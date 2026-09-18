Group Eleven joins over 20 companies from Michael Gentile's portfolio at the inaugural Forum on October 19, 2026, in Mayfair, London

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") today announced its participation in the inaugural Gentile Mining Investor Forum, a full-day investor conference in London on Monday, October 19, 2026, at 116 Pall Mall in Mayfair. The program is presented by strategic junior mining investor Michael Gentile in partnership with Amvest Capital Inc. ("Amvest Capital") and made possible by the generous support of Flagship Sponsors ATB Cormark Capital Markets, Beacon Securities Limited, and STIFEL. Full program details and registration are available at gentileminingroadshow.com.

"I created this program to give serious investors direct, in-person access to a select group of companies I've backed with conviction. Each one represents what I believe to be a high-potential opportunity in the mining sector. These are names I have researched deeply, invested in personally, and believe have the potential to deliver meaningful value. Amvest Capital has been an outstanding partner in building a week of events that meets the standards these investors and companies deserve," said Michael Gentile.

The Forum will bring together up to 150 investors, family offices, wealth managers, and sector-focused high-net-worth individuals for a full day of structured one-on-one meetings and dedicated issuer showcases alongside over 20 companies from Gentile's portfolio, including Group Eleven. The day opens with a keynote breakfast featuring Michael Gentile, presented by session sponsor Canaccord Genuity, followed by issuer showcases presented by TSX and TSX Venture Exchange, an executive lunch and speaker panel, and an all-day investor lounge and networking reception hosted by session sponsor Investor.Events. Crux Investor serves as the Forum's media sponsor.

"Our team has spent years building relationships with resource investors across North and South America, Europe, and Asia. This program puts that network to work, giving these companies direct access to a global base of qualified investors in a single room," said Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Amvest Capital. "Michael's conviction and hands-on approach to these companies fit perfectly with our firm's philosophy. We are thrilled to once again partner with Michael and his portfolio companies."

"We are honoured to be invited to participate in this event and having been part of last year's European Road Show with Michael and Amvest, I can wholeheartedly say it promises to be a very worthwhile experience. We look forward to many productive discussions with investors in London on Monday, October 19th," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO of Group Eleven.

Register Now

Investor registration is now open. Investor attendance is free of charge; registrations are reviewed prior to confirmation. Space is limited, and meetings are allocated on a first-confirmed basis. Full program details and registration are available at gentileminingroadshow.com.

About Group Eleven

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) is drilling the most significant mineral discovery in the Republic of Ireland in over a decade. The Company announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022, demonstrating high grades of zinc, lead, silver, copper, germanium and locally, antimony. Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 78.62%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead deposit, which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit. The Company's two largest shareholders are Michael Gentile (13.7% interest) and Glencore Canada Corp. (12.9%).

About Michael Gentile

Michael Gentile is widely recognized as a leading strategic investor in the junior mining sector. He began his investing career in 2002 at Formula Growth Limited, where he spent 17 years, and from 2012 to 2018 co-managed one of Canada's largest market-neutral hedge funds alongside his partner, Charles Haggar. In 2022 he co-founded Bastion Asset Management, a Montreal-based investment firm that manages more than CAD $900 million in small and mid-cap equities across the United States and Canada. Since 2018 he has applied a disciplined, portfolio-based approach to junior mining, and today holds top shareholder positions in 35 companies in the sector and serves on six boards.

About Amvest Capital

Amvest Capital is a New York-based investment bank and funds management firm focused solely on natural resources. The firm partners with companies and management teams to develop and finance high-quality natural resource assets worldwide, combining disciplined capital allocation with strategic advisory expertise to advance responsible and sustainable resource development. As part of its business, Amvest Capital conducts investor roadshows across North America, Europe, Australia, and beyond for NYSE, TSX, TSX-V, ASX, and LSE-listed clients, with deep relationships across the institutional investor community in global markets. Learn more at amvestcapital.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Technical and scientific information disclosed from neighbouring properties does not necessarily apply to the current project or property being disclosed. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/ reserves and geological interpretations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

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