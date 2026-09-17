Troilus Mining Corp.: Troilus Drills 3.38 g/t AuEq Over 22 m Within 129.05 m at 0.95 g/t AuEq from Inferred Target in the Z87 Reserve Pit

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Mining Corp. ("Troilus" or the "Company") (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF; FSE: CM5), is pleased to announce the fourth batch of results from the Z87 optimization drill program at its Troilus Gold-Copper Project located in north-central Quebec, Canada. The results reported include nine drill holes totaling 4,728 metres, and form part of the 2026 exploration program outlined in the Company's March 31, 2026 press release.

The ongoing Z87 optimization program is is targeting Inferred material and historically unsampled intervals within and around the current Z87 Reserve pit, with the objective of identifying opportunities to improve the mine plan presented in the Company's Technical Report on September 9th, 2026.

Importantly, the current Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates have an effective date of December 31, 2025, and therefore exclude all drilling completed in 2026. The results reported today continue to demonstrate mineralization in areas currently classified as Inferred or, in some cases, treated as waste in the existing block model, creating potential opportunities for resource conversion, pit and mining sequence optimization, strip ratio improvements and enhanced early-year mill feed.

Z87 Intercept Highlights:

Hole 87-26-485 intersected 0.95 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") (0.80 g/t Au, 1.11 g/t Ag, 0.10% Cu) over 129.05 m, including 3.38 g/t AuEq (2.97g/t Au, 1.80 g/t Ag, 0.29 % Cu) over 22 m starting at 398 m downhole from an area of inferred material within the Z87 reserve pit (see Figures 1 and 2).



(0.80 g/t Au, 1.11 g/t Ag, 0.10% Cu) (2.97g/t Au, 1.80 g/t Ag, 0.29 % Cu) starting at 398 m downhole from an area of inferred material within the Z87 reserve pit (see Figures 1 and 2). Hole 87-26-531 intersected 0.99 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") (0.84 g/t Au, 1.20 g/t Ag, 0.10 % Cu) over 74.3 m, including 3.15 g/t AuEq (2.73 g/t Au, 1.88 g/t Ag, 0.30 % Cu) over 3.3m starting at 468 m downhole from an area of inferred material within the Z87 reserve pit (see Figures 1 and 2).



(0.84 g/t Au, 1.20 g/t Ag, 0.10 % Cu) (2.73 g/t Au, 1.88 g/t Ag, 0.30 % Cu) starting at 468 m downhole from an area of inferred material within the Z87 reserve pit (see Figures 1 and 2). Hole 87-26-529 intersected 1.15 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") (1.00 g/t Au, 0.84 g/t Ag, 0.11 % Cu) over 45 m, including 5.42 g/t AuEq (4.73 g/t Au, 5.45 g/t Ag, 0.46 % Cu) over 2 m starting at 579 m from an area of inferred material 70 m below the Z87 reserve pit(see Figures 1 and 3).



(1.00 g/t Au, 0.84 g/t Ag, 0.11 % Cu) (4.73 g/t Au, 5.45 g/t Ag, 0.46 % Cu) starting at 579 m from an area of inferred material 70 m below the Z87 reserve pit(see Figures 1 and 3). Hole 87-26-515 intersected several intervals of mineralization in the historically unsampled Z87 hangingwall where the current resource model does not contain mineralized blocks (see Figure 3 and Table 1).



Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus, commented, "None of our 2026 drilling is included in the latest Resource and Reserve estimates, and we continue to see impactful drill results from within and around the Z87 Reserve pit. We are targeting Inferred material and historically unsampled intervals, and the drilling is showing more extensive mineralization than is currently represented in the resource model. The results indicate mineralization in an area that is currently modeled as waste. Subject to further drilling, geological modelling, engineering evaluation and incorporation into future mine-plan updates, the mineralization may have the potential to reduce waste movement and improve strip ratios in this portion of the deposit."."

Z87 Optimization Program

Z87 was one of two zones previously mined by open pit during the former Troilus operation. Many of the historical drill holes used to define the former mine reserve were not continuously sampled, leaving intervals of core - in some cases extending for several hundred metres - without assay data.

For the purposes of resource estimation, these unsampled intervals are assigned values equal to one-half of the laboratory detection limit, resulting in significant gaps within the current block model. The 2026 optimization program is systematically testing these areas to determine whether mineralization extends through historically unsampled intervals that are presently modelled as waste.

