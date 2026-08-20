Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from four holes at its Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at the 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Ireland.

Highlights:

26-468-24 - Testing Deeper Cu-Ag target at the SW end of discovery area (710m away from nearest hole testing similar mineralization) and filling a 180m gap between prior drilling, returned: 3.6m of 345 g/t Ag , 0.75% Cu (starting at 449m downhole), incl. 0.6m of 2120 g/t Ag , 4.50% Cu and 0.27% Sb

- Testing Deeper Cu-Ag target at the SW end of discovery area (710m away from nearest hole testing similar mineralization) and filling a 180m gap between prior drilling, returned: 26-3552-56 - Drilled at the NE end of currently defined discovery area and filling a 110m gap between previous drilling, returned: 17.6m of 4.1% Zn+Pb (2.6% Zn and 1.5% Pb), 111 g/t Ag, 0.27% Cu (starting at 305m downhole, hosted within the Waulsortian Limestone), incl. 10.2m of 3.7% Zn+Pb (2.3% Zn and 1.4% Pb), 182 g/t Ag, 0.46% Cu , incl. 3.7m of 7.7% Zn+Pb (5.4% Zn and 2.3% Pb), 418 g/t Ag, 1.02% Cu

- Drilled at the NE end of currently defined discovery area and filling a 110m gap between previous drilling, returned: 26-3552-60 - Drilled approx. 80m downdip of 26-3552-57 (which intersected strong Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization totalling 6.6m of 83 g/t, 1.60% Cu, 0.19% Sb; and 2.8m of 110 g/t, 5.09% Cu, 0.44% Sb; see news release dated 11-Jun-2026) returned: 2.3m of 126 g/t Ag , 1.01% Cu , 0.12% Sb (starting from 501m downhole), incl. 0.2m (0.19cm) of 1355 g/t Ag , 11.00% Cu , 1.30% Sb and 15.4m of 39 g/t Ag and 0.82% Cu , incl. 7.5m of 77 g/t Ag , 1.61% Cu and 0.17% Sb , incl. 0.7m of 643 g/t Ag, 13.95% Cu, 1.42% Sb and

- Drilled approx. 80m downdip of 26-3552-57 (which intersected strong Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization totalling 6.6m of 83 g/t, 1.60% Cu, 0.19% Sb; and 2.8m of 110 g/t, 5.09% Cu, 0.44% Sb; see news release dated 11-Jun-2026) returned: 6.4m of 41 g/t Ag and 0.88% Cu , incl. 2.7m of 77 g/t Ag and 1.67% Cu

of and , incl. 26-468-25 - First ever hole drilled at gravity 'Anomaly A' (approx. 2km to the SW of the currently outlined discovery limits), returned multiple intervals, intermittently throughout the hole, of trace malachite, chalcopyrite, suspected tennantite-tetrahedrite, sphalerite and galena, plus steeply south-dipping faults, suggesting the presence of a mineralizing system much further SW than previously known; above results are highly encouraging; follow up drilling planned in near term

"Today's results represent significant progress on several fronts at Ballywire," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "First, we have demonstrated high-grades of Cu-Ag-Sb along the SW end of the currently defined discovery area, 710m away from the nearest such test. Second, a wide zone of Cu-Ag (with Zn+Pb) mineralization was intercepted at the NE end of the discovery area, relatively shallow and within the Waulsortian Limestone. Third, significant Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization was drilled in an 80m step-out returning up to 1355 g/t Ag, 13.95% Cu and 1.42% Sb. Lastly, and perhaps most interestingly, first-ever drilling at gravity-high 'Anomaly A' returned trace tennantite-tetrahedrite, typically observed within the high-grade structures in the main discovery area, suggesting drilling at Anomaly A may be close to a feeder zone. Four rigs continue to be active at Ballywire."

