Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") today reported radiometric results from the completed 2026 summer drill program at the 50/50 Dorado Joint Venture ("Dorado" or the "Project") with IsoEnergy Ltd. (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO), located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. Drill hole PG26-11, the first hole completed at the Q24 target, intersected 7.4 metres averaging 8,760 counts per second ("cps") across the unconformity, including 0.5 metres averaging 38,710 cps. The Q24 radioactive interval occurs primarily within strongly altered and structurally disrupted basement rocks, at a separate target area from both Nova and Q23.

"The first hole at Q24 delivered exactly what we look for in this part of the Athabasca Basin; strong radioactivity at the unconformity, significant alteration, structural disruption and graphitic basement rocks," said Chris Frostad, President & CEO of Purepoint. "These geological features have guided uranium exploration in this district for decades and seeing them come together in the first hole at a new target area is really encouraging. Q24 is separate from both Nova and Q23, giving us an important new area for follow-up drilling at Dorado."

Highlights

PG26-11, the first hole drilled at Q24, intersected 7.4 metres averaging 8,760 cps from 284.1 to 291.5 metres at the unconformity, including 0.5 metres averaging 38,710 cps. The maximum downhole probe reading is 50,110 cps.

The radioactive interval occurs within strongly clay-sericite-chlorite altered basement rocks (pelitic gneiss) having local fault brecciation. Chalcopyrite veining was observed 3.3 metres farther downhole, providing additional evidence of hydrothermal activity.

Q24 is a separate target from Nova and Q23, adding another priority area for follow-up drilling at Dorado.

At the Q23 target, hole PG26-10 intersected intervals of elevated radioactivity associated with altered sandstone and basement rocks.

Q24 Target - First-Pass Drilling

PG26-11, the first drill hole completed at Q24, tested a strong ground electromagnetic (EM) conductor (Figures 1 and 2) and encountered strongly altered and broken sandstone before reaching the unconformity at approximately 285 metres. The principal radioactive interval extended from 284.1 to 291.5 metres and averaged 8,760 cps over 7.4 metres, including 0.5 metres averaging 38,710 cps. Core recovery was incomplete within this higher-radioactivity interval; assays from the recoverable portion are pending. Chalcopyrite (copper-bearing) veining was observed 3.3 metres farther downhole at 294.8 metres (Figure 3).

The hole encountered sericite, clay and chlorite altered pelitic gneiss from the unconformity to a depth of 318 metres. A second radioactive interval, just below the chalcopyrite veining, averaged 1,010 cps over 6.2 metres from 297.2 to 303.4 metres. Pyritic graphitic pelitic gneiss, with chlorite alteration and local fault breccia, was drilled from 318 to 343 metres then unaltered pelitic gneiss to a final depth of 551 metres.

Additional Results from Q23 Target

Summer drilling also tested the Q23 target area located east of Q24. PG26-10 returned several intervals of elevated radioactivity, including 0.8 metres averaging 1,000 cps from 292.0 to 292.8 metres, 1.2 metres averaging 1,030 cps from 339.5 to 340.7 metres and 1.7 metres averaging 660 cps from 349.4 to 350.8 metres.

The hole also encountered significant desilicification and broken core in the lower sandstone, together with altered basement rocks. The Q23 results provide an additional priority target area for evaluation as the Joint Venture integrates the summer program into its 2027 exploration priorities.

2026 Summer Program

The 2026 summer drill program completed 3,669 metres of drilling across the Nova, Q23 and Q24 target areas. The program tested multiple geological and geophysical settings across Dorado, with radioactivity encountered at more than one target, reinforcing the Joint Venture's strategy of systematically evaluating multiple prospective corridors across the Project. The first-pass Q24 result, together with the Q23 results and the broader geological information collected during the program, will be integrated with the final MobileMT structural interpretations to establish priorities for the 2027 exploration program.

Demobilization was completed in September. Laboratory assays from the summer drilling remain pending and will be reported when they become available, together with their incorporation into the Joint Venture's 2027 exploration planning.

