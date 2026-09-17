Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQX: CGLCF) ("Cassiar Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the 2026 exploration campaign at its 100%-owned Cassiar Gold Property and announce its Multi-Year Area-Based (MYAB) Mines Act Permit has been extended through March 31, 2031. This exploration permit amendment provides a secure framework to support efforts toward continued growth and advancement at the Cassiar Gold project through the coming years.

Exploration Update

The 2026 exploration campaign is progressing ahead of schedule as the Company continues to build on recent successes and expand its resource base at the Cassiar Gold Property. Crews are currently in-field, supporting the ongoing season's activities.

2026 Drill Program Progress

Planned Drilling: 10,000 metres of diamond drilling are planned for the 2026 campaign.

10,000 metres of diamond drilling are planned for the 2026 campaign. Drilling Completed to-date: 7,400 metres across 31 drill holes have been drilled at the Cassiar North project area to-date.

7,400 metres across 31 drill holes have been drilled at the Cassiar North project area to-date. Focus Areas: Drilling remains ongoing at the Taurus deposit in the Cassiar North project area with over 2,000 m slated to be drilled at the Newcoast regional prospect, located two kilometers to the southeast of Taurus.

"We are excited to report strong progress on our 2026 exploration season at Cassiar Gold, with over 7,000 metres of drilling completed out of our planned 10,000-metre program," said Marco Roque, President and CEO of Cassiar Gold Corp. "Our team remains focused on expanding our resource base at the Taurus deposit and unlocking the potential of our district-scale property. With robust gold prices, established infrastructure, permits, and a strong and collaborative relationship with local communities, we are well positioned to deliver value for our shareholders and stakeholders."

Figure 1. Cassiar North 2026 drill campaign current drill hole location map.

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Taurus Deposit

The Taurus Deposit remains the primary focus of the 2026 drill program. The deposit hosts a significant near-surface, bulk-tonnage gold resource, with an Indicated Mineral Resource of 8.8 million tonnes at 1.43 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) for 410,000 ounces, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 63.2 million tonnes at 0.95 g/t Au for 1.93 million ounces using a 0.4 g/t Au cutoff grade. Notably, 91% of ounces occur within 150 meters of surface, and the deposit remains open for expansion.

The current drilling campaign is designed to:

Test extensions of known mineralization.

Step out beyond the current resource block model.

Infill gaps to improve continuity and resource confidence.

Newcoast Regional Prospect

At Newcoast, drilling is designed to continue advancing a broad mineralized system located approximately 2 km southeast of the Taurus deposit. Drill holes to date have intersected broad, structurally controlled gold-bearing zones of quartz veining and alteration with disseminated sulphide mineralization over a substantial area.

Geological and structural interpretations have identified multiple controlling vein orientations and structural trends associated with gold mineralization, providing an improved framework for targeting the Newcoast system. Newcoast remains a key exploration target within the Cassiar North area, with significant potential to expand the known mineralized footprint and further define the scale and geometry of the system.

Cassiar South - High-Grade Target Evaluation

In parallel with drilling at Taurus, Cassiar Gold's technical team is conducting investigations and target prioritization at Cassiar South. This area is renowned for its high-grade, past-producing quartz vein systems, which historically yielded over 315,000 ounces of gold at average head grades between 10 and 20 g/t Au.

Amended MYAB Exploration Permit: Key Approvals

The amended MYAB authorization provides longer-term permitting certainty for continued exploration across the Cassiar Gold Property, beyond the existing mine permit boundaries, enabling the Company to advance its exploration activities with greater operational flexibility. The permit authorizes a comprehensive suite of exploration activities designed to support efforts to expand the property resource base and further advancement of the exploration target pipeline, while maintaining a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement.

Key exploration approvals under the amended permit include:

5-year term: Expiry date of the authorization amended to reflect a March 31, 2031 maturity

Expiry date of the authorization amended to reflect a March 31, 2031 maturity Surface Diamond Drilling: Up to 200 drill sites, comprising both ground-supported and helicopter-supported drill sites.

Up to 200 drill sites, comprising both ground-supported and helicopter-supported drill sites. Exploration Trail Construction: Authorization for 22.43 kilometers of new exploration trails to supplement the property's existing network of access roads and trails.

Authorization for 22.43 kilometers of new exploration trails to supplement the property's existing network of access roads and trails. Helipads: Construction of 50 helipads, to support operations in remote or sensitive terrain.

Construction of 50 helipads, to support operations in remote or sensitive terrain. Geophysical Survey: Approval for 395 line kilometers of induced-polarization geophysical surveys to support subsurface mapping and target generation.

