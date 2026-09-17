Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from an initial batch of re-analysed drill hole intervals, using a new, higher-accuracy germanium assay method, at its Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at the 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Ireland.

Highlights:

What is Germanium? Germanium (Ge) is a semiconductor used across several industries, including AI-related infrastructure and fibre optics; outside China, it currently trades at about US$200/oz, up approx. 25% from a year ago; in the Earth's crust, elevated Ge grades typically occur only in some coal deposits and certain zinc deposits

Germanium (Ge) is a semiconductor used across several industries, including AI-related infrastructure and fibre optics; outside China, it currently trades at about US$200/oz, up approx. 25% from a year ago; in the Earth's crust, elevated Ge grades typically occur only in some coal deposits and certain zinc deposits New Assay Method - Over the last few years, 330 drill core samples from Ballywire were submitted for Ge analysis at ALS Labs in Ireland, using 'lithium borate fusion' (" old method "), the most accurate assay method for Ge at the time; after recent discussions with ALS, it was recommended to try 'sodium peroxide fusion' (" new method ") to increase digestion and minimize Ge loss to volatiles during the assay process, resulting in higher accuracy

- Over the last few years, 330 drill core samples from Ballywire were submitted for Ge analysis at ALS Labs in Ireland, using 'lithium borate fusion' (" "), the most accurate assay method for Ge at the time; after recent discussions with ALS, it was recommended to try 'sodium peroxide fusion' (" ") to increase digestion and minimize Ge loss to volatiles during the assay process, resulting in higher accuracy New Results - 220 of the above samples (from five drill holes) have now been re-analysed with the new method, returning Ge grades 68% higher on average compared with old method; results are as follows (note old method results were not previously published):

- 220 of the above samples (from five drill holes) have now been re-analysed with the new method, returning Ge grades on average compared with old method; results are as follows (note old method results were not previously published): 25-3552-31 - Zn+Pb and Ag results announced 08-May-2025 with today's Ge results as follows: 12.9m of 11.0% Zn+Pb, 57 g/t Ag and 29 g/t Ge , including: 3.7m of 20.4% Zn+Pb, 151 g/t Ag and 62 g/t Ge

- Zn+Pb and Ag results announced 08-May-2025 with today's Ge results as follows: 25-3552-35 - Zn+Pb, Ag and Cu results announced 02-Jul-2025 with today's Ge results: 18.3m of 16.1% Zn+Pb, 233 g/t Ag, 0.42% Cu and 15 g/t Ge , including: 2.9m of 29.3% Zn+Pb, 412 g/t Ag, 0.92% Cu and 29 g/t Ge

- Zn+Pb, Ag and Cu results announced 02-Jul-2025 with today's Ge results: 25-3552-51 - Zn+Pb, Ag and Cu announced 19-Jan-2026 and 25-Feb-2026 with today's Ge results: 29.9m of 15.3% Zn+Pb, 552 g/t Ag, 0.67% Cu and 16 g/t Ge , including: 8.4m of 18.2% Zn+Pb, 1776 g/t Ag, 2.21% Cu and 25 g/t Ge

- Zn+Pb, Ag and Cu announced 19-Jan-2026 and 25-Feb-2026 with today's Ge results: 25-3552-53 - Zn+Pb and Ag data announced 16-Apr-2026 with today's Ge results: 19.8m of 13.7% Zn+Pb, 51 g/t Ag and 27 g/t Ge , including: 4.7m of 27.6% Zn+Pb, 92 g/t Ag and 55 g/t Ge

- Zn+Pb and Ag data announced 16-Apr-2026 with today's Ge results: 26-3552-57 - Zn+Pb and Ag data announced 11-Jun-2026 with today's Ge results as follows: 3.7m of 12.6% Zn+Pb, 43 g/t Ag and 31 g/t Ge and 4.8m of 17.0% Zn+Pb, 82 g/t Ag and 28 g/t Ge

- Zn+Pb and Ag data announced 11-Jun-2026 with today's Ge results as follows:

"Today's results represent more accurate and significantly improved germanium grades at Ballywire - one of the key value drivers for the discovery," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "It is noteworthy that, results today attained very high-grades, up to 94 g/t Ge, with typical ranges of 20-40 g/t Ge over wide intervals, coincident with high grades of zinc and associated metals. Another 110 samples from 15 holes are currently being re-analysed for Ge. Four rigs continue to be active at Ballywire. With a robust treasury and our most ambitious drill campaign to date totalling over 67,000m fully-funded, we are poised to continue unlocking this discovery's full potential."