TABLE 1 - 2026 SUMMER DOWNHOLE GAMMA PROBE RESULTS

Target Area Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length Avg. CPS. Max. CPS Q24 PG26-11 281.2 282.8 1.6 1,380 3,210

284.1 291.5 7.4 8,760 50,110 includes 284.6 285.1 0.5 38,710



291.9 292.6 0.7 880 1,280

297.2 303.4 6.2 1,010 3,200 Q23 PG26-08* 248.1 250.1 3 850 1,610 PG26-09* 221.2 222.5 1.3 710 1,170

235.1 237.0 1.9 780 1,190 PG26-10 292.0 292.8 0.8 1,000 1,360

339.5 340.7 1.2 1,030 1,870

349.4 350.8 1.7 660 900 Nova NV26-10B* 389.7 390.5 0.8 700 830

399.4 399.8 0.4 1,100 1,670

453.1 453.6 0.5 1,650 3,010 NV26-11* 305.7 307.1 1.4 730 1,070

337.8 343.4 5.6 11,730 53,300 includes 339.0 339.4 0.4 50,650 - NV26-12 304.4 304.9 0.5 700 810 *previously released

TABLE 2 - Drill Hole Statistics

Target Area Hole ID NAD 83 UTM Zone 13 Elev'n Azimuth Dip Depth Easting Northing (masl) (degrees) (degrees) (m) Q24 PG26-11 544475 6489438 420 032 -60 551 Q23 PG26-08 548357 6486962 422 039 -60 515 PG26-09 548357 6486962 422 039 -75 401 PG26-10 546891 6488745 420 250 -60 524 Nova NV26-10B 548818 6475894 475 334 -64 524 NV26-11 548818 6475894 475 321 -64 487 NV26-12 549146 6476743 466 288 -60 579

FIGURE 1 - DORADO PROJECT MAP SHOWING NOVA, Q23 & Q24 TARGETS

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/314667_purepoint1.jpg

FIGURE 2 - Q23/Q24 TARGET AREAS - COMPILATION MAP

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/314667_purepoint2.jpg

FIGURE 3 - HOLE PG26-11 CORE PHOTO SHOWING CHLORITE ALTERED PELITIC GNEISS WITH CHALCOPYRITE VEINING

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/314667_purepoint3.jpg

About the Dorado Project

The Dorado Project is located along the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin in Canada. The property covers prospective structural corridors considered favourable for unconformity-related uranium mineralization and is operated by Purepoint under a 50/50 joint venture with IsoEnergy Ltd.

Dorado hosts the Nova Discovery, where previous drilling returned assays of up to 8.1% U3O8 over 0.4 metres within 1.62% U3O8 over 2.1 metres. Uranium mineralization has been identified along a prospective structural corridor extending approximately one kilometre and is associated with intense alteration, structural disruption and graphitic basement rocks.

Exploration at Dorado is focused on advancing the Nova Discovery while systematically evaluating additional priority targets across the Project's prospective structural and conductive corridors, including Q23 and Q24.

Gamma Logging

A Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole total gamma probe was utilized for radiometric surveying and counts per second reported in this press release.

A handheld RS-125 Gamma-Ray Spectrometer is used during core sampling and provides a readout of equivalent % K, ppm of U and Th. All drill intercepts are core width, and true thickness is yet to be determined.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Scott Frostad, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a uranium exploration company operating at the heart of the Athabasca Basin - the world's premier high-grade uranium district. Purepoint actively operates exploration programs on behalf of joint venture partnerships with three of the world's leading uranium companies: Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd. Purepoint's strategy of advancing projects through partnerships with leading uranium companies allows the Company to leverage technical expertise and partner funding while maintaining meaningful exposure to discovery success.

Purepoint operates the Dorado Project under a 50/50 joint venture with IsoEnergy Ltd., where the Nova Discovery returned confirmed assays of up to 8.1% U3O₈ and a mineralized corridor now extends to one kilometre. The Company also operates the Aurora and Celeste Blocks with IsoEnergy and the Hook Lake and Smart Lake projects under joint venture with Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada Inc. Purepoint's wholly owned property portfolio includes additional exploration-stage uranium assets in the Athabasca Basin region. Additionally, Purepoint holds a promising VMS project optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to Eldorado Gold's McIlvenna Bay project.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". This forward-looking information may relate to additional planned exploration activities, including the timing thereof and the anticipated results thereof; and any other activities, events or developments that the companies expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, that planned exploration activities are completed as anticipated; the anticipated costs of planned exploration activities, the price of uranium; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Joint Venture's planned activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although IsoEnergy and Purepoint have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Such statements represent the current views of IsoEnergy and Purepoint with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by IsoEnergy and Purepoint, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following: the inability of the Joint Venture to complete the exploration activities as currently contemplated; uncertainty of additional financing; no known mineral resources or reserves; aboriginal title and consultation issues; reliance on key management and other personnel; actual results of technical work programs and technical and economic assessments being different than anticipated; regulatory determinations and delays; stock market conditions generally; demand, supply and pricing for uranium; and general economic and political conditions. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in each of IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's most recent annual management's discussion and analyses or annual information forms and IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators which are available, respectively, on each company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. IsoEnergy and Purepoint do not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314667