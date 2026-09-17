

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The House of Representatives has passed a sweeping sanctions and tariff bill targeting Russia's energy and defense sectors, and shadow fleet of oil tankers that evade existing sanctions.



The House passed the measure on Wednesday by 262 to 159 votes, with 58 Democrats breaking party line and voting in favor.



The bill, passed by the Senate last month, will become effective once President Donald Trump signs it into law.



The legislation aims to add further pressure on the Russian economy and drain its sources to wage its war against Ukraine.



It gives President Donald Trump broad powers to impose sanctions on top figures in the Russian government, including President Vladimir Putin, as well as Russian oligarchs, state-owned enterprises and foreign companies supporting the country's defense industrial base.



The bill, titled the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026', also authorizes the President to impose secondary tariffs of up to 100 percent on countries that import oil and gas from Russia, which includes China and India, as well as to extend sanctions on Iran.



India and China are the major importers of Russian crude oil, accounting for 50 percent and 37 percents, respectively.



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