Exhibit 1. Cross-Section A-A' Showing Today's Results from 26-468-24 at Ballywire





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/310553_groupeleven01.jpg

Note: True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 85-95% and 45-60% for Waulsortian-hosted and Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization, respectively, in today's results from 26-468-24

Exhibit 2. Plan Map of Main Ballywire Discovery Corridor, Showing New Assays





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/310553_groupeleven2.jpg

Note: Yellow labels denote today's results; Red question marks illustrate potential for a SW-trending parallel zone of mineralization

Exhibit 3. Cross-Section B-B' Showing Today's Results from 26-3552-56 at Ballywire





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/310553_groupeleven3.jpg

Note: True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 90-100% and 70-80% for Waulsortian-hosted and Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization, respectively, from today's results from 26-3552-56

Exhibit 4. Cross-Section C-C' Showing Today's Results from 26-3552-60 at Ballywire





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/310553_groupeleven4.jpg

Note: True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 65-80% for today's results (Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization) from 26-3552-60

Ballywire Drill Update

The Ballywire prospect at the Company's 100%-owned PG West Project in Republic of Ireland, represents the most significant mineral discovery in Ireland in over a decade. First announced in Sept-2022, the discovery has 86 holes drilled and reported by Group Eleven to date, including today's results from three new holes (26-468-24, 26-468-25 and 26-3552-56), plus the remaining assays from 26-3552-60 (initially announced on 07-Jul-2026). All of today's results are summarized above and below (see Exhibits 1 to 9).

Mineralization reported today consists predominantly of sphalerite, galena and pyrite, with Cu-Ag bearing zones containing malachite, chalcopyrite and suspected tennantite-tetrahedrite. Today's results represent some of the strongest Cu-Ag intervals achieved at Ballywire to date. In addition to the above description, note that 26-468-25 at 'Anomaly A' returned strongly anomalous assay values (see Exhibit 7 and 8), including 1.0m of 15 g/t Ag and 0.09% Cu.

Potential for a parallel trend (as illustrated by red question marks in Exhibit 2), began to emerge earlier this year with several recently announced holes (including 25-468-19 and 26-468-23), as further exemplified by today's results from 26-468-24. This hole also adds further evidence that Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization may extend across the entire Ballywire Zn-Pb-Ag discovery, currently known to span 3.2km along a prospective trend of 6km.

Four rigs continue to be actively drilling at Ballywire. Currently, thirteen (13) new holes are completed (and in the process of being logged, sampled and assayed) or in the process of being drilled. These are shown in Exhibits 2 to 4. The Company has a robust treasury bolstered by a $12m financing in March, allowing go-forward funded drilling to increase from 20,000m to approx. 67,000-75,000m.

Exhibit 5. Summary of Today's New Assays from 26-468-24 at Ballywire

Item From

(m) To

(m) Int

(m) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Zn+Pb

(%) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Sb

(%) 26-468-24 381.77 384.58 2.81 0.31 0.09 0.40 2.0 - - And 389.13 391.89 2.76 1.43 0.24 1.68 3.7 - - And 398.40 404.78 6.38 0.35 0.05 0.40 1.0 - - Incl. 403.90 404.78 0.88 0.56 0.06 0.62 0.7 - - And 413.72 428.18 14.46 0.68 1.29 1.97 15.6 0.04 - Incl. 417.50 428.18 10.68 0.77 1.44 2.21 19.3 0.05 - Incl. 417.50 421.99 4.49 1.08 3.01 4.10 22.1 0.02 - Incl. 417.50 418.34 0.84 2.17 6.52 8.69 28.7 0.01 - And 421.03 421.99 0.96 1.69 5.88 7.57 52.1 0.05 - And 433.63 438.14 4.51 0.37 0.37 0.74 27.3 0.04 - Incl. 434.55 436.35 1.80 0.72 0.86 1.57 58.4 0.09 0.01 Incl. 434.55 434.85 0.30 2.59 4.69 7.28 311.0 0.48 0.03 And 449.00 452.61 3.61 0.48 0.11 0.59 345.4 0.75 0.04 Incl. 450.73 451.30 0.57 2.12 0.50 2.62 2120.0 4.50 0.27

Note: True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 85-95% and 45-60% for Waulsortian-hosted (above 428.2m) and Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization (below 428.2m), respectively, in today's results from 26-468-24; '-' means less than 0.01%

Exhibit 6. Summary of Today's New Assays from 26-3552-56 and 26-3552-60 at Ballywire

