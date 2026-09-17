

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale (COST) and DoorDash (DASH) announced the launch of Costco on the DoorDash Marketplace across the U.S. The U.S. launch marks the latest expansion of DoorDash and Costco's global relationship, which already spans Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Iceland and Puerto Rico.



Costco members in the U.S. can open the DoorDash app, search for Costco and select their local warehouse, to shop products. With Costco on board, DoorDash now partners with 8 of the 10 largest food retailers in North America.



In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Costco Wholesale shares are up 0.25 percent to $896.00.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News