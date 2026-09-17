

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Google has entered into an agreement with Stegra for the purchase of environmental attribute certificates connected to Stegra's steel production in Boden, Sweden. These EACs help scale global supply for near-zero emission steel. The agreement covers EACs for a volume of up to 91.000 tonnes of steel for the first year. With these EACs, Google can address the steel-related emissions from its own operations, including the construction of datacenters.



While traditional steel manufacturing relies on coal to process iron, Stegra's plant in Boden, Sweden, will use renewable electricity to generate green hydrogen. The steel is designed to meet the International Energy Agency's definition for near-zero emissions steel production.



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