Item From

(m) To

(m) Int

(m) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Zn+Pb

(%) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Sb

(%) 26-3552-56 305.30 322.85 17.55 2.58 1.51 4.09 110.6 0.27 0.01 Incl. 306.19 310.76 4.57 4.12 2.55 6.67 13.0 0.01 - And 312.61 322.85 10.24 2.34 1.37 3.70 182.3 0.46 0.02 Incl. 313.56 317.25 3.69 5.42 2.26 7.68 417.9 1.02 0.03 Incl. 315.34 316.30 0.96 3.70 3.35 7.05 926.0 2.21 0.04 And 400.65 400.97 0.32 - 0.01 0.01 13.8 0.13 - And 429.93 430.09 0.16 0.60 - 0.60 179.0 6.73 1.01 And 436.66 437.58 0.92 0.01 - 0.01 18.9 0.14 0.02 And 498.73 499.63 0.90 0.03 0.01 0.04 44.9 0.39 0.10 26-3552-60 412.83 417.61 4.78 0.04 0.14 0.18 54.2 0.18 0.04 Incl. 416.64 417.61 0.97 0.04 0.13 0.17 114.0 0.35 0.12 And 454.20 456.04 1.84 - 0.08 0.09 50.7 0.09 0.01 And 494.85 504.36 9.51 0.03 0.01 0.03 34.0 0.27 0.03 Incl. 500.59 502.84 2.25 0.10 - 0.10 126.1 1.01 0.12 Incl. 502.65 502.84 0.19 1.09 0.00 1.09 1355.0 11.00 1.30 And 530.58 545.94 15.36 0.05 0.01 0.07 39.2 0.82 0.09 Incl. 538.41 545.94 7.53 0.10 0.02 0.12 76.9 1.61 0.17 Incl. 539.00 539.74 0.74 0.79 - 0.79 643.0 13.95 1.42 And 582.59 585.36 2.77 0.01 - 0.01 26.0 0.14 0.03 And 604.07 633.75 29.68 0.01 0.01 0.01 17.0 0.43 0.01 Incl. 605.03 609.70 4.67 - 0.01 0.01 29.7 0.67 - Incl. 605.03 607.85 2.82 0.01 0.01 0.01 38.4 0.91 - Incl. 605.03 605.96 0.93 - 0.01 0.01 80.7 1.78 - And 627.35 633.75 6.40 0.02 - 0.02 41.1 0.88 0.03 Incl. 631.02 633.75 2.73 0.03 - 0.03 77.1 1.67 0.03 Incl. 631.02 632.00 0.98 - - 0.01 121.0 2.23 -

Note: True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 90-100% and 70-80% for Waulsortian-hosted (above 323.7m) and Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization (below 323.7m), respectively, from today's results from 26-3552-56; and 65-80% for today's results (Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization; below 391.3m) from 26-3552-60; '-' means less than 0.01%

Exhibit 7. Cross-Section D-D' Showing Today's Results from 26-468-25 from Gravity 'Anomaly A'





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/310553_groupeleven7.jpg

Note: Malachite is a copper carbonate hydroxide (typically a weathering product of chalcopyrite); chalcopyrite is a copper sulphide; tennantite-tetrahedrite is a copper sulfosalt mineral series; galena is a lead sulphide; and sphalerite is a zinc sulphide; true widths are unknown

Exhibit 8. Regional Gravity Map Showing 6km Long Prospective Trend at Ballywire





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/310553_groupeleven8.jpg

Note: Of the four gravity-high anomalies above, only the 'C' anomaly has been systematically drilled to date

Exhibit 9. Regional Map of Ballywire Discovery and Surrounding Prospects





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/310553_10226c90c42e19ff_008full.jpg

