Sompo International Holdings Ltd.: Nicolas Berg appointed CEO, UK Insurance, Sompo

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd. today announced that Nicolas (Nic) Berg is appointed CEO of Sompo's UK Insurance business, effective October 1, 2026, subject to regulatory approval. Mr Berg joins Sompo from SCOR Group where he was most recently CEO of SCOR US and Head of P&C North America.

Mr Berg succeeds Sarah Stanford who has led the UK Insurance business through its initial integration period following Sompo's acquisition of Aspen. Ms Stanford is stepping down as CEO, UK Insurance on September 30.

Mr Berg will be based in London and will report to Alessa Quane, CEO of International Markets.

A highly experienced CEO, Mr. Berg spent much of his 25-year career at AIG in a succession of global and regional executive roles focused on the UK and European markets. Based in London, he served as Head of Liability and Financial Lines for the UK, Lloyd's and EMEA, sat on the AIG Europe Ltd (UK) Executive Committee and chaired its Insurance Risk Committee. Mr. Berg has also led claims at scale, including as AIG Chief Claims Officer for North America.

Ms Quane said: "As an established insurance executive with deep industry knowledge and significant UK and global market experience, Nic brings a dynamic and forward-looking approach to leadership. He will play a critical role in advancing our strategy, accelerating our momentum and positioning Sompo as a leading commercial insurer in the UK market. I thank Sarah for her contributions and commitment and wish her all the best for the future."

About Sompo

We are Sompo, a global provider of commercial and consumer property, casualty, and specialty insurance and reinsurance. Building on the 138 years of innovation of our parent company, Sompo Holdings, Inc., Sompo employs approximately 10,000 people around the world who use their in-depth knowledge and expertise to help simplify and resolve your complex challenges. Because when you choose Sompo, you choose The Ease of Expertise.

"Sompo" refers to the brand under which Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates its global property and casualty (re)insurance businesses. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc., one of the leading property and casualty groups in the world with excellent financial strength as evidenced by ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard & Poor's. Shares of Sompo Holdings, Inc. are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

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Contact

Mike Jones

Global Head of Media Relations

M: +44 7765 901899

E: mijones@sompo-intl.com