Approval for 395 line kilometers of induced-polarization geophysical surveys to support subsurface mapping and target generation. Seasonal flexibility: Authorization to conduct exploration programming beyond the summer field season

The amended permit complements the Company's two existing mine permits at the Cassiar Gold Property. The Taurus Gold Mine Permit (M-149), covering approximately 1.2 km², encompasses the past-producing Taurus Mine and the majority of the current Taurus resource footprint. The Table Mountain Permit (M-127), covering approximately 20 km² at Cassiar South, includes the four small-scale past-producing mines, several exploration targets in that area, and the Company's fully owned and permitted mill. Together with the amended MYAB permit, this suite of permits lends a strong operational foundation for continued exploration and advancement of the Cassiar Gold Property.

Figure 2. Cassiar Gold property permit location map.

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Indigenous and Community Relations

The Cassiar Gold property lies within the traditional territory of the Kaska Dena Nation. Cassiar Gold recognizes the importance of building and maintaining strong relationships to ensure that community partners are informed and engaged throughout the life of the project. The Company is dedicated to respecting Indigenous rights, supporting traditional land use, and creating opportunities for local employment and economic participation.

"We are very pleased to have received this amended Multi-Year Area-Based permit, which secures our ability to advance our exploration target pipeline at the Cassiar Gold project through to 2031, providing the runway needed to support our resource growth strategy at our district-scale project," said Jill Maxwell, VP Exploration of Cassiar Gold Corp. "This approval is a testament to our team's commitment to responsible exploration, environmental stewardship, and meaningful engagement with communities."

Corporate Update

A Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), led by Ausenco, is in progress, and is targeting delivery in H2, 2026. The PEA will incorporate metallurgical work and evaluate potential development scenarios for the project to assess the economic potential of the growing Taurus deposit. Additionally, the study will establish work plans to support the Company in continuing to advance the project.

The Company has awarded 500,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's share compensation plan. The RSUs will vest 2/3 in 12 months from the date of the award and the remaining 1/3 of the RSUs will vest in 24 months from the date of award. Each vested RSU will be satisfied for one full paid and non-assessable common share issued from treasury at a price based on the closing price of the common shares on September 16, 2026.

About Cassiar Gold Corp.

Cassiar Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company holding a 100% interest in its flagship Cassiar Gold Property located in British Columbia, Canada. The Cassiar Gold property spans 590 km2 and consists of two main project areas:

Cassiar North, which hosts a foundational Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Taurus deposit prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards incorporated by reference in NI 43-101. The pit-constrained MRE contains Indicated Mineral Resources of 8.8 million tonnes (Mt) at 1.43 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) for 410,000 ounces of gold in addition to Inferred Mineral Resources of 63.2 Mt at 0.95 g/t Au for 1.93 million ounces (Moz) of gold using a 0.4 g/t Au cut-off grade; 91% of ounces occur within 150 m of surface (see NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Cassiar Gold Property", prepared by Zelligan, P.Geo, and Jolette, P.Geo, and dated effective June 8, 2025); and Cassiar South, which hosts numerous gold showings, historical workings, and exploration prospects. Historical underground mines in the Cassiar South area have yielded over 315,000 oz of Au at average head grades of between 10 and 20 g/t Au (NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Cassiar Gold Property", prepared by Zelligan, P.Geo, and Jolette, P.Geo, and dated effective June 8, 2025), underscoring the high potential for further discovery and expansion of high-grade orogenic gold veins.

The Company also holds a 100% interest in properties covering most of the Sheep Creek gold camp located near Salmo, British Columbia, Canada. The Sheep Creek gold district ranks as the third largest past- producing orogenic gold district in British Columbia from 1900 to 1951. Minimal exploration work has been conducted since the 1950s.

[1] See June 8, 2025, NI43-101 Report titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Cassiar Gold Property" by Zelligan, P.Geo, and Jolette, P.Geo.

Qualified Persons

Jill Maxwell, P.Geo., Cassiar Gold Corp.'s VP Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Cassiar Gold Corp. acknowledges, respects, and supports the rights of Traditional First Nations in the lands and communities where we operate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including those describing Cassiar Gold's future plans and the expectations of management that a stated result or condition will occur. Any statement addressing future events or conditions necessarily involves inherent risk and uncertainty. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated by management at the time of writing due to many factors, the majority of which are beyond the control of Cassiar Gold and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to: the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval; the Company's exploration plans and work commitments; expected results from the 2026 drill program; inferred mineral resources, the potential of eventual economic extraction of minerals from the project; the identification of future mineral resources at the project; and the Company's ability to convert existing mineral resources into categories of mineral resources or mineral reserves of increased geological confidence.

Although Cassiar Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties, actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with the exploration and development industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), constraint in the availability of services, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, changes in legislation impacting the mining industry or tax incentives associated with exploration in the mining industry, adverse weather conditions and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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