Exhibit 1. Summary of Today's Ge Results ('New' vs 'Old' Assay Method) from Ballywire

Item From

(m) To

(m) Int

(m) Zn+Pb

(%) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Ge

(New)

(g/t) Ge

(Old)

(g/t) % Chg Ge (New vs. Old) 25-3551-31 296.95 344.07 47.12 4.50 21.6 0.01 10.1* 8.0* 26% Incl. 309.07 334.96 25.89 7.37 35.4 0.02 18.1* 14.2* 28% Incl. 310.00 322.88 12.88 10.95 57.4 0.03 29.2 22.0 32% Incl. 315.49 319.20 3.71 20.37 151.1 0.07 62.0 45.8 35% Incl. 316.41 317.32 0.91 27.83 394.0 0.20 90.4 64.4 40% 25-3551-35 202.15 241.82 39.67 9.45 131.1 0.27 11.7* 5.9* 101% Incl. 202.99 208.34 5.35 8.14 25.4 0.03 21.3 11.4 87% Incl. 202.99 204.77 1.78 12.13 32.6 0.03 29.1 18.4 58% And 212.55 230.81 18.26 16.06 233.1 0.42 15.4 7.4 109% Incl. 221.33 226.96 5.63 16.57 370.0 0.86 16.9 8.9 89% Incl. 221.33 224.21 2.88 29.25 412.3 0.92 29.3 15.4 90% Incl. 222.32 223.25 0.93 35.10 556.0 1.13 42.4 21.5 97% 25-3551-51 338.83 391.11 52.28 10.35 329.6 0.40 8.9* 4.0* 121% Incl. 338.83 368.70 29.87 15.26 552.3 0.67 15.5* 7.0* 121% Incl. 339.78 343.53 3.75 27.88 82.5 0.04 30.1 16.0 88% And 350.96 357.52 6.56 17.82 144.8 0.12 12.4 4.6 172% And 358.48 366.91 8.43 18.24 1775.6 2.21 25.0 8.9 180% Incl. 363.13 365.35 2.22 29.88 3365.6 3.71 39.7 12.4 219% Incl. 363.13 364.08 0.95 39.15 2170.0 2.54 48.8 14.1 246% 25-3551-53 321.66 378.98 57.32 6.22 35.2 0.02 10.0* 5.9* 69% Incl. 337.46 357.22 19.76 13.74 50.9 0.03 26.5 13.8 92% Incl. 345.90 357.22 11.32 17.61 59.9 0.03 27.5 13.8 99% Incl. 345.90 350.60 4.70 27.60 91.7 0.05 55.1 23.8 132% Incl. 346.86 348.71 1.85 41.27 128.1 0.07 83.6 29.0 188% Incl. 347.74 348.71 0.97 46.95 171.0 0.10 94.6 21.8 334% 26-3552-57 329.20 391.71 62.51 5.56 24.8 0.02 6.6* 3.7* 80% Incl. 344.12 391.71 47.59 7.15 31.7 0.02 8.7* 4.8* 80% Incl. 352.52 359.01 6.49 9.41 36.1 0.02 23.4 10.7 118% Incl. 355.30 359.01 3.71 12.64 43.3 0.02 31.4 13.8 127% And 377.08 391.71 14.63 8.38 44.1 0.04 11.7 6.7 74% Incl. 386.96 391.71 4.75 17.02 81.9 0.06 27.5 14.1 95% Incl. 386.96 388.89 1.93 20.24 93.9 0.06 41.3 20.6 101% Incl. 387.93 388.89 0.96 23.07 76.6 0.05 48.2 26.5 82%

Note: Zn+Pb, Ag and Cu data was published 08-May-2025 (25-3551-31), 02-Jul-2025 (25-3552-35), 19-Jan-2026 and 25-Feb-2026 (25-3552-51), 16-Apr-2026 (25-3552-53) and 11-Jun-2026 (26-3552-57); Old Ge values not previously published; 'New' means using sodium peroxide method; 'Old' means using lithium borate method; * means part of interval was not assayed for Ge, please refer to cross-sections below for further information

Ballywire Drill Update

The Ballywire prospect at the Company's 100%-owned PG West Project in Republic of Ireland, represents the most significant mineral discovery in Ireland in over a decade. First announced in Sept-2022, the discovery has 86 holes drilled and reported by Group Eleven to date, including today's results from five previously released holes (reporting new Ge grades). All of today's results are summarized above and below (see Exhibits 1 to 8).

