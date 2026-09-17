Ranked #1 for plaque removal and gingivitis reduction, Oral-B iO's oscillating-rotating technology, paired with its unique round brush head, delivers a superior clean that helps people brush better every day, remove more plaque, and improve their gum health for healthier teeth for life.

Oral-B, the #1 toothbrush brand used and recommended by dentists worldwide, today announced new evidence reinforcing the superiority of Oral-B iO technology. In an independent 2026 peer-reviewed network meta-analysis of 19 randomized clinical studies involving more than 1,300 participants, the oscillating-rotating technology behind Oral-B iO was ranked #1 for plaque removal and gingivitis reduction.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260911054017/en/

Oral-B iO9 makes a superior clean easier to achieve every day.

Most people think they are brushing effectively, but brushing well is harder than it seems. Plaque often remains in the places that are hardest to clean, including along the gumline, between teeth and around molars. In fact, 80% of people miss at least one area when brushing, and 60% miss their molars. Over time, that plaque buildup can impact oral health and well-being.

"People brush every day, but brushing effectively in the areas that matter most is not always easy," said Svetlana Farrell, DDS, PhD, Sr. Director, Oral Health Sciences Professional Scientific Relations. "Oral-B iO was designed around a simple reality: brushing well is harder than most people think. It helps make a superior clean easier to achieve by guiding people to brush more thoroughly and with the right pressure."

The proof is clear: Oral-B iO cleans better

Across 19 randomized clinical studies involving more than 1,300 participants, the oscillating-rotating technology behind Oral-B iO was ranked first for plaque removal and gingivitis reduction in an independent 2026 peer-reviewed network meta-analysis.

The findings add to a broader body of evidence supporting Oral-B superiority, including more than 120 peer-reviewed publications on Oral-B round-head technology and cleaning performance.

Study after study confirms Oral-B iO technology cleans betterremoving more plaque and helping people achieve healthier gums. Oral-B iO removes 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush and delivers 100% healthier gums. Clinical evidence shows Oral-B iO helps 88% of people with early gum problems get back to healthy gums, four times more than manual brushing, and is 60% more effective than a premium sonic toothbrush along the gumline, where gum issues often persist.

"Effective plaque control is foundational to gum health, but many patients struggle to maintain the right technique, brushing time, pressure and coverage at home," said Prof. Liran Levin, Professor of Periodontology and the Chair of the Department of Specialty Dentistry at the Northeast Ohio Medical University. "What stands out in this evidence is that Oral-B iO is not only shown to remove more plaque and support healthier gums, but also it is designed to help people brush thoroughly, use the right pressure and sustain better brushing every day. That is where innovation can make a meaningful difference between dental visits."

Brushing well is harder than most people think and not all brushes, even power brushes, clean the same. Oral-B iO makes a superior clean easier.

Oral-B iO's superiority starts with its oscillating-rotating technology, paired with Oral-B's unique dentist-inspired round brush head, to make a superior clean easier to achieve. The round head surrounds and adapts to each tooth, helping remove plaque where it builds most. Synchronized rotations, micro-vibrations and smart pressure guidance help people brush more completely, clean thoroughly yet gently, avoid brushing too hard, and reach difficult-to-clean areas with less effort.

Simply by switching to iO, people already brush better: research shows 84% of people reached all inside surfaces of teeth after one week of use, significantly more than earlier research showing only 44% with manual brushing.

Better brushing habits start early

The challenge is even more important for children who are still learning how to brush effectively. Good oral-health habits start early, but children need help building the motivation, technique and twice-daily routine that make effective brushing easier to sustain over time.

Oral-B iO Kids helps make brushing easier and more engaging. In product-use research, 90% of children say they love brushing with Oral-B iO Kids, 84% of parents say their child is motivated to brush twice a day for two minutes, 83% of children say the toothbrush makes them want to brush more often, and 88% of children say Oral-B iO Kids makes it easy to brush all areas of their mouth.

Oral-B iO Kids removes 1.5x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, including in hard-to-clean molars, and is the only electric toothbrush technology to have earned the European Academy of Paediatric Dentistry, EAPD, Seal of Approval for children aged 3+.

"Between work, school, and activities, life gets hectic, and our daily routines don't always match our best intentions," said Dr. Jeanette MacLean, DDS, Diplomate, American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, Fellow, American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. "As a pediatric dentist and a mom, I appreciate features that get kids more interested in brushing, help them take their time, and reach the spots they tend to miss. It's a little extra help to support healthy habits we ask them to do every day."

A superior clean is a smart investment in healthier mouths for life

Better brushing habits and healthier gums do more than improve everyday oral health. They can also help reduce the need for more intensive treatment over time. Oral health is connected to overall wellbeing, and prevention at home can help reduce future treatment needs, discomfort and cost over time. A P&G and American Academy of Family Physicians survey found that many people care about oral health, but very few spontaneously connect oral health with whole-body health, highlighting an opportunity to make daily oral care feel more like an act of prevention.

Prevention also matters for the environment. A peer-reviewed life cycle assessment published in the Journal of Dentistry found that managing advanced periodontal disease can be associated with up to approximately 10 times higher environmental impact compared with maintaining periodontal health through at-home prevention. The study also found that clinical interventions account for about 90% of total environmental impact across the modeled periodontal pathway, reinforcing prevention at home as an important lever for patients, healthcare systems and the environment.

"A superior clean is not just about how your teeth feel today," said Svetlana Farrell, DDS, PhD, Sr. Director, Oral Health Sciences Professional Scientific Relations. "By helping people remove more plaque, maintain healthier gums and support healthier mouths, Oral-B iO helps turn daily brushing into a simple habit that supports long-term oral health."

Designed for real mouths and real brushing habits

Oral-B iO was designed around a simple truth: every mouth is different. Real mouths have curves, tight spaces, hard-to-clean molars and areas people often miss. Oral-B's unique round head surrounds and adapts to each tooth, while advanced technology helps guide people to clean thoroughly yet gently, use the right pressure, and build better brushing habits.

For consumers, Oral-B iO makes a superior clean easier to achieve every day. For parents, Oral-B iO Kids helps make better brushing more engaging and easier to support. For dental professionals, Oral-B iO helps patients turn advice into action between visits.

Because when brushing well is harder than most people think, the best technology is the one that makes getting it right easier, every day. No wonder why Oral-B is the #1 toothbrush brand used and recommended by dentists worldwide and trusted by millions of consumers around the world.

About Oral-B

Oral-B was founded in 1950 by a California periodontist, who invented an innovative toothbrush to help his patients achieve healthier teeth and gums at home. Oral-B continues to stay true to his mission and is today the worldwide leader in the over $5 billion brushing market. Part of the Procter Gamble Company, the brand manufactures electric toothbrushes and toothpaste for adults and children, oral irrigators, and interdental products.

About Procter Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260911054017/en/

Contacts:

For more information please contact:

Cristina Morillogomez, morillogomez.c@pg.com