The program is also targeting Inferred material within and around the current Z87 Reserve pit, with the objective of collecting data to support potential conversion to the Indicated category and consideration for possible incorporation into future Mineral Reserve and mine-plan updates.

The results announced today build on earlier 2026 drilling at Z87 that has demonstrated mineralization beyond and within the current Reserve pit, including broad intervals encountered in historically unsampled areas of the hangingwall (see press releases dated August 20, 2026, July 7, 2026 and June 25, 2026.)

All grades are uncut, and true thicknesses are approximately 75% to 90% of drilled length.

*The NI 43-101 technical report associated with the mineral Resources and Reserves of the Troilus Project can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's issuer profile or on the Company's website at www.troilusmining.com





Figure 1. Plan map with the reported drill hole locations from Z87





Figure 2. Cross section showing results for drillhole 87-26-485 and 87-26-531.







Figure 3. Cross section showing results for drillhole 87-26-515 and 87-26-529.

Z87 Drilling

Dillholes 87-26-485 was drilled to target inferred material within the Z87 reserve pit (see Figures 1 and 2). The main zone returned 129.05 metres grading 0.95 g/t AuEq including 3.38 g/t AuEq over 22 metres, which includes 4.34 g/t AuEq over 12.47 metres. This area of the reserve pit contains inferred blocks that are not incorporated into the current mine plan. This drilling was planned with the goal of upgrading the resource to the Indicated category for consideration in future production schedules.

On the same section, 120 metres down dip, drillhole 87-26-531 returned 125.5 metres grading 0.74 g/t AuEq, including 74.3 metres grading 0.99 g/t AuEq from the main zone of Z87, where it was targeting Inferred material. The hangingwall returned 20 metres grading 0.31 g/t AuEq and 41.4 metres grading 0.28 g/t AuEq where the current block model does not contain mineralization, as this area is informed by historically unsampled drillholes.

On a section 50m south of 87-26-485 and 87-26 531 (Figure 1), drillhole 87-26-529 returned 1.15 g/t AuEq over 45 metres within a broader zone of 0.51 g/t AuEq over 154 metres from the main zone of Z87 approximately 70 metres below the reserve pit (see Figure 3). This hole also returned 73 metres grading 0.35 g/t AuEq including 0.72 g/t AuEq over 13 metres from the Z87 hangingwall and 0.53 g/t AuEq over 40 metres including 1.54 g/t AuEq over 8 metres from the footwall. These intercepts present significantly broader mineralization than is currently in the resource model.

87-26-515 was drilled to target an area of historically unsampled material approximately 50 metres up dip of hole 87-26-529. This hole returned several intervals of mineralization where the current resource is unmineralized due to the impacts of historically unsampled intervals being assigned half the lab analysis detection limit for the purpose of resource estimation. These intercepts include 0.80 g/t AuEq over 8 metres including 1.48 g/t AuEq over 3 metres, 0.61 g/t AuEq over 12 metres including 1.52 g/t AuEq over 3.5 metres, 1.15 g/t AuEq over 7 metres including 5.04 g/t AuEq over 1 metres and 93 metres grading 0.46 g/t AuEq, which including intercepts of 1.07 g/t AuEq over 10 metres and 1.06 g/t AuEq over 10 metres.

To date, Troilus has released 39 drillholes totaling 14,521 metres of the approximately 24,000 metres allocated to the Z87 pit optimization program, which includes the targeting of Inferred and unsampled material within and around the reserve pit shell.

