Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the 2026 exploration program on the McKay Hill Silver Gold property located about 50 kilometers north of Keno City, Yukon Territory.

After compiling historical data on the McKay Hill Silver Gold property, fieldwork consisted of prospecting, mapping, and detailed mapping in high-priority areas, as evidenced by limited rock exposures. A total of 678 soil samples were collected on a grid oriented on northing and easting to expand the known areas of mineralization. A VLF electromagnetic magnetometer was also utilized to delineate exposed veins and to extend further known veins.

A total of 45 rock samples were taken, in which the previously known zones were sampled, and newly discovered zones were also sampled. Soil geochemistry was used to potentially trace extensions to all zones identified, including newly discovered zones in the 2026 work program.

Early in 2027, a lidar survey will be conducted over the whole property to potentially display areas of structure through orthophoto interpretation, allowing for targeted prospecting, which will start off the 2027 work season.

As compilation of the 2026 field season data is ongoing, Argyle Resources will release new information as it receives it from the geologists.

Qualified Person

George Yordanov, P.Geo., a Director of the Company, is the Qualified Person responsible for, and has reviewed and approved, the scientific and technical information contained in this news release, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Yordanov is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, staking and evaluation of natural resource properties in North America. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapédia, Lac Comporté and Saint Gabriel quartzite-silica projects in Québec, Canada, and has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the McKay Hill silver-gold property in Yukon, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "plans", "intends", "potentially" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the completion and timing of the Company's planned NI 43-101 technical report for the McKay Hill Silver-Gold Property (the "Property"); the planned LiDAR survey and prospecting activities at the Property in 2027; the identification, prioritization and potential drill testing of targets and mineralized zones; the Company's planned 2027 exploration and drilling program; and the timing and release of additional geological, geochemical, geophysical and assay results from the 2026 exploration program, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to access sufficient financing on acceptable terms to carry out its planned exploration activities; the receipt of all required regulatory, exchange and other approvals and permits; the availability of personnel, equipment and contractors; favourable weather and site-access conditions; the accuracy and reliability of historical and current exploration data relating to the Property; and the absence of significant adverse changes in commodity prices, exchange rates, market conditions and applicable laws and regulations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, the uncertainty inherent in geological interpretation and the identification of drill targets, the possibility that exploration results will not support further work or drilling, delays in the completion of the NI 43-101 technical report or planned exploration activities, financing risks, permitting and regulatory risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314722