Notes to Exhibit 9: (a) Pallas Green MRE is owned by Glencore (see Glencore's Resources and Reserves Report dated December 31, 2025); (b) Stonepark MRE: see the 'NI 43-101 Independent Report on the Zinc-Lead Exploration Project at Stonepark, County Limerick, Ireland', by Gordon, Kelly and van Lente, with an effective date of April 26, 2018, as found on SEDAR+; and (c) the historic estimate at Denison was reported by Westland Exploration Limited in 'Report on Prospecting Licence 464' by Dermot Hughes dated May, 1988; the historic estimate at Gortdrum was reported in 'The Geology and Genesis of the Gortdrum Cu-Ag-Hg Orebody' by G.M. Steed dated 1986; and the historic estimate at Tullacondra was first reported by Munster Base Metals Ltd in 'Report on Mallow Property' by David Wilbur, dated December 1973; and later summarized in 'Cu-Ag Mineralization at Tullacondra, Mallow, Co. Cork' by Wilbur and Carter in 1986; the above three historic estimates have not been verified as current mineral resources; none of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the historic estimates were reported and no resource categories were used; significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimates can be verified and upgraded to be compliant with current NI 43-101 standards; a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify them as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historic estimates as current mineral resources. 'Rathdowney Trend' is the south-westerly projection of the Rathdowney Trend, hosting the historic Lisheen and Galmoy mines. Mineralization and resource estimates relating to nearby properties are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Company's assets.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Professor Garth Earls, Eur Geol, P.Geo, FSEG, geological consultant at IGS (International Geoscience Services) Limited, and independent 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All core drilled at Ballywire is NQ (47.6mm) and is cut using a rock saw. Sample intervals vary between 0.09m to 2.92m with an average (over 634 samples) of 1.08m. The half-core samples are bagged, labelled and sealed at Group Eleven's core store facility in Limerick, Ireland. Selected sample bags are examined by the Qualified Person. Transport is via an accredited courier service and/or by Group Eleven staff to ALS Laboratories in Loughrea Co. Galway, Ireland. Sample preparation at the ALS facility comprises fine crushing 70% < 2mm, riffle splitter, pulverise up to 250g 85% < 75um. Analytical procedures are 34 element four acid ICP-AES (codes ME-ICP61 and ME-OG62). Other than paying for a professional analytical service, Group Eleven has no relationship with ALS.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Information

Group Eleven inserts certified reference materials ("CRMs" or "Standards") as well as blank material, to its sample stream as part of its industry-standard QA/QC programme. The QC results have been reviewed by the Qualified Person, who is satisfied that all the results are within acceptable parameters. The Qualified Person has validated the sampling and chain of custody protocols used by Group Eleven. Drill data (dip, azimuth and depth) for today's release will be posted on Group Eleven's website in due course.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG; OTCQB: GRLVF and FRA: 3GE) is drilling the most significant mineral discovery in the Republic of Ireland in over a decade. The Company announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022, demonstrating high grades of zinc, lead, silver, copper, germanium and locally, antimony. Key intercepts to date include:

10.8m of 10.0% Zn+Pb and 109 g/t Ag (G11-468-03)

10.5m of 14.7% Zn+Pb, 399 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu (G11-468-12)

29.6m of 10.6% Zn+Pb, 78 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (G11-3552-12) and

11.8m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 48 g/t Ag (G11-3552-18)

15.6m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 122 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu (G11-3552-27)

12.0m of 560 g/t Ag, 2.30% Cu and 0.17% Sb (25-3552-31), including

6.4m of 838 g/t Ag, 3.72% Cu and 0.27% Sb (25-3552-31)

39.7m of 9.5% Zn+Pb, 131 g/t Ag and 0.27% Cu (25-3552-35)

25.6m of 9.2% Zn+Pb, 28 g/t Ag (25-3552-39)

52.3m of 10.3% Zn+Pb, 330 g/t Ag and 0.40% Cu (25-3552-51), including

8.4m of 18.2% Zn+Pb, 1776 g/t Ag, 2.21% Cu and 0.18% Sb (25-3552-51)

23.5m of 12.3% Zn+Pb and 46 g/t Ag (25-3552-53)

2.8m of 110 g/t Ag, 5.09% Cu, 0.44% Sb (26-3552-57)

Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 77.64%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead deposit1, which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit2. The Company's two largest shareholders are Michael Gentile (13.7% interest) and Glencore Canada Corp. (12.9%). Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Technical and scientific information disclosed from neighbouring properties does not necessarily apply to the current project or property being disclosed. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/ reserves and geological interpretations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

1 Stonepark MRE is 5.1 million tonnes of 11.3% Zn+Pb (8.7% Zn and 2.6% Pb), Inferred (Apr-17-2018)

2 Pallas Green MRE is 45.4 million tonnes of 8.4% Zn+Pb (7.2% Zn + 1.2% Pb), Inferred (Glencore, Dec-31-2025)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310553

Source: Group Eleven Resources Corp.