Table 1. Z87 Drill Results

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au Grade (g/t) Cu Grade (%) Ag Grade (g/t) AuEq Grade (g/t) 87-26-485(-47° dip) 63 81 18 0.40 0.01 0.70 0.42 incl 68 69.38 1.38 2.95 0.04 5.00 3.07 173.5 175 1.5 0.75 0.01 0.50 0.77 214 221 7 0.20 0.02 0.38 0.23 233 237 4 0.39 0.03 0.31 0.44 257.77 273 15.23 0.22 0.03 0.47 0.27 348 390 42 0.31 0.02 0.32 0.33 398 527.05 129.05 0.80 0.10 1.11 0.95 incl 449 471 22 2.97 0.29 1.80 3.38 incl 456.18 468.65 12.47 3.91 0.30 1.82 4.34 incl 500 501 1 2.70 0.37 4.40 3.26 533 563 30 0.61 0.05 1.15 0.69 incl 540 545 5 1.48 0.13 4.08 1.72 incl 543 544 1 2.99 0.21 8.10 3.38 569 598 29 0.21 0.03 0.53 0.25 87-26-511(-51° dip) 24 26 2 0.69 0.01 0.25 0.71 34 51 17 0.43 0.01 0.34 0.45 incl 46 47 1 2.02 0.00 0.25 2.03 58 67 9 0.17 0.02 0.35 0.21 80 94 14 0.22 0.00 0.25 0.22 115.5 117.5 2 0.65 0.00 0.25 0.66 180 188 8 0.34 0.03 0.47 0.39 236 240 4 0.52 0.00 0.25 0.53 87-26-515(-62° dip) 32 38 6 0.28 0.01 0.25 0.30 50.45 56 5.55 0.80 0.03 1.38 0.86 incl 50.45 51.36 0.91 3.75 0.06 3.00 3.87 67 73 6 0.24 0.01 0.25 0.25 98 105 7 1.52 0.01 0.71 1.55 incl 104 105 1 9.57 0.08 3.50 9.73 141 149 8 0.77 0.02 0.51 0.80 incl 143 146 3 1.48 0.05 0.95 1.55 190 194 4 0.50 0.00 0.25 0.51 285 292 7 0.29 0.00 0.25 0.30 299 324 25 0.22 0.01 0.54 0.24 350 362.5 12.5 0.45 0.03 1.11 0.50 incl 362 362.5 0.5 7.08 0.00 0.25 7.09 371 383 12 0.58 0.02 0.60 0.61 incl 371 374.5 3.5 1.49 0.02 0.86 1.52 incl 371 372 1 3.94 0.01 0.25 3.96 388.5 396 7.5 0.22 0.01 0.25 0.23 405 412 7 1.11 0.03 0.35 1.15 incl 406 407 1 4.98 0.04 0.70 5.04 423 516 93 0.42 0.02 0.33 0.46 incl 447 457 10 0.96 0.07 0.69 1.07 incl 447 448 1 5.19 0.07 0.70 5.30 incl 456 457 1 1.77 0.31 2.10 2.21 incl 489 499 10 1.01 0.03 0.38 1.06 incl 490 491 1 3.79 0.08 1.50 3.92 87-26-529(-60° dip) 130 148.15 18.15 0.47 0.02 0.76 0.52 incl 146 147 1 2.94 0.16 5.40 3.23 205 209 4 0.34 0.00 0.25 0.34 219 236 17 0.41 0.01 0.25 0.43 245 250 5 0.22 0.00 0.25 0.22 322.4 323 0.6 2.20 0.02 4.30 2.29 382 455 73 0.31 0.02 0.51 0.35 incl 387 388 1 3.47 0.30 9.60 3.99 incl 424 437 13 0.64 0.06 0.78 0.72 462 472 10 0.37 0.01 0.25 0.38 480 487 7 0.22 0.01 0.30 0.24 513 667 154 0.43 0.05 0.56 0.51 incl 579 624 45 1.00 0.11 0.84 1.15 incl 598 611 13 1.68 0.16 1.38 1.92 incl 598 600 2 4.73 0.46 5.45 5.42 incl 599 600 1 7.34 0.44 7.40 8.02 incl 610 611 1 5.81 0.09 1.10 5.94 674 714 40 0.45 0.05 1.36 0.53 incl 688 696 8 1.41 0.08 1.23 1.54 incl 691 692 1 6.75 0.19 3.30 7.05 87-26-531(-60° dip) 15 24 9 0.52 0.01 1.96 0.56 incl 15 16 1 2.32 0.01 3.10 2.38 47 51 4 0.27 0.00 0.25 0.28 71 82 11 0.30 0.00 0.31 0.31 108 116 8 0.21 0.01 0.52 0.22 251 251.5 0.5 2.07 0.00 4.90 2.14 272 292 20 0.29 0.01 0.27 0.31 313 354.4 41.4 0.26 0.01 0.54 0.28 404 415 11 0.20 0.01 0.30 0.22 423 548.5 125.5 0.64 0.07 0.95 0.74 incl 440 446 6 0.92 0.07 0.65 1.02 