StepStone Group Inc: Stepstone Private Venture and Growth Fund Announces September Distribution

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Private Venture and Growth Fund ("SPRING" or the "Fund") announced that its Board of Trustees has approved a distribution to shareholders with a record date of September 29, 2026. The distribution is expected to be paid in mid-October 2026 after determination of SPRING's September 30, 2026 net asset value.

The distribution will be based on the Fund's tax basis earnings through September 30, 2026, and will represent primarily long-term capital gains.

"We are pleased to issue a September distribution to shareholders following a period of strong fund performance," said Bob Long, CEO of StepStone Private Wealth Solutions. "This distribution reflects realized gains across the portfolio, underscoring our commitment to delivering long-term value for investors. We remain encouraged by the fund's investments in next-generation companies positioned to benefit from innovation, as well as the strong capital raise activity in 2026 and low redemption levels under 1%*, demonstrating investors' continued confidence in the strategy."

The Fund is finalizing the amounts associated with realized gains and expects to announce the exact distribution amount closer to the record date.

The Fund expects to make its scheduled distribution in December 2026 of the net investment income, if any, earned through December 31, 2026, and net realized capital gains, if any, earned through October 31, 2026.

*As of August 26, 2026. On a quarterly basis, at the discretion of the Board of Trustees, SPRING offers a share repurchase program for up to 2.5% of the Fund's outstanding Shares per quarter subject to limitations. The Fund is not obligated to redeem any shares, and the Board may modify, suspend or terminate the plan.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Important Disclosures

An investment in the Fund involves risks. The Fund should be considered a speculative investment that entails substantial risks, and a prospective investor should invest in the Fund only if it can sustain a complete loss of its investment. Fund shares are illiquid and appropriate only as a long-term investment.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained from StepStone Private Wealth at 704.215.4300 or by visiting stepstonepw.com. An investor should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

This and other information is contained in the Fund's prospectus, which should be read carefully before investing. StepStone does not provide tax advice. Any information provided regarding tax matters is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as tax advice. Investors and prospective investors should consult their own tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of any investment or transaction. The final character of all distributions paid will be reported to investors on Form 1099-DIV.

There is no assurance that the Fund will declare a similar distribution in any future period, and the Fund's distribution rate remains subject to change at the discretion of the Board. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions or of Fund performance.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the expected timing and payment of the distribution. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and the Fund undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

The StepStone Private Venture and Growth Fund is registered as a diversified, closed-end management investment company structured as a tender offer fund.

SPRING is distributed by Distribution Services, LLC which is not affiliated with StepStone Group Private Wealth.

Contacts:

StepStone Private Wealth Operations

spwoperations@stepstonegroup.com

Media

Jordan Niezelski / Maggie Duffy, Edelman

StepStone@edifi-dje.com