Exhibit 2. Plan Map of Main Ballywire Discovery Corridor, Showing New and Old Ge Assays

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/314720_c3eff9e104d90a5e_002full.jpg

Note: Yellow labels denote today's Ge results (using 'new' assay method; not previously published); black labels denote previously released Ge assays (top value from each hole) using 'old' assay method, currently being re-analysed with 'new' method; red question marks illustrate potential for a SW-trending parallel zone of mineralization

Exhibit 3. Cross-Section A-A' Showing Today's Ge Results from 26-3552-57 at Ballywire

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/314720_c3eff9e104d90a5e_003full.jpg

Note: True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 90-100% for Waulsortian-hosted mineralization in today's results from 26-3552-57

Exhibit 4. Cross-Section B-B' Showing Today's Ge Results from 25-3552-51 and -53 at Ballywire

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/314720_c3eff9e104d90a5e_004full.jpg

Note: True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 90-100% for Waulsortian-hosted from today's results from 25-3552-51 and -53

Exhibit 5. Cross-Section C-C' Showing Today's Ge Results from 25-3552-31 at Ballywire

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/314720_c3eff9e104d90a5e_005full.jpg

Note: True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 50-70% for today's results from 25-3552-31

Exhibit 6. Cross-Section D-D' Showing Today's Ge Results from 25-3552-35 at Ballywire

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/314720_c3eff9e104d90a5e_006full.jpg

Note: True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 90-100% for today's results from 25-3552-35

Exhibit 7. Regional Gravity Map Showing 6km Long Prospective Trend at Ballywire

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/314720_c3eff9e104d90a5e_007full.jpg

Note: Of the four gravity-high anomalies above, only the 'C' anomaly has been systematically drilled to date

As per above, 330 drill core samples from Ballywire were previously submitted for Ge analysis at ALS Labs in Ireland, using the 'old method'. Samples re-run using 'new method' returned Ge grades which are on average 68% higher versus the same samples using 'old method'. Note, as with all metals reported to date at Ballywire, metallurgical test work has yet to be completed and therefore, metallurgical recoveries are not yet known. Globally, Ge is known to have a close chemical association with sphalerite (zinc-bearing mineral) and this appears to be corroborated at Ballywire with high Ge grades well correlated with high Zn grades.

Four rigs continue to be actively drilling at Ballywire. Currently, fifteen (15) new holes are completed (and in the process of being logged, sampled and assayed) or in the process of being drilled. The Company has a robust treasury bolstered by a C$12m financing in March 2026, fully funding a drill program totalling approx. 67,000m (including approx. 51,500m at PG West).

Exhibit 8. Regional Map of Ballywire Discovery and Surrounding Prospects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/314720_c3eff9e104d90a5e_008full.jpg