incl 468 542.3 74.3 0.84 0.10 1.20 0.99 incl 491 499.3 8.3 1.83 0.17 1.96 2.09 incl 496 499.3 3.3 2.73 0.30 1.88 3.15 incl 516 517 1 3.69 0.00 0.25 3.70 560 586.5 26.5 0.44 0.06 1.45 0.54 incl 570 572 2 2.20 0.35 5.30 2.74 87-26-532(-64° dip) 43 65 22 1.44 0.01 0.55 1.47 incl 48 61 13 2.25 0.01 0.61 2.27 incl 48 51 3 5.35 0.00 0.25 5.36 122 125 3 0.43 0.00 0.25 0.44 141 142 1 1.38 0.06 0.50 1.47 240 242 2 3.68 0.01 1.05 3.70 281 289 8 0.49 0.00 0.25 0.49 350 377 27 0.36 0.01 0.34 0.38 incl 350 353 3 1.04 0.05 0.68 1.12 393 408 15 0.49 0.03 0.32 0.53 incl 393 394 1 2.87 0.01 0.25 2.89 439 457 18 1.66 0.02 0.27 1.69 incl 442 443 1 26.50 0.02 0.60 26.53 464 542 78 0.64 0.09 1.04 0.78 incl 465 473 8 2.03 0.32 3.17 2.50 incl 468 473 5 2.64 0.42 4.42 3.26 incl 493 506 13 0.92 0.09 0.73 1.05 564 566 2 0.94 0.03 0.53 0.99 576 600 24 0.42 0.02 0.88 0.47 incl 591 592 1 2.74 0.02 2.70 2.80 incl 599 600 1 2.76 0.01 0.70 2.79 87-26-534(-53° dip) 105 113 8 0.18 0.01 0.25 0.20 140 154 14 0.33 0.01 0.28 0.34 incl 147 148 1 1.74 0.04 0.70 1.80 185 210.6 25.6 0.47 0.01 0.27 0.48 incl 192 197 5 1.28 0.02 0.25 1.31 incl 208 208.5 0.5 3.95 0.00 0.25 3.96 218 225 7 0.65 0.04 0.46 0.72 incl 223 224 1 2.66 0.03 0.25 2.70 240 250 10 2.92 0.07 0.69 3.02 incl 242 243 1 2.32 0.00 0.25 2.33 incl 249 250 1 24.30 0.21 1.20 24.59 269 270 1 1.08 0.01 0.25 1.09 305 310 5 0.21 0.01 0.25 0.22 317 330 13 0.46 0.03 0.31 0.50 336 359 23 0.99 0.05 0.70 1.07 incl 339 340 1 3.57 0.06 3.10 3.69 incl 347 349 2 2.06 0.14 1.15 2.26 incl 356 358 2 5.23 0.19 2.35 5.52 365 400 35 0.65 0.04 0.41 0.71 incl 371 390.9 19.9 0.91 0.05 0.50 0.99 incl 371 381 10 1.62 0.05 0.58 1.69 incl 380 381 1 7.66 0.03 0.50 7.71 406 434 28 0.16 0.06 0.61 0.25 450 471 21 0.92 0.04 0.86 0.98 incl 450 451 1 10.05 0.16 3.50 10.31 incl 459 460 1 2.37 0.09 1.10 2.50 484 497 13 0.17 0.03 0.41 0.22 87-26-544(-55° dip) 144 157 13 0.17 0.02 0.28 0.20 160 164.5 4.5 0.20 0.03 0.34 0.25 187.2 194.5 7.3 0.35 0.06 0.63 0.44 222 225 3 1.48 0.06 2.23 1.59 248 275 27 0.21 0.01 0.40 0.23 282 286 4 0.37 0.03 0.54 0.42 292 302 10 0.23 0.03 0.53 0.27 309 314 5 0.84 0.03 0.54 0.88 incl 313 314 1 2.16 0.03 1.10 2.21 332 336 4 0.21 0.05 0.60 0.28 345 366 21 0.20 0.05 1.19 0.28 87-26-545(-55° dip) 120 124 4 0.67 0.01 0.25 0.69 incl 122 123 1 1.61 0.01 0.25 1.62 155 161 6 0.64 0.08 3.24 0.79 incl 157 158 1 2.30 0.16 10.50 2.66 180 185 5 0.20 0.01 0.49 0.23 245 254 9 0.49 0.01 0.28 0.51 incl 253 254 1 3.30 0.01 0.50 3.33 286 299 13 0.22 0.05 0.42 0.30 318 328 10 1.84 0.12 0.63 2.01 incl 318 322 4 4.21 0.22 1.01 4.51 incl 321 322 1 12.05 0.07 0.50 12.15 334 348 14 0.30 0.09 0.72 0.44 354 361 7 0.48 0.05 0.49 0.56 367 396 29 0.46 0.02 0.69 0.50 incl 376 380 4 1.33 0.01 0.25 1.36 incl 376 377 1 3.19 0.01 0.25 3.20 419 425 6 0.33 0.07 1.36 0.44 435 436 1 3.22 0.00 0.50 3.23 incl 419 420 1 1.26 0.22 4.30 1.61

