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GL

WKN: A3CU51 | ISIN: US36262G1013 | Ticker-Symbol: 93N
Tradegate
23.09.26 | 16:18
39,980 Euro
+0,78 % +0,310
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GXO LOGISTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GXO LOGISTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,13039,45021:30
39,08039,50021:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.09.2026 13:06 Uhr
242 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GXO Logistics: GXO Strengthens Commercial Leadership in Aerospace & Defense to Accelerate Growth

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced the appointment of Dan Davis as President of Aerospace & Defense, a newly created enterprise role focused on accelerating the Company's growth and strengthening its position in one of its most strategic growth verticals. Davis joins GXO today, reporting to CEO Patrick Kelleher.

Aerospace & Defense represents one of the most significant growth opportunities for GXO, building on the company's deep operational expertise and track record of serving complex, highly regulated industries around the world. In this role, Davis will lead GXO's global Aerospace & Defense growth strategy to drive market development, customer acquisition, strategic partnerships and pipeline growth across the business.

"At GXO, we continue to invest in the leadership, capabilities and strategic focus needed to accelerate growth in the sectors where we see the greatest opportunity," said GXO CEO Patrick Kelleher. "Aerospace & Defense is an increasingly important sector that requires a differentiated go-to-market engine. Dan brings a rare combination of military experience, industry expertise and commercial leadership that will help us deepen customer relationships, expand our capabilities and strengthen GXO's position as a trusted partner for mission-critical supply chains."

Davis joins GXO from FSI Defense, a FlightSafety International and Berkshire Hathaway company, where he served as President. In that role, he more than doubled the company's growth pipeline while improving revenue, profitability and customer satisfaction. Previously, Davis spent fifteen years with Lockheed Martin working across multiple business areas in Program Management and Capture Management roles. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, he also served as a Field Artillery Officer in the U.S. Army.

Earlier this year, GXO took key strategic actions to strengthen its position in the defense sector. The company established a Defense Advisory Board, bringing together distinguished leaders with deep military expertise to provide strategic counsel and actionable insights on growth opportunities. GXO also joined Amentum, Accenture and A.P. Moller-Maersk as a founding member of Torus Defence Supply Chain, an alliance designed to help strengthen the future of the UK defense sector.

About GXO
GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contacts

Matthew Schmidt
+1 203-307-2809
matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Kathleen Juviler
+1 203-921-9121
kathleen.juviler@gxo.com


- Dan Davis - GXO

- -

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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