to expand its activities in emerging technologies and to build capabilities relevant to the next generation of computing.

The agreement follows a period of expansion for IQM. In August, the company reported an order backlog of EUR 102 million, with 26 full-stack systems sold and 17 delivered globally, including its first system in the United States.

About IQM Quantum Computers

IQM Quantum Computers (Nasdaq: IQMX) is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, delivering full-stack quantum systems and cloud platform access to enterprises, research institutions, universities, high-performance computing centers, and national laboratories worldwide. IQM's open, modular architecture allows customers to own, operate, and integrate quantum systems directly into their own infrastructure, building lasting technical capability rather than relying solely on remote access. Founded in 2018, IQM is headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with major operations in Munich, Germany, and has sold more quantum systems than any other manufacturer to date. IQM employs over 450 people and operates across Europe, Asia, and North America. IQM is the first publicly listed European quantum company on Nasdaq Stock Market.

About Eldorado Research Institute

A leading research, development and innovation institution in Brazil, Eldorado has more than 27 years of experience developing innovative solutions for national and international companies across the information and communication technology, automotive, agribusiness, energy, oil and gas, fintech, and healthcare sectors.

With operations in Campinas, Manaus, Porto Alegre and Brasília, Eldorado has world-class laboratories and plays a leading role in open innovation and in leveraging funding mechanisms and incentives for R&D projects. The Institute brings together professionals with expertise in microelectronics, hardware and software solution development, testing and certification, and technology training. Eldorado invests extensively in knowledge creation and the continuous development of its teams to deliver differentiated results to its clients.

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Contacts:

Media contacts

IQM Email: press@iqm.tech Mobile: +358 (0) 50 479 0845

Eldorado comunicacao@eldorado.org.br Mobile 55 11 996621192 or 55 19 37573000