GXO Logistics: GXO and Exotec Partner To Advance Fashion Fulfillment For Guess In The Netherlands

A fully integrated Skypod® system processes up to 70,000 pieces per day, increasing throughput capacity and enabling GXO to scale operations for Guess across EMEA and Asia.

WASQUEHAL, France and EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, and Exotec, a global warehouse robotics provider, today announced the successful deployment of the Exotec Skypod® System at GXO's Venlo facility supporting leading global fashion brand Guess in the Netherlands.

Through its deployment of the automated solution, GXO is enhancing fulfilment operations for Guess across EMEA and Asia by increasing throughput, improving productivity and supporting future growth. The installation includes 127 robots, 60,000 rack locations, eight goods-to-person picking stations and 200 meters of conveyor network. The system processes between 40,000 and 70,000 pieces per day and can achieve throughput of up to 2,200 order lines per hour during peak periods.

Fashion fulfilment demands exceptional speed, accuracy and flexibility. At the Venlo site, GXO manages inbound logistics and value-added services, including quality control and garment conditioning, and outbound distribution for Guess. Working closely together, GXO and Exotec designed and implemented a tailored automation solution to meet the unique requirements of fashion logistics, including high SKU counts, seasonal demand fluctuations and evolving customer needs. Exotec coordinated integration and end-to-end deployment to ensure operational reliability across the facility.

"The impact has been evident from day one," said Mark Donné, Operations Manager, GXO Venlo. "Our automated solution with Exotec, tailored specifically for Guess, has helped take our operation to the next level, enabling faster processing, greater predictability and a smoother workflow across the site. As our business with Guess continues to grow, we have the scalability and flexibility needed to support future demand."

"Fashion logistics doesn't tolerate approximation - high SKU counts, seasonal spikes, and EMEA-wide distribution require precision engineering, not off-the-shelf automation," said Wim Vermeir, Senior Sales Executive Benelux, Exotec. "With GXO, we designed a system built specifically for those demands, and the throughput numbers speak for themselves.The result is a highly efficient operation that supports both current performance and future growth."

The deployment further strengthens the collaboration between GXO, Exotec and Guess, demonstrating how advanced automation and operational expertise can help retailers build supply chains that adapt with seasonal demand, scale without re-engineering and maintain throughput under pressure while enhancing service for customers.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Exotec:

Exotec is a global warehouse automation leader delivering flexible, reliable end-to-end robotic solutions for modern fulfillment operations. By designing and manufacturing its own technology and solutions, Exotec serves as a single automation provider, reducing complexity and risk while accelerating time to value compared to traditional systems. Over 75 industry-leading brands including Oxford Industries (Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer), Carrefour, Decathlon, and UNIQLO trust Exotec to improve operations across 200+ sites worldwide.

Connect with Exotec on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Reinhardt Overheu

reinhardt.overheu@gxo.com

+31 62 181 6281