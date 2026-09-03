GXO Logistics: GXO Expands Technology Organization To Enable Scale and Resilience and Accelerate Innovation

Balaji Rangaswamy joins GXO in newly created role of Chief Information Officer

Enhanced operating model to deliver two mandates: ensuring enterprise systems support growth at scale and resilience and accelerating GXO's innovation agenda

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced an expansion of its Technology organization to further strengthen the company's ability to scale, innovate and support long-term growth. As part of its enhanced operating model, Balaji Rangaswamy joins GXO today in the newly created role of Chief Information Officer (CIO), reporting to CEO Patrick Kelleher.

The expanded technology organization will be structured around two complementary priorities: Foundation and Acceleration. As CIO, Rangaswamy will lead Foundation, with responsibility for the enterprise systems, architecture and core technology capabilities that enable scale, including information strategy, information risk, data governance, cybersecurity, digital resilience and service management. Chief Technology Officer Nizar Trigui will focus on the Acceleration mandate, including the expansion of GXO IQ, Agentic AI, Physical AI, robotics and other emerging technologies that have the potential to transform supply chain operations.

GXO CEO Patrick Kelleher said, "As the company and our technology ambitions have grown, we've sharpened our focus on two critical priorities: building a scalable, resilient technology foundation and accelerating innovation. These mandates are deeply connected. Nizar will lead our innovation agenda, while Balaji's decades of experience leading large-scale technology transformations and modernizing enterprise systems will help strengthen the foundation that enables execution, accelerates innovation and supports long-term growth."

"A strong technology foundation isn't just about keeping systems running. It's about continuously modernizing and integrating ERP, WMS and other core enterprise systems so the business can move faster with confidence," said Rangaswamy. "I'm looking forward to partnering with Nizar and the broader leadership team to build on that foundation, helping GXO accelerate innovation, enhance agility and scale with confidence."

Rangaswamy has three decades of experience in enterprise technology, with expertise in ERP consolidation, supply chain and finance process harmonization, operational resilience, analytics and M&A systems integration. He joins GXO from Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, where he served as Vice President of Digital Technology for a $30 billion business spanning five strategic business units. In that role, he led technology strategy and execution across the full value chain, from sales and order entry through manufacturing, planning, and operations.

Earlier in his career, Rangaswamy served as Chief Information Officer at Ricoh Americas Corporation and KLX Aerospace Solutions, and as Vice President, Information Technology & Data Analytics at The Boeing Company, with CIO-level responsibility for Boeing Global Services and the company's Supply Chain organization, where he led an ERP transformation and post-acquisition systems integration efforts that delivered substantial synergy value.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contact

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Investor contact

Kristine Kubacki, CFA

+1 203-769-7206

kristine.kubacki@gxo.com

Balaji Rangaswamy, Chief Information Officer, GXO

Balaji Rangaswamy joins GXO as Chief Information Officer (CIO), reporting to CEO Patrick Kelleher.