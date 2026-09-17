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HI

WKN: 905948 | ISIN: VGG4481U1066 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
16.09.26 | 21:59
0,944 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.09.2026 12:46 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Highway Holdings Limited: Highway Holdings Receives Additional 180-Day Nasdaq Extension to Regain Minimum Bid Price Compliance

HONG KONG, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highway Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: HIHO, the "Company" or "Highway Holdings") today announced that on September 15, 2026, it received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming the Company has been granted a second 180 calendar day period to regain compliance under Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement through March 15, 2027. Accordingly, the Company's common shares will continue to trade uninterrupted on Nasdaq under the ticker "HIHO".

Nasdaq's determination is based on the Company meeting the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and the Company's written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period and if necessary, by effecting a reverse stock split. While the Company believes it will be able to timely regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance or will otherwise be able to maintain compliance with other Nasdaq listing criteria.

To regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the closing bid price of the Company's common shares must be at least US$1.00 per share or greater for at least ten consecutive business days by March 15, 2027.

About Highway Holdings

Highway Holdings is an international manufacturer of a wide variety of high-quality parts and products for blue chip equipment manufacturers based primarily in Germany. Highway Holdings' administrative office is located in Hong Kong and its manufacturing facilities are located in Germany, Yangon, Myanmar and Shenzhen, China.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to our ability to regain compliance with the minimum closing bid price requirement, and the economic, competitive, governmental, political and technological factors affecting the company's revenues, operations, markets, products and prices, and other factors discussed in the company's various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, the company's annual reports on Form 20-F.

SOURCE Highway Holdings Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.