Notes to Exhibit 8: (a) Pallas Green MRE is owned by Glencore (see Glencore's Resources and Reserves Report dated December 31, 2025); (b) Stonepark MRE: see the 'NI 43-101 Independent Report on the Zinc-Lead Exploration Project at Stonepark, County Limerick, Ireland', by Gordon, Kelly and van Lente, with an effective date of April 26, 2018, as found on SEDAR+; and (c) the historic estimate at Denison was reported by Westland Exploration Limited in 'Report on Prospecting Licence 464' by Dermot Hughes dated May, 1988; the historic estimate at Gortdrum was reported in 'The Geology and Genesis of the Gortdrum Cu-Ag-Hg Orebody' by G.M. Steed dated 1986; and the historic estimate at Tullacondra was first reported by Munster Base Metals Ltd in 'Report on Mallow Property' by David Wilbur, dated December 1973; and later summarized in 'Cu-Ag Mineralization at Tullacondra, Mallow, Co. Cork' by Wilbur and Carter in 1986; the above three historic estimates have not been verified as current mineral resources; none of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the historic estimates were reported and no resource categories were used; significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimates can be verified and upgraded to be compliant with current NI 43-101 standards; a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify them as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historic estimates as current mineral resources. 'Rathdowney Trend' is the south-westerly projection of the Rathdowney Trend, hosting the historic Lisheen and Galmoy mines. Mineralization and resource estimates relating to nearby properties are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Company's assets.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Professor Garth Earls, Eur Geol, P.Geo, FSEG, geological consultant at IGS (International Geoscience Services) Limited, and independent 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All core drilled at Ballywire is NQ (47.6mm) and is cut using a rock saw. Sample intervals vary between 0.58m to 1.29m with an average (over 220 samples) of 0.92m. The half-core samples are bagged, labelled and sealed at Group Eleven's core store facility in Limerick, Ireland. Selected sample bags are examined by the Qualified Person. Transport is via an accredited courier service and/or by Group Eleven staff to ALS Laboratories in Loughrea Co. Galway, Ireland. Sample preparation at the ALS facility comprises fine crushing 70% < 2mm, riffle splitter, pulverise up to 250g 85% < 75um. Analytical procedures are 34 element four acid ICP-AES (codes ME-ICP61 and ME-OG62). For germanium, in the past, the Company used lithium borate fusion (ME-MS81) assay method but as of this news release switched to sodium peroxide fusion (ME-MS89L). Other than paying for a professional analytical service, Group Eleven has no relationship with ALS.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Information

Group Eleven inserts certified reference materials ("CRMs" or "Standards") as well as blank material, to its sample stream as part of its industry-standard QA/QC programme. The QC results have been reviewed by the Qualified Person, who is satisfied that all the results are within acceptable parameters. The Qualified Person has validated the sampling and chain of custody protocols used by Group Eleven. Drill data (dip, azimuth and depth) for today's release will be posted on Group Eleven's website in due course.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) and (FSE: 3GE) is drilling the most significant mineral discovery in the Republic of Ireland in over a decade. The Company announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022, demonstrating high grades of zinc, lead, silver, copper, germanium and locally, antimony. Key intercepts to date include:

10.8m of 10.0% Zn+Pb and 109 g/t Ag (G11-468-03)

10.5m of 14.7% Zn+Pb, 399 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu (G11-468-12)

29.6m of 10.6% Zn+Pb, 78 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (G11-3552-12) and

11.8m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 48 g/t Ag (G11-3552-18)

15.6m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 122 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu (G11-3552-27)

12.0m of 560 g/t Ag, 2.30% Cu and 0.17% Sb (25-3552-31), including

6.4m of 838 g/t Ag, 3.72% Cu and 0.27% Sb (25-3552-31)

39.7m of 9.5% Zn+Pb, 131 g/t Ag and 0.27% Cu (25-3552-35)

25.6m of 9.2% Zn+Pb, 28 g/t Ag (25-3552-39)

52.3m of 10.3% Zn+Pb, 330 g/t Ag and 0.40% Cu (25-3552-51), including

8.4m of 18.2% Zn+Pb, 1776 g/t Ag, 2.21% Cu and 0.18% Sb (25-3552-51)

23.5m of 12.3% Zn+Pb and 46 g/t Ag (25-3552-53)

2.8m of 110 g/t Ag, 5.09% Cu, 0.44% Sb (26-3552-57)

Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 77.64%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead deposit1, which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit2. The Company's two largest shareholders are Michael Gentile (13.7% interest) and Glencore Canada Corp. (12.9%). Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Technical and scientific information disclosed from neighbouring properties does not necessarily apply to the current project or property being disclosed. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/ reserves and geological interpretations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

1 Stonepark MRE is 5.1 million tonnes of 11.3% Zn+Pb (8.7% Zn and 2.6% Pb), Inferred (Apr-17-2018)

2 Pallas Green MRE is 45.4 million tonnes of 8.4% Zn+Pb (7.2% Zn + 1.2% Pb), Inferred (Glencore, Dec-31-2025)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314720