* AuEq = Au grade + 1.3365 * Cu grade + 0.0136 * Ag grade

Quality Assurance and Control

During the drill program, one meter assay samples were taken from NQ core and sawed in half. One-half was sent for assaying at ALS Laboratory in Sudbury Ontario, a certified independent commercial laboratory, and the other half was retained for results, cross checks, and future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples; which included insertion of one certified mineralized standard and one blank sample in each batch of 25 samples. Every sample was processed with standard crushing to 85% passing 75 microns on 500 g splits. Samples were assayed by one-AT (30 g) fire assay with an AA finish and if results were higher than 3.5 g/t Au, assays were redone with a gravimetric finish. For QA/QC samples, a 50 g fire assay was done. In addition to gold, ALS laboratory carried out multi-element analysis for ME-ICP61 analysis of 33 elements four acid ICP-AES.

Qualified Person



The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Nicolas Guest, P.Geo., Exploration Manager, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Guest is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

AuEq Disclosure

The formulas used to calculate equivalent values for resources are as follows, for 87 Pit AuEq = Au + 1.3365*Cu +0.0136 Ag, for J Pit AuEq = Au + 1.3618Cu +0.0137 Ag, for SW Pit AuEq = Au + 1.3856Cu +0.01141 Ag, for X22 Pit AuEq = Au + 1.3168Cu +0.0136 *Ag. AuEq was calculated using metal prices of $2,415/oz Au; $4.60/lb Cu and $32.00/oz Ag and recoveries of 84.5% for Au, 86.9% for Ag and 88.1% for Cu in the J pit, 85.9% for Au, 87.6% for Ag and 87.9% for Cu in the 87 pit, 82.1% for Au, 87.1% for Ag and 87.1% for Cu in the SW pit and 85.6 % for Au, 87.0% for Ag and 86.3% for Cu in the X22 pit.

About Troilus Mining Corp.

Troilus Mining Corp. is a Canadian development-stage mining company focused on the systematic advancement of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. Troilus is located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a large land position of 435 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. A technical report completed in September 2026 supports a large-scale 26-year, 50ktpd open-pit mining operation, positioning it as a cornerstone project in North America.

For more information:

Caroline Arsenault

VP Corporate Communications

+1 (647) 276-0050

info@troilusmining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the impact of the drill results on the Company, the likelihood that the results will result in an improvement to the mine plan, the likelihood that mineralization in areas currently classified as Inferred will create potential opportunities for resource conversion, the results of the Technical Report, including, without limitation various project economics, financial and operational parameters such as the timing and amount of future production from the Project, expectations with respect to the IRR, NPV, payback and costs of the Project, anticipated mining and processing methods of the Project; proposed infrastructures, anticipated mine life of the Project, expected recoveries and grades, opportunity to expand the scale of the project, the project becoming a cornerstone mining project in Noth America; the development potential and timetable of the project; the estimation of mineral resources and reserves; realization of mineral resource and reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future exploration; costs of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; the anticipated ability of investors to continue benefiting from the Company's low discovery costs, technical expertise and support from local communities, the timing and amount of estimated future exploration; and the anticipated results of the Company's 2026 drill program and their possible impact on the potential size of the mineral resource estimate. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "continue", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are made based upon certain assumptions and other important facts that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Troilus to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Troilus will operate in the future. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, amongst others, currency fluctuations, the global economic climate, dilution, share price volatility and competition. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Troilus to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: there being no assurance that the exploration program or programs of the Company will result in expanded mineral resources; risks and uncertainties inherent to mineral resource and reserve estimates; the high degree of uncertainties inherent to feasibility studies and other mining and economic studies which are based to a significant extent on various assumptions; variations in gold prices and other metals, exchange rate fluctuations; variations in cost of supplies and labour; receipt of necessary approvals; availability of financing for project development; uncertainties and risks with respect to developing mining projects; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future gold and other metal prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; environmental and other risks of the mining industry, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's latest Annual Information Form, its technical reports and other continuous disclosure documents of the Company available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Troilus has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Troilus does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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